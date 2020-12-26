Is Arsenal vs Chelsea on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Tammy Abraham scored twice in Chelsea’s 3-0 victory over West Ham (EPA)

Arsenal cannot risk another Premier League defeat when they take on Chelsea on Boxing Day if they are to avoid slipping into the relegation battle this season.

Mikel Arteta’s side host their London rivals in the evening kick-off having won just one of their last 10 games in the top flight, with the poor run of form plummeting them down the Premier League table where they sit just four points above the drop zone.

Having gone out of the Carabao Cup in midweek due to the 4-1 quarter-final defeat by Manchester City, Arsenal are facing a serious crisis, with questions emerging over Arteta’s suitability to lead the side due to his lack of previous experience.

Chelsea meanwhile can move into the top four with a victory if Leicester City, Manchester United or Everton slip up this weekend, with the Blues just one point off a Champions League-qualifying spot.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Premier League clash at the Emirates.

When is it?

Arsenal vs Chelsea takes place on Boxing Day, Saturday 26 December.

What time does it start?

The match will kick off at 5:30pm GMT.

How can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League from 5pm.

What is the team news?

Arsenal have doubts over captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and forward Gabriel Martinelli, who only returned to action earlier this month, but Granit Xhaka is set to return from his three-match suspension.

Chelsea are expected to be without Hakim Ziyech as he continues to struggle with a hamstring problem, while both Reece James and Ben Chilwell are doubtful due to ankle and knee injuries respectively.

Predicted line-ups

Arsenal: Leno; Holding, Gabriel, Tierney; Maitland-Niles, Elneny, Xhaka, Saka; Willian, Lacazette, Pepe.

Chelsea: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Zouma, Silva, Emerson; Mount, Jorginho, Kante; Werner, Abraham, Pulisic.

Odds

Arsenal to win: 3/1

Chelsea to win: 19/20

Draw: 27/10

Prediction

Rarely has it been the case at the Emirates that a draw is more likely than a home win, but that sums up the low morale at Arsenal right now and Chelsea are likely to feed off that with ease. With Lampard’s side setting their sights on the top four, Arsenal are unlikely to be able to get in their way. Arsenal 1-3 Chelsea

