Arsenal vs Aston Villa LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Arsenal vs Aston Villa LIVE!

Arsenal are looking to keep ahead in the Premier League title race when they host Aston Villa at the Emirates Stadium this afternoon. With Manchester City’s win yesterday and Liverpool’s defeat in the early kick-off, the Gunners know a win will send them back to the top.

Mikel Arteta is confident his side will learn from some of the struggles they showed in the Champions League against Bayern Munich. It is a massive week for Arsenal, who must overcome a high-flying Villa side before traveling to Germany for the second leg on Tuesday and the Gunners have made three changes to their starting line-up.

Unai Emery’s return is difficult to ignore, too. The former Arsenal manager has done a remarkable job in turning Villa around, albeit things have stalled since the turn of the year. Follow all the action LIVE with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog, and our reporter Simon Collings will be providing expert analysis from the ground!

Arsenal vs Aston Villa updates

Arsenal team news: Jesus, Trossard and Zinchenko start

Aston Villa team news: Douglas Luiz suspended

Arsenal 0-0 Aston Villa | 5 mins

16:36 , Marc Mayo

Some loose touches from both already with Oleksandr Zinchenko unable to control as he concedes a throw, before Ezri Konsa does likewise in the same spot a moment later.

Villa hit it long and David Raya controls the ball around the striker outside his box.

Arsenal 0-0 Aston Villa | 2 mins

16:33 , Marc Mayo

An early long throw for Villa before John McGinn and Ollie Watkins aim attempts at goal, the latter goes over.

A ball to the face has Leandro Trossard on the floor requiring a moment to regain his breath.

Arsenal reporter Simon Collings at Emirates Stadium:

Looks like Gabriel Jesus is playing up top as the No9. Trossard on the left wing and Kai Havertz in midfield.

Arsenal vs Aston Villa | Kick-off!

16:30 , Marc Mayo

We’re off at the Emirates. A win sends Arsenal top. A point or better kicks Villa clear of Spurs in fourth.

A look at where Liverpool's loss to Crystal Palace leaves the title race... Arsenal are in action shortly against Aston Villa but will they take advantage to go top?

Here come the teams!

16:27 , Marc Mayo

John McGinn and Martin Odegaard lead the players out behind referee David Coote.

A cracking atmosphere in north London for this one!

The two managers give their final thoughts

16:22 , Marc Mayo

We’ve just heard from Mikel Arteta and Unai Emery on Sky Sports as kick-off looms.

"We need healthy players who are in good moments, we have many of them and they will make an impact whether they start or come on,” said the Arsenal manager.

"[The team selection] is always about the opponent, how we can dominate the game and the best way to start.

"Villa have courage in the first phase, they have really good transitions and set pieces. Really looking forward to it."

Emery said: "We are ready, we have to be focused on the match today and 100 per cent our gameplan is to keep it in 90 minutes. We have to be defensively strong, stop them and keep possession.

"Big challenge, but we're excited and motivated to play in the position we're in now."

Arsenal vs Liverpool | Countdown to kick-off

16:14 , Marc Mayo

We are just 15 minutes away from this game getting started with the warm-ups wrapping up out on the pitch.

Arsenal reporter Simon Collings at Emirates Stadium:

I suspect news of that result at Anfield will travel quickly round fans here. A big afternoon for Arsenal suddenly got a whole lot bigger.

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Exclusive Cesc Fabregas interview

16:11 , Marc Mayo

It has been 20 years since Arsenal last won the title, but Cesc Fabregas believes his former club are on the right track to return to the glory days of Arsene Wenger.

"Slowly, slowly you see that this team is growing," Fabregas told Standard Sport in an exclusive interview this week.

"This is 100 per cent a fact.

"You see the way they are competing in a different manner. The way they prepared the game against City, even I didn't expect it. I was expecting a completely different approach, but you see that they are managing maybe the situations a little bit better.”

Read the full story!

What that defeat means for the title race

16:06 , Marc Mayo

Arsenal stay above Liverpool on goal difference but now have a game in hand on the Reds, who are sat in third place.

That, of course, takes place in about 20 minutes’ time with the Gunners in second.

Manchester City lead the way with a two-point lead over Arsenal, having played a game more. The capital club’s goal difference is also seven goals better than City’s.

Liverpool lose!

15:59 , Marc Mayo

What a huge result for Arsenal as title rivals Liverpool are BEATEN by Crystal Palace at Anfield.

(Getty Images)

Run-ins analysed

15:56 , Marc Mayo

Liverpool face three away games in a row after today while Arsenal are largely avoiding the relegation battle.

Read the full story!

Mikel Arteta issues new Jurrien Timber update

15:50 , Marc Mayo

Jurrien Timber still has “a few steps to make” before he can return for Arsenal.

The defender has been out of action since August after injuring his knee in the first Premier League game of the season.

Timber is now back training with the Arsenal squad and Mikel Arteta is hopeful he will be back before the end of the season.

Asked when Timber will be back, he said: “Still he’s got a few steps to make.

“He needs to play at least a game with the 23s. We’re going to have an in house game too soon. He’s done everything in training now it’s about getting him match fit, having people around him and competing in a football match which is different to training.”

Arsenal vs Aston Villa | Countdown to kick-off

15:45 , Marc Mayo

We’re now just 45 minutes away from the game getting started in north London, with Liverpool still struggling to get a goal against Crystal Palace.

Simon Collings is at the Emirates and sends in his video reaction to the team news.

Leon Bailey left on the Villa bench

15:42 , Marc Mayo

A bit of a surprise from Unai Emery as Leon Bailey drops to the bench.

Nicolo Zaniolo and Moussa Diaby join Morgan Rogers and Ollie Watkins in the visitors’ attack, who are without the suspended Douglas Luiz.

