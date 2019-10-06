Arsenal vs Bournemouth LIVE: Stream, score, goals, latest updates and team news from Premier League

EPA

Follow live action as Arsenal host Bournemouth at the Emirates where a win for either side will propel them into the top-four.

Unai Emery‘s side entered the fixture in a fine vein of form, having gone undefeated in their last seven games, with teenager Bukayo Saka retaining his place in the first-eleven as Mesut Ozil is sidelined once again. Eddie Howe’s injury-hampered Cherries are also enjoying a good run of results, having picked up wins against Everton and Southampton before being pegged back by West Ham in a 2-2 draw at the Vitality.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

David Luiz gave the Gunners the lead with a powerful header early in the first-half from Nicolas Pepe's corner. Follow all the action live below:

What time is kick-off?

The game kicks off at 2pm on Sunday 6 October.

Line-ups

Arsenal XI: Leno; Chambers, Sokratis, David Luiz, Kolasinac; Xhaka, Guendouzi, Ceballos; Pépé, Aubameyang, Saka

Bournemouth XI: Ramsdale; Stacey, Cook, Aké, Diego Rico; Wilson, Lerma, Billing, King; Solanke; Wilson

Team News

Mesut Ozil has been left out of Arsenal’s squad once again, after failing to make the Europa League squad during the week. Bukayo Saka receives another Premier League start.

Ryan Fraser, who almost joined the Gunners in the summer, is left out due to illness while David Brooks, Charlie Daniels, Junior Stanislas and Chris Mepham continue to miss out due to injury.