Arsenal vs Chelsea: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Title-chasing Arsenal host European hopefuls Chelsea on Tuesday in a huge game for both of these London rivals.

The Gunners are aiming to stay top of the table and move four points clear of Manchester City (who will have two games in-hand on them) with a win as Mikel Arteta's side showed guts and spirit in their 2-0 win at Wolves on Saturday. That came after a devastating week as they lost at home to Aston Villa and were knocked out of the UEFA Champions League at the quarterfinal stage by Bayern Munich. Arsenal are hanging in there in the title race and this week will be huge for them with Chelsea at home and then a trip to north London rivals Tottenham for the derby.

Chelsea will be dusting themselves off from the disappointment of losing 1-0 to Manchester City in the FA Cup semifinal, but Mauricio Pochettino will be happy with the way his side are playing. They missed so many chances against City but Chelsea are eight games unbeaten in the Premier League and have played well against the big boys this season as they led 2-0 against Arsenal in the reverse game earlier in the campaign but ended up drawing 2-2. Cutting out silly defensive mistakes and big misses in attack is the key for Chelsea as sixth-place in the Premier League is there for the taking and, given all of the injuries and new players settling in, that would represent a big achievement for Pochettino in his debut season.

Arsenal focus, team news

Mikel Arteta has some big decisions to make as he tries to keep his squad fresh ahead of a big week in their title bid. London rivals Chelsea and Tottenham would love to scupper their title dreams and Arteta is going to have to rotate expertly. Saka, Odegaard and Rice looked exhausted at the end of Arsenal's win at Wolves and surely all three need a rest at some point. But can Arteta afford to do that against Chelsea? Probably not. Elsewhere, Zinchenko or Tomiyasu could start at left back, while Jorginho may come back in to midfield and Gabriel Martinelli could also start. Arsenal have options but it's all about how Arteta plans to use the different combinations of players together over these pivotal next few games.

OUT: Jurrien Timber (knee)

Chelsea focus, team news

Pochettino will have to pick his team up from their disappointment against Man City but Chelsea aren't playing badly. The trio of Palmer, Gallagher and Madueke underneath Jackson has been working well and Moises Caicedo has hit top form once again. Defensive injuries have not been kind to Chelsea all season long and it is likely Axel Disasi will come in for Thiago Silva in defense.

OUT: Christopher Nkunku (thigh), Levi Colwill (foot), Reece James (thigh), Romeo Lavia (hamstring - out for season), Wesley Fofana (torn ACL - out for season), Lesley Ugochukwu (hamstring) | QUESTIONABLE: Robert Sanchez (illness)