Arsenal vs Everton LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Arsenal take on Everton hoping to win and for Manchester City to slip-up in order to steal the Premier League title on the final day of the season.

Arsenal still have a chance to win the league for the first time in 20 years if they win and City drops points against West Ham, but will have to do it without one of their best players after Bukayo Saka was left out of the squad because of a “slight muscle issue,” the club said.

Saka has a team-high 16 league goals this season but had to come off against Manchester United last weekend after a late tackle and the forward was not deemed fit enough to even be on the bench for the potentially title-deciding game at the Emirates Stadium.

Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard started on the wings instead. Full-back Jurrien Timber, who was signed from Ajax last summer, was on the bench for the first time since tearing his ACL during the first league game of the season.

Arsenal FC 1 - 1 Everton FC

17:10

Onana gets the second half under way for Everton at the Emirates!

17:02

According to Opta's live win probability calculator, Arsenal currently have a 47.2 per cent chance of winning, with a draw at 36.8 per cent and an Everton victory at 16 per cent. Dyche's side have created 0.46 expected goals, but have only managed three touches inside the opposition box, so the former Burnley manager will want to see more from his team in the second half. Although Arteta will be pleased with how they've dominated proceedings, they desperately need to find their second goal. With Man City currently leading, Guardiola's side will be the ones lifting the Premier League title as things stand. It wouldn't be a surprise to see some early changes after half-time from Arteta, especially with the likes of Jesus waiting on the bench.

16:58

Arsenal and Everton go into the break level at 1-1 at the Emirates Stadium. The Gunners have looked the more threatening, creating 1.17 expected goals (xG), but the Toffees have been resolute at the back. Arteta's men should have opened the scoring through Tomiyasu after he arrived unmarked in the six-yard box, but he failed to find the target with a header. Dyche's side broke the deadlock through Gueye, shortly after Calvert-Lewin had struck the post, as his free-kick deflected off Rice before flying into the back of the net. It didn't take long for Arsenal to find an equaliser, as Tomiyasu made up for his earlier miss by powering his shot into the bottom corner after some good work by Odegaard.

16:53

HALF-TIME: ARSENAL 1-1 EVERTON

16:53

It's been a dominant display from Arsenal so far, but they will have to be wary of the threat of Everton on the break. The Gunners have managed 27 touches inside the opposition box, producing 10 shots, with three of these being on target.

16:50

Elsewhere, West Ham have pulled one back against Man City, meaning Guardiola's side are now only ahead by a single goal. It has given the supporters inside the stadium a huge lift, but the Gunners need to play their part and secure the victory.

16:47

The fourth official has indicated that there will be a minimum of seven minutes of added time at the end of the first half.

16:47

The goal from Everton hasn't impacted the atmosphere here at the Emirates, with the supporters still urging on their team as they now push for an equaliser. The Gunners are still in this game, but they will be hoping for a favour from West Ham in order to give them a chance of lifting the title.

16:45

Assist Martin Ødegaard

16:42

Goal Idrissa Gana Gueye

16:40

Yellow Card Thomas Teye Partey

16:38

Martinelli has gone down inside the Everton penalty area after a strong challenge from Tarkowski. The tough defender won the ball, but it looks as though he's injured the Brazilian forward, who is struggling at the moment. The medical team are on the pitch giving treatment, and there's going to be a delay.

16:37

The Gunners are enjoying a spell of possession now as Odegaard receives it outside the box, and he whips a dangerous delivery to the back post. Rice wins the initial header, but he fails to find a team-mate and Tarkowski is able to clear from danger.

16:35

Chance for the Toffees! Everton break down the left-hand side as Gueye picks out Calvert-Lewin inside the box. He works it onto his right and looks to catch Raya out with a quick shot, but he strikes the post! He follows up with another strike as he collects the rebound, but he slams it into the side netting!

16:32

Onana has now gone down for Everton off the ball and he's receiving treatment from the medical team. It's a chance for both teams to enjoy a water break, with the managers giving instructions to their respective players on the sideline. After a short delay, Onana is back on his feet and is going to continue.

16:29

Havertz is played in over the top and he looks to take on Tarkowski inside the penalty area, cutting in onto his left before striking towards goal, but Branthwaite is there to block the shot. Arsenal regain possession, and Doucoure makes a foul on Partey with the referee awarding a free-kick.

16:27

Havertz breaks down the left in space and he carries the ball towards the penalty area. He floats a delivery to the back post where Martinelli has arrived to try and head towards goal, but Young stays composed and nods it back to Pickford between the sticks.

16:24

Trossard finds Rice down the left-hand side and he plays the ball off Doucoure and it's a corner to Arsenal. Rice will deliver and he sends a cross towards the front post, but Branthwaite is fouled and it's an Everton free-kick. Man City have now doubled their lead with Foden scoring a brace.

16:23

Gueye has gone down for Everton with an injury, and the medical team are on the pitch to give him treatment. He looks in some discomfort, and it will be interesting to see whether Dyche decides to make a change. The midfielder was fouled by Havertz just a few moments before.

