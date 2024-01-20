Arsenal vs Crystal Palace LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Arsenal vs Crystal Palace - LIVE!

Arsenal look to put a troubling run of form behind them as they host Crystal Palace in the Premier League this afternoon. The Gunners have won just one of their past five matches in the League, and are on a run of three straight defeats across all competitions.

It means Mikel Arteta's side have slipped five points off the pace set by Liverpool, but the Arsenal boss hopes a recent trip to Dubai will have helped his players reset. Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko are both injury doubts for the Gunners, while Thomas Partey still remains on the sidelines.

Palace are not in impressive form themselves, having been knocked out of the FA Cup. The Eagles are on a run of one win in 11 matches, and sit only five points off the relegation zone. Dean Henderson will start in goal for Palace, but Michael Olise is still out with a hamstring issue. Follow all the action with Standard Sport's LIVE blog below, featuring expert analysis from Simon Collings at the ground.

Arsenal vs Crystal Palace latest news

Kick-off: 12;30pm GMT, Emirates Stadium

How to watch: TNT Sports

Arsenal team news: Jesus and Zinchenko doubts

Crystal Palace team news: Henderson to start

Standard Sport prediction: Arsenal win

Smith Rowe to stay at Arsenal

10:42 , Matt Verri

Arsenal have no plans to loan Emile Smith Rowe to West Ham and the midfielder is determined to fight for his place.

The Hammers are in the market for attacking reinforcements and have expressed an interest in Smith Rowe.

The 23-year-old has battled injury problems over the past 18 months and has started just one Premier League game this season.

Arsenal, however, have no interest in loaning out Smith Rowe and he is also focused on winning back his place in the Gunners team.

“I’m really happy with Emile,” said Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta on Friday. “He’s in the right trajectory. Now, he’s settled, he’s training really well and you know I'm not going to talk about individual situations.

“Emile is Emile. We know he’s got incredible qualities and we're really happy to have him. What he needs now is chances to put all the desire and quality that he has on the pitch. In order to do that we have to give him minutes.”

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Early start!

10:33 , Matt Verri

The Arsenal ground staff have been up and at it this morning...

Standard Sport prediction

10:26 , Matt Verri

Both teams have had time to take stock of their seasons thus far with the winter break, and both will know improvement is needed.

Mikel Arteta's Gunners face a tall order to keep pace with Liverpool and Manchester City, and beating Palace is already non-negotiable. The joy of Roy Hodgson's return late last season is already a distant memory, and another relegation fight is not out of the question.

Fighting at opposite ends of the table, and with a bit of rest under their belts, this should be a fairly routine day at the office for Arsenal.

Arsenal to win, 3-0.

Crystal Palace team news

10:20 , Matt Verri

Dean Henderson will get the nod to start in goal over Sam Johnstone.

Henderson’s first run in the Palace starting lineup since his £20million summer move from Manchester United came during a five-game spell over the festive period, when Johnstone was out through injury.

Johnstone returned for Wednesday’s FA Cup third-round replay defeat at Everton, but manager Roy Hodgson has now confirmed that Henderson will take over once more at Arsenal.

Addressing the fitness of the rest of his squad, Hodgson said on Friday: “The ones out before the game on Wednesday are still out.

"Joel Ward, Rob Holding, Cheick Doucoure — are still out. And Michael [Olise].”

Predicted Crystal Palace XI: Henderson; Clyne, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell; Richards, Lerma; Eze, Schlupp, Edouard; Mateta

(AFP via Getty Images)

Arsenal team news

10:13 , Matt Verri

Arsenal hope to have Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko available for this afternoon's clash.

The pair both missed the Gunners’ FA Cup third-round defeat by Liverpool on January 7.

Jesus is the most likely to return against Palace as he trained with the group out in Dubai during Arsenal's warm-weather training camp after being sidelined with a knee issue.

Zinchenko has not played since the Gunners lost to West Ham on December 28 and has been battling a calf problem.

“We still have a few unfortunately on that list that we haven’t managed to get back yet, but hopefully they are much closer and some of them are in a better place than we expected,” said Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta on Friday.

“Individually I'm not going to tell you exactly how everybody is, but we are still missing a few. We are touch and go with a few, that’s what I would say.”

Predicted Arsenal XI (4-2-3-1): Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Kiwior; Rice, Jorginho; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Jesus

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

How to watch Arsenal vs Crystal Palace

10:06 , Matt Verri

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on TNT Sports, with coverage beginning at 11.30am ahead of a 12.30pm kick-off.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Discovery+ app and website.

Live blog: Follow all the action right here, featuring expert analysis from Simon Collings at Emirates Stadium.

Good morning!

10:00 , Matt Verri

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport's LIVE coverage of Arsenal vs Crystal Palace!

Both sides in Premier League action for the first time in 2024 and both in need of a positive result, after finishing last year in stumbling form.

We'll have all the latest updates, build-up and team news ahead of kick-off, which comes at 12:30pm GMT from the Emirates Stadium. Stay with us!