Arsenal vs Bournemouth live stream: How to watch Premier League match online and on TV

Arsenal take on Bournemouth at the Emirates knowing a victory for either side will propel them into the Premier League top-four.

Unai Emery’s side are undefeated in their past seven matches and come into the game off the back of a 4-0 Europa League thrashing of Standard Liege during the week.

Mesut Ozil misses out on the squad entirely once again, however, Dani Ceballos comes into the side in place of Granit Xhaka while Bukayo Saka starts.

Bournemouth have enjoyed their own fine run, only suffering defeats to Manchester City and Leicester so far this season, and picking up seven points from their last three games. However, Eddie Howe’s side are stricken by injury with Ryan Fraser, David Brooks, Chris Mepham and Junior Stanislas among those struggling.

Here is everything you need to know:

When is it?

Kick-off at the Emirates is at 2pm (BST) on Sunday 6 October.

How can I watch it?

The match will not be broadcast on television, however, you can follow our live coverage of the game here.

Line-ups

Arsenal XI: Leno; Chambers, Sokratis, David Luiz, Kolasinac; Xhaka, Guendouzi, Ceballos; Pépé, Aubameyang, Saka

Bournemouth XI: Ramsdale; Stacey, Cook, Aké, Diego Rico; Wilson, Lerma, Billing, King; Solanke; Wilson

Team News

Mesut Ozil has been left out of Arsenal’s squad once again, after failing to make the Europa League squad during the week. Bukayo Saka receives another Premier League start.

Ryan Fraser, who almost joined the Gunners in the summer, is left out due to illness while David Brooks, Charlie Daniels, Junior Stanislas and Chris Mepham continue to miss out due to injury.