16:20

A ball over the top of the Arsenal defence finds Doucoure and Saliba fails to deal with it. It falls to Calvert-Lewin, and he's fouled just outside the penalty area and Everton will have a free-kick. Calvert-Lewin takes it, but Gabriel stays strong in the wall and heads it away.

16:20

What a save! Martinelli drives towards the penalty area and bursts past Branthwaite before entering the box. He works it onto his right and strikes at goal, but Pickford makes a superb save before Tarkowski arrives to clear away from danger. The Gunners are pushing for the opener.

16:17

Saliba picks out Martinelli on the right and he drives into the box before finding Odegaard. He floats a delivery towards the back post and Trossard looks to volley it across goal. It deflects off Coleman, but Pickford reacts well to put it behind for a corner. Rice will take and it's whipped to the back post, but the Everton goalkeeper punches clear.

16:15

Everton make a mistake at the back as Branthwaite's pass is intercepted, and it falls to Rice on the edge of the penalty area. He strikes towards goal and it's heading for the bottom corner, but Pickford gets down to his left to make a comfortable save.

16:10

McNeil delivers a cross into the penalty area but Partey is there to receive it, and he can't get it under control before putting it behind for a corner. McNeil will take and he delivers to the back post. Tarkowski wins the initial header, but Raya comes off his line to collect. Elsewhere, Man City have taken the lead, meaning they will win the title as it stands.

16:08

Chance for Arsenal! Rice receives the ball on the right-hand side of the box and he delivers towards the back post. Tomiyasu arrives unmarked inside the six-yard box, but he can't direct his header on target! It's a let-off for Everton as their defenders failed to pick him up.

16:07

Odegaard plays a throughball to Havertz on the right-hand side and he looks to deliver into the penalty area, but Branthwaite is there to put it behind for a corner. Odegaard will take and he crosses to the front post, but Calvert-Lewin rises highest to head away from danger.

16:06

Arsenal are dominating the possession in the early stages of the game, as expected, and the atmosphere is electric inside the Emirates Stadium. The supporters are urging their team on as the fight to lift the Premier League title later today, hoping Manchester City fail to win.

16:03

Rice gets the game under way for Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium!

16:00

The players are making their way out onto the pitch ahead of kick-off.

15:50

Meanwhile, Sean Dyche has named an unchanged side from Everton's win over Sheffield United last time out. Despite not having much to play for, the former Burnley manager has gone with a strong squad.

15:50

Mikel Arteta has made just one change from Arsenal's previous fixture. Bukayo Saka has picked up an injury so he is unable to play any part, and he is replaced by Martinelli in attack.

15:50

EVERTON SUBS: Michael Keane, Joao Virginia, Beto, Ben Godfrey, Youssef Chermiti, Billy Crellin, Lewis Warrington, Mackenzie Hunt, Lewis Dobbin.

15:50

EVERTON (4-4-1-1): Jordan Pickford; Ashley Young, Jarrad Branthwaite, James Tarkowski, Seamus Coleman; Dwight McNeil, Amadou Onana, Idrissa Gueye, James Garner; Abdoulaye Doucoure; Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

15:44

ARSENAL SUBS: Aaron Ramsdale, Gabriel Jesus, Emile Smith Rowe, Jurrien Timber, Eddie Nketiah, Jakub Kiwior, Jorginho, Fabio Vieira, Oleksandr Zinchenko.

15:44

ARSENAL (4-3-3): David Raya; Takehiro Tomiyasu, Gabriel Magalhaes, William Saliba, Ben White; Declan Rice, Thomas Partey, Martin Odegaard; Gabriel Martinelli, Kai Havertz, Leandro Trossard.

15:40

Everton are winless in their last 10 Premier League away games (D4 L6), failing to score more than once in any of these. It’s their longest run without an away win under the same manager since a run of 12 under Ronald Koeman between February and October 2017. No side have lost their final game of the Premier League season more often than Everton (14). However, they beat Bournemouth 1-0 last season, and are looking to win their final game in consecutive campaigns for the first time since a run of five between 2007-08 and 2011-12. The Toffees have little to play for after securing their safety a few weeks ago, but they will want to ensure they finish in 15th place above Brentford.

15:40

Arsenal go into the final day of the Premier League still in with a chance of winning the title, although they are relying on Manchester City’s result against West Ham. The last team, however, to win the top-flight title starting the final day off the top of the table was Arsenal in 1988-89, beating Liverpool at Anfield. The Gunners have won their final Premier League game of the season more often than any other side (22, including the last 12 in a row), also having the best win rate in such matches in the competition (71%). Indeed, they’ve not lost their final game of the season since 2004-05 (1-2 vs Birmingham City), and not at home since 1992-93 (1-3 vs Tottenham).

15:34

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Premier League fixture between Arsenal and Everton at the Emirates Stadium!

15:00

15:30

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.