Arsenal vs Aston Villa LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Arsenal FC 0 - 0 Aston Villa FC

18:09

Substitution Nicolò Zaniolo Alexandre Moreno Lopera

18:09

Arteta makes another change as Odegaard is replaced by Smith Rowe in midfield.

18:09

Substitution Gabriel Fernando de Jesus Jorge Luiz Frello Filho

18:08

Watkins turns with Gabriel looking to tussle with him, and he picks out Bailey on the right-hand side before getting into the box. The Villa winger attempts to take on his marker but he goes to ground appealing for a free-kick, but the referee says no and the game will continue.

18:05

Tielemans delivers into the penalty area, but Rice puts it behind once again. The Villa midfielder now sends a cross towards the front post and there's a scramble inside the box. It eventually falls to Torres who swivels and shoots, but it deflects off Havertz and goes behind for another corner.

18:04

Odegaard is dispossessed and Villa will look to counter-attack as Zaniolo carries the ball down the left-hand side. He bursts past Odegaard before getting one-on-one with Tomiyasu, and he does superbly to win a corner towards the byline off the Japanese defender.

18:03

The Gunners are struggling to create in the second half and have produced just three shots since the break. Villa are defending well, making it difficult for Arsenal, and Arteta's side will need to show more in the final third if they want to secure an important victory in the race for the Premier League title.

17:57

Arteta makes an attacking change as Martinelli enters the fray. Trossard heads to the bench.

17:57

White, who was booked in the first half, has gone off, with Tomiyasu coming on to replace him.

17:57

Odegaard has gone to ground after Carlos attempted an acrobatic shot, but he struck the Arsenal midfielder. The medical team have entered the pitch and he's receiving treatment. The Villa defender was going for the ball, but he failed to get there and the Norwegian international is in some discomfort.

17:53

Villa go close! Emery's side have a corner and it's delivered into the box, but it's headed away. Zinchenko looks to dribble it out of danger but Tielemans dispossesses him, and he sends a curling effort towards goal, but it hits the bar and post and somehow doesn't find its way into the back of the net!

17:52

Yellow Card Kai Lukas Havertz

17:51

The Gunners win a corner after Saka tussled with Digne near the byline, and the Arsenal winger will take. He whips it towards the back post, but Rogers is there to meet it. It falls to Rice on the edge of the penalty area and he attempts an ambitious volley, but it's high and wide into the stands behind the goal.

17:50

Substitution Moussa Diaby Leon Patrick Bailey Butler

17:50

Villa have enjoyed plenty of the possession since the break, and Arteta won't be happy, with the Spanish manager often preferring his side to dominate the ball. Emery's men have had 57.4 per cent of the play since half-time, but they're yet to create a clear-cut opportunity in the second half.

17:47

Rice drives forward with the ball from midfield and fires it into the feet of Odegaard, and he turns well in between the lines before picking out Trossard on the left-hand side of the box. He gets his head up and tries to find a team-mate inside the penalty area with a looping cross, but Martinez comes off his line to collect.

17:45

Villa have started the second half strongly as Zaniolo breaks into the box, but Saliba makes the block to deny him. The ball then falls to Watkins just outside the penalty area, but his looping effort lands on top of the goal and Arsenal will have a goal-kick.

17:42

Havertz looks to poke the ball beyond Tielemans, but the Villa midfielder handles it and Arsenal now have a free-kick in a dangerous position, just outside the penalty area. Odegaard is the player standing over it and he strikes towards goal, but it's straight on the head of Konsa and Emery's side can clear.

17:38

Haverz drives through the middle of the pitch and he carries the ball towards the penalty area, before finding Jesus inside the box with a throughball. The Brazilian gets ahead of Carlos and goes to ground, and he's appealing for a foul! The referee is having none of it and the game continues.

17:36

Odegaard gets the second half under way for Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium. The Gunners have a 45.8 per cent chance of winning according to Opta's live probability calculator, with a draw at 36 per cent and a Villa victory at 18.2 per cent.

17:27

Arteta might feel his side did enough in the first half to go into the break ahead, but he'll be desperate to see some improved finishing after half-time. The Gunners have created 1.32 expected goals in the game so far from 14 shots, but only three of those have been on target. The home team have had 32 touches inside the opposition box compared to Villa's five, but Emery's men have looked a threat on the counter-attack. Both managers have plenty of options on the bench to try and change the game in the second half, and it wouldn't be a surprise to see Arteta call upon Martinelli or Nketiah to offer something different in the final third. Emery could turn to the likes of Diaby or Duran if they want to push to score the opening goal when the game resumes.

