Arsenal vs Brighton LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Arsenal vs Brighton - LIVE!

Arsenal have the chance to move top of the Premier League table as they host Brighton this afternoon. It may only be for a couple of hours, with leaders Liverpool in action against Manchester United later in the day, but the opportunity is there for the Gunners to first put some added pressure on Jurgen Klopp's side.

Mikel Arteta will be looking for a response from his players after defeat to Aston Villa last weekend, just the second time Arsenal have lost in the League this season. After a dead rubber Champions League match in midweek, the likes of Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice should return to the starting XI against Brighton, with Gabriel Martinelli available again after illness.

The Seagulls come into this match on a high after beating Marseille to top their Europa League group. There has been less consistency in the League from Brighton this term, though victory in north London would move them to within seven points of the Gunners. Follow all the action with Standard Sport's LIVE blog, featuring expert analysis from Simon Collings at the ground.

Team news coming up!

12:53 , Matt Verri

Just over five minutes until we get all the team news from the Emirates.

Can have a fairly good stab at what Arteta will opt for - best of luck predicting what's going on in De Zerbi's mind!

Havertz has found his feet

12:44 , Matt Verri

When Kai Havertz finally got back to the dressing room after his winning goal for Arsenal at Brentford last month, he was hit by a wave of noise.

The German had been doing post-match interviews, with broadcasters unsurprisingly wanting to hear from the man of the moment.

Once inside the dressing room, Havertz was mobbed by his team-mates and Shakira's Waka Waka was being played at full volume.

The official song of the 2010 World Cup has become a regular chant on the terraces, with Arsenal fans changing the chorus to "£60million down the drain, Kai Havertz scores again".

That 89th-minute winner at Brentford feels like a turning point for Havertz. The 24-year-old midfielder has scored three goals in his past six games and heads into this afternoon's match full of confidence.

Perfect afternoon for it!

12:36 , Matt Verri

Can Arsenal take the opportunity to move back to the top of the table?

Arsenal v Brighton.



Arsenal v Brighton.

Gunners have the chance to go top of the League, even if only for possibly a few hours before Liverpool host Man United.

Brighton enjoy this fixture...

12:30 , Matt Verri

Fair to say that this probably isn't a match that Arsenal look forward to.

The Gunners were beaten 3-0 at the Emirates last season by Brighton, as their title charge fell apart.

Arsenal have won only one of the past five meetings between the two sides, and just three of the past 12.

Arteta: I must not be treated differently

12:21 , Matt Verri

Mikel Arteta says he should not be looked at differently after dodging a touchline ban for criticising VAR.

Arteta called it “embarrassing and a disgrace” that Anthony Gordon’s goal against Arsenal last month stood. He felt VAR should have intervened and disallowed what proved to be the winning goal for Newcastle at St. James’ Park.

His comments earned him an FA charge for an alleged breach of FA Rule E3.1, but an independent regulatory commission cleared him on Thursday.

Asked whether he might be perceived differently after escaping a ban, Arteta said: “This cannot happen, because if you haven’t been [punished], they have to look at your exactly the same.

“But it’s who I am as a person and the love I have for my club, my players. And a lot of times we have shown a lot of respect for everybody — whether it’s an opponent, a referee, other clubs, an institution.

“We are there to defend and support them as well.”

Wright announces Match of the Day decision

12:13 , Matt Verri

Ian Wright will step down as a pundit from Match of the Day at the end of the season.

The Arsenal legend said the decision “had been coming for a while” and was “fast-tracked” by turning 60 last month.

Wright said: “Ultimately, it's time to do a few more different things with my Saturdays.”

Wright made his debut on Match of the Day as a player in 1997 and has had two spells as a regular pundit, first from 2002 to 2008 and then since he returned in 2015.

Read more on that here!

After my debut show whilst still a player in 1997 and many more memorable years, I'll be stepping back from BBC MOTD at the end of this season. I feel very privileged to have had such an incredible run on the most iconic football show in the world.

Stage is set!

12:07 , Matt Verri

The visitors are in the building...

We've arrived at Emirates Stadium!

Standard Sport prediction

11:57 , Matt Verri

Arsenal have been strong at home this season, even if there have been some vulnerabilities on the road.

Brighton have not kept a clean sheet in the Premier League this term - goals can be expected.

Arsenal to win, 2-1

Brighton team news

11:47 , Matt Verri

Danny Welbeck is set to be involved in the squad for the visitors, while Brighton did not pick up any fresh injury concerns in the midweek win over Marseille.

Seagulls boss Roberto De Zerbi said: “I don’t know the first XI but we have to recover mental energies, physical energies and then tomorrow morning I will decide the first XI.

“We have no new injuries. The players who played in the Europa League feel good at the moment and I think we have no problem.

“Welbeck can be available to come on the bench and to play one part of the game.”

Arsenal team news

11:41 , Matt Verri

Arsenal are set to be boosted by the return on Gabriel Martinelli against Brighton.

Martinelli has recovered from the illness that forced him to miss Tuesday’s 1-1 draw with PSV and the Brazilian is in contention to start.

“Martinelli is feeling good,” said Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta.

Emile Smith Rowe made his comeback from injury as a late substitute against PSV but Mohamed Elneny is ruled out after straining a hamstring in Eindhoven.

Thomas Partey, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Fabio Vieira and Jurrien Timber remain out.

Predicted Arsenal XI (4-3-3): Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Rice, Havertz; Saka, Jesus, Martinelli

How to watch Arsenal vs Brighton

11:35 , Matt Verri

TV channel and live stream: In the UK, the game will not be televised live after it was not selected for broadcast.

It was initially due to be played during the Saturday 3pm blackout but was moved due to Brighton's European commitments on Thursday night.

Free highlights: Sky Sports' YouTube channel posts Premier League highlights shortly after full-time whereas BBC One will broadcast Match of the Day 2 for an extended replay at 10.30pm.

Live blog: You can follow all the action right here, with expert analysis from Simon Collings at the ground.

Good morning!

11:28 , Matt Verri

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport's LIVE coverage of Arsenal vs Brighton!

The Gunners have the chance to, briefly at least, go top of the table this afternoon, even if it is for only a couple of hours before Liverpool are in action.

Mikel Arteta's side are looking for a response to last weekend's defeat to Aston Villa, only the second time they have been beaten in the Premier League this season.

Stick with us for all the latest build-up and team news ahead of kick-off, which comes at 2pm GMT from the Emirates Stadium.