Your Aston Villa team today!

Three changes for Arsenal

15:40 , Marc Mayo

Leandro Trossard comes in for Jorginho in an attacking move from Mikel Arteta.

Oleksandr Zinchenko also enters the XI, for Jakub Kiwior.

Gabriel Jesus gets the nod ahead of Gabriel Martinelli.

The reported knock for Gabriel Magalhaes has not kept him out the XI.

🔴 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 ⚪️



🧱 Zinchenko steps in at the back

🎯 Jesus joins the front line

⚡️ Trossard back in the line-up



Focused on the task in hand 👊 pic.twitter.com/H7fcWGOFe0 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) April 14, 2024

How Aston Villa line up

15:34 , Marc Mayo

Aston Villa XI: Martinez; Konsa, Carlos, Torres, Digne; McGinn, Tielemans; Rogers, Zaniolo, Diaby; Watkins

Subs: Cash, Moreno, Chambers, Lenglet, Duran, Olsen, Kesler-Hayden, Bailey, Iroegbunam

How Arsenal line up

15:31 , Marc Mayo

Arsenal XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Rice, Havertz; Saka, Trossard, Martinelli

Subs: Ramsdale, Partey, Smith Rowe, Martinelli, Nketiah, Kiwior, Tomiyasu, Jorginho, Vieira

Time for team news!

15:25 , Marc Mayo

The two teams have checked in at Emirates Stadium so let’s find out who’s made the line-ups...

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Liverpool still searching for a leveller

15:19 , Marc Mayo

Just over half an hour to go at Anfield, where Liverpool are pushing hard but remain a goal down to Crystal Palace.

Fulham also still ahead at West Ham.

(REUTERS)

Cesc Fabregas eyes coaching job

15:11 , Marc Mayo

A stint working with Jack Wilshere at Arsenal’s Under-18s has whetted Cesc Fabregas’ appetite for a Premier League role.

The Como coach spoke exclusively to Standard Sport this week to discuss his plans.

Read the full story!

Rewind: Arsenal lose at Villa Park

15:02 , Marc Mayo

A single John McGinn goal gave Aston Villa the victory against a wasteful Gunners earlier in the season.

A single John McGinn goal gave Aston Villa the victory against a wasteful Gunners earlier in the season.

The perfect team move. John McGinn's winner against Arsenal is your Goal of the Month for December!

Head-to-head record

14:56 , Marc Mayo

These teams haven’t drawn against each other since November 2012.

Arsenal wins: 87

Draws: 45

Aston Villa wins: 70

A huge goal in the title race

14:43 , Marc Mayo

Heading towards half-time at Anfield and Liverpool are losing to Crystal Palace.

Eberechi Eze with the Eagles’ goal and they’ve also had a shot cleared off the line...

In the other 2pm start, Fulham are one up at West Ham.

Eze puts Crystal Palace ahead at Anfield!

Arsenal vs Aston Villa | Countdown to kick-off

14:30 , Marc Mayo

We are two hours away from the main event for this Sunday afternoon’s Premier League action.

Team news expected to drop by 3.30pm so let’s take a look around the grounds...

Arsenal vs Aston Villa score prediction

14:24 , Marc Mayo

Arsenal have the best defence in the league, keeping five more clean sheets than anyone else. The Gunners should outstrength Villa to keep their title charge going.

Arsenal to win, 2-0.

Our prediction for the Villa team

14:18 , Marc Mayo

Predicted Aston Villa XI: Martinez; Konsa, Carlos, Torres, Digne; Diaby, Tielemans, McGinn, Rogers; Bailey, Watkins

Early Aston Villa team news

14:10 , Marc Mayo

Champions League hopefuls Villa have a less favourable injury list. Unai Emery will be without Matty Cash, Clement Lenglet, Tyrone Mings, Jacob Ramsey, Boubacar Kamara, and Emi Buendia against the Gunners.

Douglas Luiz is suspended after picking up his tenth yellow card this season against Brentford.

Ollie Watkins will feature. He missed Villa’s loss at Manchester City but scored twice against the Bees on his return from injury last weekend, and against Lille on Thursday.

How we expect Arsenal to line up

14:02 , Marc Mayo

Predicted Arsenal XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Rice, Havertz; Saka, Trossard, Martinelli

Early Arsenal team news

13:57 , Marc Mayo

Jurrien Timber is the only expected absentee for Mikel Arteta’s side.

The Dutch defender hasn’t featured since the first game of the Premier League season where he suffered an ACL injury against Nottingham Forest. His return date is unknown but Arteta announced he was “back training” last week.

Gabriel Magalhaes is a doubt with a knock and Gabriel Jesus should continue to be available despite revealing he is battling knee trouble.

“In elite sport to play without pain, I think it is very difficult,” he said.

“When you play every three days especially, and the level that we play, if you ask any player they will say that: ‘Yeah, sometimes there is pain and you have to deal with that’.

“That is what makes you as well and Gabi has this toughness and this character that he always wants to overcome [it]. He has overcome some difficulties in terms of injuries and he is ready again.”

Where to watch Arsenal vs Aston Villa

13:50 , Marc Mayo

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on Sky Sports with coverage beginning after Liverpool’s game with Crystal Palace.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Sky Go app.

Arsenal vs Aston Villa LIVE!

13:41 , Marc Mayo

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s live coverage of Arsenal vs Aston Villa!

The headline clash of this Premier League weekend kicks off at 4.30pm BST from Emirates Stadium as the title-contending Gunners face the top-four-chasing VIlla.

Mikel Arteta must contend with this tough encounter in the middle of his side’s Champions League clash against Bayern Munich, although Villa are also in European action.

Join us for all the build-up, team news, match action and reaction!