Arsenal vs Aston Villa LIVE: Women's Super League result, final score and reaction

England forward Beth Mead made a vital contribution on her first appearance in 11 months, creating the winner for Alessia Russo as Arsenal scored twice in added time to beat Aston Villa 2-1.

Trailing to Maz Pacheco’s first-half strike, the hosts looked like making it three matches without a win as they headed into 12 minutes of added time.

But Katie McCabe equalised and then Mead, on as an 87th-minute substitute after recovering from an anterior cruciate ligament injury, laid on the pass for Russo to score as Arsenal became only the third WSL side to win a game after trailing in the 90th minute.

Arsenal WFC 2 - 1 Aston Villa WFC

16:06

Match ends, Arsenal Women 2, Aston Villa Women 1.

16:06

Second Half ends, Arsenal Women 2, Aston Villa Women 1.

16:06

Offside, Arsenal Women. Katie McCabe tries a through ball, but Stina Blackstenius is caught offside.

16:04

Attempt blocked. Stina Blackstenius (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Caitlin Foord.

16:03

Foul by Cloé Lacasse (Arsenal Women).

16:01

Foul by Kim Little (Arsenal Women).

16:01

Substitution, Aston Villa Women. Alisha Lehmann replaces Lucy Parker.

16:01

Substitution, Aston Villa Women. Adriana Leon replaces Sarah Mayling.

16:01

Attempt missed. Lucy Staniforth (Aston Villa Women) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left from a direct free kick.

16:01

Hand ball by Victoria Pelova (Arsenal Women).

16:01

Corner, Aston Villa Women. Conceded by Cloé Lacasse.

15:56

Goal! Arsenal Women 2, Aston Villa Women 1. Alessia Russo (Arsenal Women) left footed shot from outside the box.

15:56

Stina Blackstenius (Arsenal Women) hits the left post with a right footed shot from the right side of the box. Assisted by Beth Mead.

15:54

Goal! Arsenal Women 1, Aston Villa Women 1. Katie McCabe (Arsenal Women) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Victoria Pelova.

15:54

Attempt missed. Caitlin Foord (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box.

15:52

Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Lucy Staniforth.

15:51

Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Ebony Salmon.

15:54

Attempt blocked. Cloé Lacasse (Arsenal Women) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Lotte Wubben-Moy.

15:52

Attempt blocked. Alessia Russo (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

15:52

Attempt missed. Stina Blackstenius (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Cloé Lacasse with a cross.

15:51

Attempt missed. Stina Blackstenius (Arsenal Women) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Steph Catley with a cross following a set piece situation.

15:51

Substitution, Arsenal Women. Beth Mead replaces Noëlle Maritz.

15:51

Substitution, Aston Villa Women. Ebony Salmon replaces Laura Blindkilde Brown.

15:51

Substitution, Aston Villa Women. Olivia McLoughlin replaces Mayumi Pacheco because of an injury.

15:51

Lucy Parker (Aston Villa Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

15:47

Caitlin Foord (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

15:51

Attempt missed. Stina Blackstenius (Arsenal Women) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Noëlle Maritz with a cross.

15:47

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

15:43

Delay in match because of an injury Rachel Daly (Aston Villa Women).

15:43

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

15:43

Delay in match because of an injury Daphne van Domselaar (Aston Villa Women).

15:43

Attempt missed. Steph Catley (Arsenal Women) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Katie McCabe with a cross following a corner.

15:47

Attempt blocked. Stina Blackstenius (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

15:40

Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Jordan Nobbs.

15:40

Attempt blocked. Katie McCabe (Arsenal Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

15:47

Attempt blocked. Stina Blackstenius (Arsenal Women) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Katie McCabe with a cross.

15:38

Substitution, Arsenal Women. Stina Blackstenius replaces Lia Wälti.

15:35

Substitution, Aston Villa Women. Jordan Nobbs replaces Simone Magill.

15:34

Corner, Aston Villa Women. Conceded by Cloé Lacasse.

