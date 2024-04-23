Arsenal vs Chelsea LIVE: Premier League latest team news and line-ups as Cole Palmer a doubt for London derby

Arsenal host Chelsea in a midweek London derby in the Premier League tonight. The Gunners have the chance to move four points clear of Manchester City in the Premier League table, but the Blues and Mauricio Pochettino will be out to deny the hosts and land a blow in the title race.

Chelsea have won the Premier League five times since Arsenal last won the title 20 years ago, but Mikel Arteta’s side are set to finish above the Blues for the second consecutive year and can add further disappointment to their difficult season with a victory tonight. Chelsea were beaten in the FA Cup semi-finals on Sunday, despite being the better side against Manchester City, as missed chances cost Pochettino’s side once again.

The visitors could be without star forward and the Premier League’s top scorer Cole Palmer tonight, while Arsenal will be looking to build on Saturday’s win at Wolves. Arteta’s side were facing the prospect of another late-season slump after back-to-back defeats to Aston Villa and Bayern Munich, and tonight is a must-win for the Gunners as they look to put pressure on champions Manchester City.

Follow live updates from Arsenal vs Chelsea in tonight's live blog below

Arsenal vs Chelsea LIVE: Latest Premier League updates

Arsenal host Chelsea in Premier League, with kick-off at 8pm BST tonight

Gunners can move three points clear of Liverpool and four ahead of Man City in title race

Chelsea still have hopes of European qualification despite FA Cup semi-final defeat

Cole Palmer a doubt for Chelsea’s London derby showdown with Arsenal

Pochettino gave Arteta advice before Spaniard joined Arsenal

15:20 , Mike Jones

Mikel Arteta sought the opinion of Mauricio Pochettino before leaving Manchester City as Pep Guardiola’s assistant to become manager of Arsenal.

“When I had to make a decision I asked him and explained the situation and he gave me some advice and he was needed,” Arteta said.

“I admire what he’s done in his career and he’s someone I’ve looked to because he was impactful to me in the most important stage of my career. As a role model I can’t pick anyone better.

“He doesn’t need to help me about tactics. The best influence he has had on me is the way he speaks about his life, his professionalism, his family and who he was as a figure in the dressing room and the passion and love he has for the game.

“That for me is the most important things which I learnt from him.”

Arteta on Pochettino’s influence

15:12 , Mike Jones

When asked how influential Mauricio Pochettino was for Mikel Arteta when he was a professional player, the Gunners manager had nothing but praise replying: “He’s one of the most. I was 17 or 18 in Paris with no experience in professional football.

“He doesn’t like me saying it but to me he was like a father, he took me under his arm, he gave me incredible advice and protected me, he inspired me and I learned so much in our two years together.”

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Mikel Arteta says Mauricio Pochettino was ‘like a father’ to him as young player

15:04 , Mike Jones

Mikel Arteta said Mauricio Pochettino was “like a father” to him in his early playing days ahead of their meeting in Arsenal’s clash against Chelsea in the Premier League.

Arteta played alongside the Chelsea boss at Paris Saint-Germain before their rise as coaches in Europe’s top divisions.

The Arsenal manager talked up the influence Pochettino had on him as a player, admitting he was inspired by the Argentinian as a teenager.

Arsenal vs Chelsea match officials

14:56 , Mike Jones

Simon Hooper will officiate tonight’s game, which will be his 22nd Premier League match this season.

His last involvement in an Arsenal game was in a 2-1 win away to Nottingham Forest in January, one of four wins they have claimed in the six matches he has been appointed to.

Meanwhile Chelsea have lost both times he has overseen them this term - a 2-0 home loss to Brentford and a 4-1 reverse at Newcastle when he sent off Reece James.

Match officials:

Referee: Simon HooperAssistants: Adrian Holmes and Simon LongFourth official: Graham ScottVAR: Peter BankesAssistant VAR: Simon Bennett

Pochettino addresses Cole Palmer’s potential absence

14:49 , Mike Jones

Mauricio Pochettino has bigged up Chelsea’s chances of beating Arsenal this evening with or without Cole Palmer who is a doubt for the game.

“With or without Cole we always believe we can win,” said Pochettino, “The most important thing is the team and the collective. He is an important part of the team and is doing fantastic for us, but we are Chelsea and we have plenty of players that can perform and do the job.

“It is a good challenge in case Palmer is not available. It’s a good challenge for the teammates. If I am a teammate of Cole Palmer in his position or a similar position, I am going to be motivated to go there tomorrow and show this is Chelsea Football Club, not Cole Palmer Football Club.”

Arteta on Chelsea’s improvements

14:42 , Mike Jones

Mikel Arteta spoke about Arsenal’s opponents tonight and explained how he feels the Blues have developed over the course of the season.

The Arsenal manager said: “They have made huge improvements. I think they deserve to be in a much higher position in the league, when you look at what they’ve done and what they’ve produced in games – they’ve reached a final, they’ve reached a semi-final, they could have been through.

“I think what Mauricio is doing is really impressive, so I’m sure that he’s going to get them there.

“I think the journey of [us and Chelsea] are very, very different. Nothing to compare in my opinion. It’s a huge admiration for Mauricio because I’ve known him since 23 years ago and I really wish him all the best.

“He’s an incredible manager, he’s a huge leader and he will inspire the club to get what they want to get, that’s for sure.”

