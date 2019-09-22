Arsenal vs Aston Villa result: Five things we learned as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang saves Gunners

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates scoring: REUTERS

1. Arsenal's lacklustre defence

Following Arsenal’s 2-2 draw against Watford fans would have hoped the Gunners had learnt from their mistakes and improved on their defence. Today’s game proves once again they have not.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Gunners were poor at the back from the outset, conceding a goal to Aston Villa within the first 18 minutes.

Despite the result coming eventually out in Arsenal’s favour, the Gunners will need to be stronger if they are to achieve any of their goals this term.

2. Saka needs time to develop missed chances

Bukayo Saka made his full Premier League debut and although the 18 year old showed potential, he also missed multiple goalscoring chances suggesting he needs time to develop.

Nicolas Pepe scored his first goal for Arsenal (Getty Images)

Departing at half-time this was very much a learning curve for the young winger.

3. Pepe has answered manager's plea to adapt to Arsenal

With his first six Arsenal appearances demonstrating only flashes of his potential, Nicolas Pepe finally answered Emery’s pleas to adapt to the club and to the Premier League.

The Frenchman scored a penalty, and was bright throughout the game. If Pepe can fully adapt to English football, and play at a similar standard to how he did for Lille last season, where he scored 22 goals in 38 games, he could be a big plus for the Gunners.

4. Villa should use their advantages

With Arsenal down to 10 men and Aston Villa leading 2-1 with 10 minutes to go, Villa looked like they had the win in the bag. That was until Arsenal pulled out two goals in three minutes to turn everything around.

Villa couldn't hold on (Getty Images)

With Villa believing they had an easy victory, they allowed the advantages that they had over Arsenal to slip through their grasp. They cannot allow such positions to slip again.

5. Arsenal will continue to surprise

Story continues

With Arsenal so poor throughout the first half and appearing lost as the second half began, victory looked all but guaranteed for Aston Villa.

A goal by Pepe for Arsenal in the 57th minute made an equaliser look possible, however this was followed swiftly by a counter attack and goal from Villa. Victory for Villa again looked guaranteed, but as only Arsenal can the 10 men turned the match around. With two goals Arsenal pulled ahead and brought victory home to the Emirates.

Arsenal have proved season after season that they are among the most unpredictable sides around with Sunday's match showing they will continue to surprise once again.