15:34

Attempt blocked. Simone Magill (Aston Villa Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lucy Parker.

15:34

Foul by Caitlin Foord (Arsenal Women).

15:34

Offside, Arsenal Women. Cloé Lacasse tries a through ball, but Alessia Russo is caught offside.

15:30

Hand ball by Cloé Lacasse (Arsenal Women).

15:30

Caitlin Foord (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

15:30

Caitlin Foord (Arsenal Women) hits the right post with a left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left. Assisted by Kim Little.

15:30

Attempt missed. Caitlin Foord (Arsenal Women) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Noëlle Maritz with a cross.

15:27

Offside, Aston Villa Women. Rachel Corsie tries a through ball, but Rachel Daly is caught offside.

15:26

Substitution, Arsenal Women. Victoria Pelova replaces Amanda Ilestedt.

15:26

Substitution, Arsenal Women. Cloé Lacasse replaces Frida Maanum.

15:23

Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Sarah Mayling.

15:23

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

15:20

Delay in match because of an injury Noëlle Maritz (Arsenal Women).

15:17

Foul by Kim Little (Arsenal Women).

15:17

Attempt blocked. Lia Wälti (Arsenal Women) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Steph Catley.

15:12

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

15:11

Delay in match because of an injury Rachel Corsie (Aston Villa Women).

15:12

Attempt blocked. Alessia Russo (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

15:09

Hand ball by Simone Magill (Aston Villa Women).

15:07

Second Half begins Arsenal Women 0, Aston Villa Women 1.

14:52

First Half ends, Arsenal Women 0, Aston Villa Women 1.

14:52

Attempt missed. Frida Maanum (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Caitlin Foord.

14:52

Attempt blocked. Rachel Daly (Aston Villa Women) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is blocked. Assisted by Simone Magill.

14:45

Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Danielle Turner.

14:47

Attempt blocked. Katie McCabe (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is blocked.

14:47

Attempt missed. Lia Wälti (Arsenal Women) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Steph Catley with a cross following a set piece situation.

14:45

Rachel Daly (Aston Villa Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

14:44

Katie McCabe (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

14:51

Attempt blocked. Caitlin Foord (Arsenal Women) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Katie McCabe with a cross.

14:40

Attempt blocked. Frida Maanum (Arsenal Women) header from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alessia Russo with a cross.

14:38

Foul by Lucy Staniforth (Aston Villa Women).

14:38

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

14:36

Delay in match because of an injury Frida Maanum (Arsenal Women).

14:39

Frida Maanum (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

14:36

Foul by Lucy Staniforth (Aston Villa Women).

14:36

Attempt missed. Lia Wälti (Arsenal Women) header from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Frida Maanum with a cross following a corner.

14:33

Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Anna Patten.

14:29

Attempt saved. Rachel Daly (Aston Villa Women) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Lucy Parker with a cross.

14:27

Goal! Arsenal Women 0, Aston Villa Women 1. Mayumi Pacheco (Aston Villa Women) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Lucy Staniforth with a cross following a corner.

14:26

Corner, Aston Villa Women. Conceded by Kim Little.

14:25

Foul by Frida Maanum (Arsenal Women).

14:23

Foul by Caitlin Foord (Arsenal Women).

14:23

Offside, Arsenal Women. Alessia Russo tries a through ball, but Caitlin Foord is caught offside.

14:19

Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Danielle Turner.

14:18

Lotte Wubben-Moy (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

14:25

Attempt blocked. Katie McCabe (Arsenal Women) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

14:18

Attempt blocked. Katie McCabe (Arsenal Women) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

14:15

Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Sarah Mayling.

14:14

Foul by Noëlle Maritz (Arsenal Women).

14:06

Lia Wälti (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

14:06

Attempt saved. Katie McCabe (Arsenal Women) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kim Little.

14:03

Lia Wälti (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

14:01

First Half begins.

13:30

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

13:00

