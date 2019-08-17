Arsenal vs Burnley result: Dani Ceballos shows his class as David Luiz makes his Gunners bow

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette scored goals in either half as Arsenal maintained their 100% start to the Premier League season.

The Gunners opened the scoring as Lacazette twisted and turned and fired home early on before Ashley Barnes deservedly equalised for Burnley just before the break.

But Aubameyang struck after the interval to ensure Arsenal made it two wins from two.

Here are five things we learned:

1. David Luiz will be a hit...

With his every touch cheered by the home supporters it's clear Luiz is already firmly a fan favourite. But regardless of what the support thought of their newest signing before he stepped out on to the field for the first time his impact was clear as soon as he did.

He already looks the best defender in the squad with his leadership and physicality a clear and significant upgrade on what was already in place.

Add in his world-class distribution from deep and he looks a steal at £8m. One inch-perfect early ball over the top towards Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang showed just how much opposition teams will have to plan for Luiz both with and without the ball.

2. ...but he can't do it on his own

For all the improvements Luiz brings he can't do it all and Arsenal's old failings showed up big time as Burnley fought their way back into the game.

Bernd Leno is a very solid Premier League goalkeeper but while he excels as a shot-stopper as he showed with a sensational reflex stop early on, his command of his box remains an area of concern.

Burnley's barrage of balls into the box always looked like a profitable avenue and so it proved as Barnes stole in and took his chance well after nowhere near enough pressure on Dwight McNeil on the edge.

Work still to do at the back for the Gunners.

3. Dani Ceballos is a class act

Another new boy caught the eye too with Ceballos looking a classy operator on what was his first full outing in Arsenal red.

Deployed as one the hosts' midfield three the Spaniard had the freedom to roam and took advantage controlling the tempo early and often. Skilful on the ball both in tight and in space Ceballos was at the heart of much of what the Gunners did well.

Touching the ball and passing it more than any other player in a back-and-forth first half he showed exactly why Real Madrid value him so highly.

A great addition and a player Arsenal have been looking for ever since peak Santi Cazorla left the stage.

4. Alexandre Lacazette only needs an inch

Lacazette is a smooth and silky striker but he showed the other side of his game to give Arsenal the lead here.

Given next to no space from a corner he wriggled free and fired home from a narrow angle finding the net in the only place Nick Pope and his defenders didn't have covered.

Every striker wants to score the worldie, but the nuts and bolts efforts count just the same and this one got the Gunners off to the perfect start.

5. Ashley Barnes is a brilliant nuisance

Love him or hate him you can't fault Barnes' effectiveness.

A third goal of this fledgling Premier League season came again through Barnes' strength and tenacity and was just reward for his and his team's efforts in the first half after going behind.