17:23

Arsenal and Aston Villa go into the break at 0-0 at the Emirates Stadium. Both sides have had plenty of chances to open the scoring in the opening 45 minutes, but a mix of wayward finishing and superb goalkeeping keeps the game level. Saka has had plenty of joy down the right-hand side since the match got under way, and his cross to the back post fell on the head of Jesus, but he failed to hit the target from just a few yards out. Watkins had Villa's best opportunity of the game as he pounced on a mistake from Gabriel at the back, but his powerful effort from the edge of the box struck the inside of the post. Just a few moments later, the Gunners went up the other end and should have broken the deadlock, as Trossard arrived in the six-yard box to get on the end of a cross from Jesus, but Martinez made a superb save to deny him and keep the scoreline at 0-0. Although we're yet to see a goal, it's been an entertaining spectacle at the Emirates Stadium.

17:19

HALF-TIME: ARSENAL 0-0 ASTON VILLA

17:18

The fourth official has indicated that there will be a minimum of two minutes of added time at the end of the first half.

17:16

Yellow Card Gabriel dos Santos Magalhães

17:14

Arsenal are pushing! White does well to turn inside the box and send Digne to the ground before he pokes the ball into the feet of Saka. The English winger swivels, working it onto his left foot, and he looks to send a curling effort towards the bottom corner, but it whistles past the post and goes behind!

17:13

What a save! It's end-to-end stuff at the Emirates. Odegaard's strike from the edge of the box falls to Jesus unmarked inside the penalty area, and he tries to find Trossard in the six-yard box. He picks out the Belgian forward who strikes towards goal from just a few yards out, but Martinez makes a sensational stop to deny him!

17:11

So close! Gabriel makes an error at the back as he fires a pass straight into the back of Zinchenko, and it falls into the path of Watkins. He drives towards the penalty area and gets one-on-one with Gabriel before striking low and hard towards goal, but his effort cannons off the inside of the post!

17:10

Saka picks out Rice inside the Villa penalty area and the Arsenal midfielder takes his time before sending a low delivery across goal, but Carlos does well to snuff out the danger and clear. The Gunners come again as Havertz clips a cross to the back post, but Saka's header goes over the bar.

17:06

Yellow Card Benjamin William White

17:06

Arsenal are starting to grow a little frustrated in the final third, with both Trossard and Havertz attempting ambitious efforts from outside of the box, which are both blocked. The Gunners have been on top, but they've been unable to break down a stubborn Villa defence so far and find the opening goal.

17:04

Jesus holds the ball up, waiting for his team-mates to arrive, and he finds the feet of Havertz, who quickly lays it off to Rice. The English midfielder carries it into the box and slots in Trossard, but he goes down under a challenge inside the penalty area. The referee is having none of it and he waves play on!

17:02

Havertz latches on to a ball over the top of the Villa defence, but Carlos gets back in position to put it behind for another corner to Arsenal. Saka will take once again and he whips a dangerous delivery towards the middle, but it evades all of his team-mates and goes behind for a goal-kick.

17:00

It's been a positive start to the game for Arsenal who have enjoyed 57.7 per cent of the possession, producing six shots with two of those being on target. They've limited Villa to 0.1 expected goals (xG), with Emery's side touching the ball inside the opposition box just three times in the opening stages.

16:58

The Gunners have an opportunity from a corner after some good work from Odegaard near the byline, and Saka has headed over to take the set-piece. He delivers towards the front post, but Zaniolo is there to meet it and he heads away. Arsenal come forward once again as Zinchenko slips in Saka, but his pass is overhit.

16:54

Odegaard carries the ball through the middle of the pitch, dancing past the challenges of Tielemans and McGinn. He sprays it out wide to Trossard who looks to drive at Konsa, but the Villa defender does well to get back into position and make the tackle, and Emery's side regain possession.

16:52

Saka goes close! Odegaard receives the ball in the middle of the park and he gets his head up before playing an inch-perfect throughball to Saka, who has broke into the box. He looks to strike it towards the near post with his right foot, but he can only hit the side netting and Villa are awarded a goal-kick.

16:50

Big chance for Arsenal! Rice picks out Odegaard who spreads the play, finding Saka on the right-hand side. He looks to deliver into the box and Jesus is unmarked at the back post. The cross finds the Brazilian and he looks to head towards goal, but he fires it into the side netting. He should be hitting the target from there!

16:49

Gabriel passes square to Zinchenko and he spots the run of Havertz, who has burst in behind the Villa defence. The former Chelsea man breaks away as Zinchenko finds him in space, and he carries it into the box before looking to beat Martinez one-on-one, but the goalkeeper makes a stop. The assistant had his flag up, so it wouldn't have counted.

