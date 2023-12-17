Arsenal vs Brighton LIVE: Premier League latest score and goal updates

The Premier League title race is hotting up ahead of Christmas as Arsenal take on Brighton looking to bounce back from defeat to Aston Villa.

The narrow 1-0 loss at Villa Park was only the second Premier League reverse of the season for Mikel Arteta’s men as they ceded top spot to Liverpool.

Arteta was able to rest much of his first-choice side at PSV Eindhoven on Tuesday with Champions League progress already secure, but Brighton were at closer to full strength against Marseille on Thursday in the Europa League.

Joao Pedro’s late goal ensured that Roberto De Zerbi’s side advanced directly to the round of 16 in the competition, and the club will no doubt be looking to build momentum over the festive period.

Arsenal are unbeaten in 12 home games since defeat to Brighton in May

Arsenal XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Rice, Havertz; Saka, Jesus, Martinelli

Brighton XI: Verbruggen, Gross, van Hecke, Dunk, Milner, Mitoma, Veltman, Adingra, Lallana, Gilmour, Ferguson

13:06 , Jamie Braidwood

Is it on TV?

The game will not be shown live on television in the United Kingdom. The fixture was originally due to be played at 3pm GMT on Saturday and thus not selected for TV coverage before being moved to a day later due to Brighton’s Europa League commitments.

Extended highlights of the fixture will, however, be available on Match of the Day 2, which starts at 10.30pm GMT on BBC One and the BBC iPlayer.

14:26

Veltman goes down again and it appears his race is finally run. He did try and battle on, but against a side the calibre of Arsenal, that may not have proved too helpful to his side's efforts.

14:24

Gabriel gets up brilliantly to leap above Milner and meet a delivery from the left, though his header fails to trouble Verbruggen as he makes another routine stop.

14:24

It appears Veltman will try and soldier on. Arteta will be instructing Martinelli to have a run at the defender to take advantage of any potential discomfort Veltman is in.

14:21

De Zerbi may be forced into an early change here as Veltman goes down with a problem. Hinshelwood is a potential option off the bench is Veltman does have to come off.

14:20

Jesus makes the space for a shot from range after shifting onto his right foot and firing, but his effort is poor and straight at Verbruggen.

14:20

46.4 per cent of the action was in the Brighton third over the opening 15 minutes. It has been a dominant performance from Arsenal in terms of territory, though the scoreline remains 0-0.

14:18

Milner is perhaps lucky to avoid a booking after wiping out Saka near the touchline. The challenge was very late, and you suspect the veteran would have seen yellow had there been more minutes on the clock.

14:16

WIDE! Odegaard cuts in from the right onto his favoured left foot and makes the space for a shot. His curling effort looks to be bending into the far corner, though the ball ends up flying just wide of the left post. That is the closest the Gunners have come so far.

14:15

Arsenal threaten again as clever link-up play between Rice and Saka gives the latter the ball in a dangerous position, though his shot is blocked by a well-placed Dunk.

14:15

The first shot on target falls to Saka as he cuts in and fires, though his effort is tame and straight down the throat of Verbruggen, who makes a comfortable save.

14:11

Ten minutes on the clock at the Emirates Stadium, and while Arsenal have shaded the opening exchanges, they are yet to really carve open this Brighton defence. Arteta will be wanting the likes of Saka and Martinelli to run at their full-backs to try and create something.

14:09

Van Hecke and Dunk have already been busy, tasked with dealing with a couple of wicked crosses into their penalty area. They will need to play well if the Seagulls are to come away with a result.

14:07

Arsenal have lost their last three home games against Brighton in all competitions – only against Manchester City (seven between 2018 and 2023) have they lost more consecutively at the Emirates Stadium.

14:04

It has been a very bright start from Arsenal, who are looking to pin back Brighton and find an early goal. It's vital De Zerbi's men make it through these early stages without conceding.

14:02

The visitors kick us off and we are under way in North London!

14:00

The two teams enter the pitch at the Emirates Stadium ahead of this big game in the Premier League. Can Arsenal get back to winning ways? We will find out shortly!

13:56

De Zerbi makes three alterations from the 1-1 home draw with Burnley last weekend as Mitoma, Veltman and Gilmour come in for Pedro, Dahoud and Baleba. Welbeck, who played for Arsenal between 2014 and 2019, will look to haunt his former side off the bench if he is called upon.

13:52

After ringing the changes for the dead rubber Champions League clash against PSV during midweek, Arteta reverts to the same starting XI that lost at Villa Park last weekend. Jorginho is a notable absence from the squad, though Smith Rowe is fit enough to make the bench after making his return from injury off the bench against PSV.

13:52

SUBS: Facundo Buonanotte, Danny Welbeck, Igor, Jason Steele, Carlos Balepa, Mahmoud Dahoud, Jack Hinshelwood, Joao Pedro, Jakub Moder.

13:48

BRIGHTON (4-2-3-1): Bart Verbruggen; Joel Veltman, Jan-Paul van Hecke, Lewis Dunk, James Milner; Pascal Gross, Billy Gilmour; Simon Adingra, Adam Lallana, Kaoru Mitoma; Evan Ferguson.

13:44

SUBS: Reiss Nelson, Eddie Nketiah, Emile Smith Rowe, Aaron Ramsdale, Jakub Kiwior, Cedric Soares, Leandro Trossard, Myles Anthony Lewis-Skelly, Reuell Walters.

13:40

ARSENAL (4-3-3): David Raya; Ben White, William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes, Oleksandr Zinchenko; Martin Odegaard, Declan Rice, Kai Havertz; Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli.

13:40

Brighton started the campaign in brilliant fashion, winning five of their first six Premier League matches. However, a barren six-game spell that saw the Seagulls go over two months without a league victory took the momentum out of their fight for the European spots. Roberto De Zerbi's men have won two of their last four in the league, though, and Brighton fans will be hoping they can once again find the momentum they had at the start of the season.

13:36

The hosts have enjoyed another excellent start to the season, though the memories of Manchester City pipping them to the title last term will still be haunting them. Results like the 1-0 defeat at Aston Villa last time out in the Premier League will not help the nerves, as will the strong form of current leaders Liverpool. A win here will see the Gunners move top, temporarily at least ahead of Liverpool's game with Manchester United later on Sunday.

13:32

Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Premier League clash between Arsenal and Brighton at the Emirates Stadium.

13:15 , Jamie Braidwood

Brighton have won each of their past three visits to the Emirates Stadium, including a 3-0 victory that ended Arsenal’s title challenge in May and a 3-1 win in the EFL Cup last season.

However, the Gunners are unbeaten in 12 home games in all competitions since their previous defeat to Brighton (W10, D2).

(Getty Images)

13:06 , Jamie Braidwood

Confirmed line-ups

Arsenal XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Rice, Havertz; Saka, Jesus, Martinelli.

Brighton XI: Verbruggen, Gross, van Hecke, Dunk, Milner, Mitoma, Veltman, Adingra, Lallana, Gilmour, Ferguson

13:00

Follow all the goals and latest action from the Premier League here with The Independent. Team news and line-ups coming up shortly…