Cole Palmer a doubt for Chelsea’s London derby showdown with Arsenal

14:35 , Mike Jones

Cole Palmer is a major doubt for tonight’s Premier League encounter with Arsenal after the Chelsea forward missed Monday’s training with illness.

Palmer is in the midst of a stunning season for the Blues with 20 Premier League goals – joint top with Manchester City’s Erling Haaland – and nine assists from 28 games.

The 21-year-old scored four goals in Chelsea’s last league match, a 6-0 win over Everton, and played in the FA Cup semi-final defeat by Manchester City on Saturday. He got through the full 90 minutes at Wembley despite picking up an early knock and playing with some strapping on his thigh.

But Palmer could be missing from Mauricio Pochettino’s team when they take on title challengers Arsenal in a London derby at the Emirates Stadium, after falling unwell.

Arsenal vs Chelsea prediction

14:27 , Mike Jones

Arsenal will push hard not to drop points in the title race and it will be too much for a Chelsea side still reeling from being knocked out of the FA Cup on Saturday.

Arsenal 2-1 Chelsea.

Can Chelsea earn European football?

14:19 , Mike Jones

As for Chelsea, Mauricio Pochettino’s team can still end the season in the European places despite a topsy-turvy year which has seen them play far below their expected levels.

They are within reach of sixth-placed Newcastle United and could draw level on points with the Magpies if they win at the Emirates tonight. Not only that but victory would massively dent the hopes of their London rivals who are trying to win the league.

A win for Pochettino’s side would show that the manager is beginning to imprint his style onto the young squad and it would leave Chelsea in a strong position looking towards next season.

Arsenal maintain hopes of winning Premier Legaue title

14:12 , Mike Jones

With the season drawing ever closer to the finishing line, Arsenal, Manchester City and Liverpool are all fighting to win the Premier League title and the Gunners have the chance to go three points clear at the top of the table on Tuesday night.

A win over Chelsea at Emirates Stadium would take them up to 77 points ahead of Liverpool’s Merseyside derby at Goodison Park on Wednesday and Manchester City’s trip to Brighton on Thursday.

With a north London derby against Tottenham on the horizon, Mikel Arteta will know that his team cannot afford any slip ups this evening if they hope to maintain their title challenge.

Arsenal vs Chelsea tips: Premier League prediction, football betting odds & free bets

14:05 , Jamie Braidwood

Arsenal kick-off a week of London derbies with a visit from Chelsea on Tuesday, knowing a win would keep the pressure on their Premier League title rivals (8pm, TNT Sports 1).

The Gunners moved into first place in the standings with a hard-fought win over Wolves on Saturday evening, but are only ahead of second-placed Liverpool on goal difference.

Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City are all in action this mid-week, but Mikel Arteta’s men play before the other two, who face tricky away assignments at Everton and Brighton respectively.

A 13th home win of the season, therefore, feels like a must for the Gunners, especially with a trip to Tottenham to come on Sunday for the north London derby.

Arsenal vs Chelsea team news and predicted line-ups

14:04 , Jamie Braidwood

Predicted line ups

Arsenal XI: Raya, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Kiwior, Odegaard, Rice, Havertz, Saka, Gabriel Jesus, Trossard

Chelsea XI: Petrovic, Gusto, Chalobah, Thiago Silva, Cucurella, Caicedo, Fernandez, Madueke, Palmer, Gallagher, Jackson

14:03 , Jamie Braidwood

Team news - Chelsea

Chelsea were dealt a blow in the build up to the game, with the news that Cole Palmer might not be available against Mikel Arteta’s side.

Christopher Nkunku is nearing a comeback, but the game against Arsenal might come too soon, with Robert Sanchez and Levi Colwill also close to full fitness. However, Reece James, Lesley Ugochukwu, Wesley Fofana and Romeo Lavia are on the long-term injury list.

14:02 , Jamie Braidwood

Team news - Arsenal

Arsenal are one of the more fortunate Premier League sides when it comes to injuries and are only expected to be without Jurrien Timber, who sustained a serious knee injury on his debut in August.

Is Arsenal vs Chelsea on TV? Kick off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

14:01 , Jamie Braidwood

When is it?

Arsenal vs Chelsea kicks off at 8pm BST on Tuesday 23 April 2024 at the Emirates Stadium

How can I watch it?

The match will be shown live in the UK on TNT Sports 1, with coverage starting at 7pm BST. Subscribers can watch the match live via the Discovery+ app and website. You can purchase a TNT Sports subscription via discovery+ here, for only £30.99 per month.

The match will be shown live in the UK on TNT Sports 1, with coverage starting at 7pm BST. Subscribers can watch the match live via the Discovery+ app and website.

Good afternoon

14:00 , Jamie Braidwood

Arsenal returned to the top of the Premier League following their 2-0 win over Wolves on Saturday, and will take on a Chelsea side trying to break into the European places this season.

The Gunners sit top of the table, albeit only on goal difference to Liverpool, while favourites and defending champions Manchester City have a game in hand, and they will want to build on that narrow lead against Chelsea on Tuesday.

Against Wolves in the late kick off on Saturday, Arsenal dominated the game without ever taking full control, and the goals came at a good time, while Chelsea will be ruing another missed opportunity this season, when they missed key chances and were unable to reach the FA Cup final.

It was Chelsea’s second Wembley defeat this season, after losing in the Carabao Cup final to Liverpool, and ensures Mauricio Pochettino will finish his first season in charge at Stamford Bridge without silverware.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Premier League match

Is Arsenal vs Chelsea on TV? How to watch Premier League fixture