16:46

Zinchenko carries the ball from deep and picks out Trossard, who looks to take on Konsa inside the Villa penalty area. The Ukranian full-back makes an overlapping run and is found, and he clips it towards the back post, but none of the Arsenal players are able to get there and Emery's side deal with the situation.

16:45

Yellow Card Morgan Elliot Rogers

16:44

Trossard is in space on the left touchline and he looks to cut inside onto his stronger foot. He slips a throughball into the penalty area and Havertz latches onto it. He strikes it first-time towards the bottom corner, but it's straight at Martinez who makes the stop and Villa are able to clear the danger.

16:39

Odegaard drives forward through midfield and shifts the ball out wide to Saka. The English winger stands up Torres and looks to take him on, working the ball onto his right foot. He whips a powerful cross towards the back post, but Havertz fails to get on the end of it and it goes off the side of the pitch for a throw-in.

16:38

Trossard receives the ball on the left-hand side and he spots the run of Havertz on the overlap. He finds the German attacker and he looks to drive towards the byline, but McGinn comes across and makes an excellent challenge, winning a goal-kick for his side.

16:36

Arsenal have a throw-in deep inside the Villa half and White plays it short to Odegaard. The Norwegian midfielder finds Saliba, who returns the favour. It's fired into Jesus' feet and he quickly picks out Saka. The ball rebounds to White who looks to deliver into the box, but his cross is overhit and it goes behind.

16:31

Rogers gets the game under way for Aston Villa at the Emirates Stadium!

16:30

The players are making their way out onto the pitch ahead of kick-off.

16:25

Meanwhile, Emery has made two alterations from Villa's 2-1 victory over Lille in the Europa Conference League on Thursday. Douglas Luiz will miss the game due to suspension, so Zaniolo comes into the starting XI. Bailey, despite providing an assist last time out, drops to the bench. Diaby comes in to replace him.

16:25

Arteta has made three changes from Arsenal's 2-2 draw with Bayern Munich in the Champions League earlier in the week. At left-back, Kiwior will drop to the bench, with Zinchenko taking his place. Jesus comes in to play in attack while Trossard will also start, meaning Jorginho and Martinelli are among the substitutes.

16:15

ASTON VILLA SUBS: Matty Cash, Alex Moreno, Calum Chambers, Clement Lenglet, Jhon Duran, Robin Olsen, Kaine Kesler-Hayden, Leon Bailey, Tim Iroegbunam.

16:15

ASTON VILLA (4-4-2): Emiliano Martínez; Lucas Digne, Pau Torres, Diego Carlos, Ezri Konsa; Nicolo Zaniolo, Youri Tielemans, John McGinn, Morgan Rogers; Ollie Watkins, Moussa Diaby.

16:15

ARSENAL SUBS: Aaron Ramsdale, Thomas Partey, Emile Smith Rowe, Gabriel Martinelli, Eddie Nketiah, Jakub Kiwior, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Jorginho, Fabio Vieira.

16:15

ARSENAL (4-3-3): David Raya; Oleksandr Zinchenko, Gabriel Magalhaes, William Saliba, Ben White; Kai Havertz, Declan Rice, Martin Odegaard; Leandro Trossard, Gabriel Jesus, Bukayo Saka.

16:07

Aston Villa are unbeaten in their last nine Premier League away games against London sides (W6 D3), having lost eight of their previous nine before this (W1). It’s the Villans’ longest run without defeat in the capital in their league history. Following their 1-0 win against them at Villa Park in December, Unai Emery’s side are looking to complete just their third Premier League double over Arsenal, previously doing so in 1992-93 and 2020-21. The Villans are continuing to battle to finish in the Champions League places this season, and a victory today could see them go three points clear of fifth place Tottenham.

16:07

Arsenal are fighting for the Premier League title and a victory today would see them go top of the table. The Gunners are on an impressive run of form, winning 10 of their last 11 league games (D1), scoring at least twice in each victory. The Gunners have conceded just four goals across these 11 games, though three of those have been at the Emirates Stadium. Their home ground has been a fortress so far this season, with Mikel Arteta’s side losing just once in 15 Premier League fixtures (W12 D2). Arsenal have won five of their last six home league games against Aston Villa, losing the other 3-0 in November 2020.

16:02

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Premier League fixture between Arsenal and Aston Villa at the Emirates Stadium.

15:30

Follow all the goals and latest action from the Premier League here with The Independent. Team news and line-ups coming up shortly…

16:00

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.