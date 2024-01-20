Arsenal vs Crystal Palace LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more today

Arsenal are back in Premier League action and are in desperate need of a win as they welcome Crystal Palace to the Emirates Stadium for Saturday’s early kick off.

Mikel Arteta’s side have been training in Dubai during the league’s split winter break and the manager will be hoping that a the rest period will turn around his team’s fortunes after a run of three games without a win. They have slipped down the table into fourth place though they are only five points behind leaders Liverpool.

Victory over Crystal Palace will put the Gunners back in contention to compete for the title but anything less might make the manager think about reinforcements for what is left of the January transfer window.

For their part, Crystal Palace will be hoping to pick up where they left off following a strong win over Brentford in their last league fixture. The Eagles defeated the Bees 3-1 before being knocked out of the FA Cup by Everton on Wednesday.

Follow all the action below plus get the latest odds and tips right here:

Arsenal vs Crystal Palace LIVE

Arsenal host Crystal Palace in the Premier League with kick off at 12.30pm

The Gunners spent the winter break in Dubai and hope to get back to winning ways

Crystal Palace’s victory over Brentford gave them a buffer over the relegation battle but they’ll want to improve

Arsenal FC - Crystal Palace FC

Arsenal vs Crystal Palace prediction

10:45 , Mike Jones

The winter break won’t have fully reset Arsenal’s squad following three games without a win but they will look more like themselves. Expect some fluid moves and stylish passing which, coupled with the home crowd and a need to win, should be enough to get them past the Eagles.

But only just.

Arsenal 2-1 Crystal Palace

Arsenal vs Crystal Palace predicted line-ups

10:40 , Mike Jones

Arsenal XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Kiwior; Rice, Jorginho; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Jesus.

Crystal Palace XI: Henderson; Clyne, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell; Richards, Lerma; Franca, Eze, Schlupp; Mateta.

Early team news

10:35 , Mike Jones

Mikel Arteta was vague about the fitness of his squad ahead of this fixture, suggesting that several of his players were “touch and go” on Friday.

Gabriel Jesus could be back from a knee problem that caused him to miss the FA Cup defeat to Liverpool, while Oleksandr Zinchenko will also be assessed. Fabio Vieira may be in contention following two months out.

Crystal Palace winger Jesurun Rak-Sakyi is still unavailable despite returning to training after a hamstring issue. Jordan Ayew is at the Africa Cup of Nations and Michael Olise remains out.

How to watch Arsenal vs Crystal Palace

10:30 , Mike Jones

Arsenal vs Crystal Palace is due to kick off at 12.30pm GMT on Saturday 20 January at the Emirates Stadium.

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage on the channel from 11am GMT. Subscribers can stream the action via discovery+.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Good morning!

10:05 , Mike Jones

Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of today’s Premier League action between Arsenal and Crystal Palace.

The Gunners are hoping that the winter break has refreshed them nursed any niggling injuries within the squad. They are looking to reignite their title challenge and a win this afternoon would bring them within two points of league leaders Liverpool.

Palace, meanwhile, secured a needed 3-1 victory over Brentford in their last league game which has kept a buffer between them and the teams fighting off relegation. Any points they pick up at the Emirates today will be a big boon though Roy Hodgson will be focusing on a strong performance from his team.

We’ll have all the updates, team news and match action throughout the day so stick with us as we build up to kick off at 12.30pm.