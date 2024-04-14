Arsenal vs Aston Villa LIVE: Premier League latest score and goal updates as Jesus and Trossard start

Arsenal host Aston Villa in the Premier League for Sunday’s late kick off hoping to leap ahead of Manchester City to regain top spot in the table.

The Gunners’ are full of confidence following a 3-0 victory over Brighton last weekend but know that they must not drop points with the title race on such a knife edge. The title is now in Arsenal’s hands after Liverpool suffered a shock home defeat to Crystal Palace, while City defeated Luton 5-1 on Saturday to move top.

Today’s encounter will not be an easy one for Mikel Arteta’s side, though. Aston Villa have been in fine form all season and defeated the Gunners 1-0 at Villa Park earlier this season.

Unai Emery’s team are battling with Spurs for fourth, and a potential Champions League spot, heading into the closing stages of the season. Tottenham’s defeat to Newcastle yesterday means Villa would move three points ahead should they triumph at the Emirates.

Follow all the action below plus get the latest odds and tips right here:

Arsenal vs Aston Villa LIVE

Arsenal host Aston Villa in the Premier League, live on Sky Sports

The Gunners will regain top spot after Liverpool slip up at Anfield

Arsenal XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Rice, Havertz, Saka, Jesus, Trossard

Aston Villa XI: Martinez; Konsa, Carlos, Torres, Digne; Zaniolo, Tielemans, McGinn, Rogers; Diaby, Watkins

Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Jesus start for Arsenal; Douglas Luiz suspended

Arsenal FC 0 - 0 Aston Villa FC

Arsenal 0-0 Aston Villa

16:35 , Jamie Braidwood

3 mins: Saka and Odegaard combine in the box but the winger is forced wide by Digne and Aston Villa can clear. Arsenal are looking to make another quick start in the Premier League - although they fell behind to Bayern Munich in midweek, the Gunners have not trailed in the Premier League since December.

Arsenal 0-0 Aston Villa

16:32 , Jamie Braidwood

1 min: Ooof. Almost a quick start from Villa. From a long throw, Trossard takes a volley from McGinn right in the face, and then Watkins heads over from about 12 yards, catching the roof of the net.

Trossard gets back to his feet.

KICK-OFF! Arsenal 0-0 Aston Villa

16:31 , Jamie Braidwood

Underway! Any more twists to come this weekend?

Arsenal vs Aston Villa

16:28 , Jamie Braidwood

Here we go! A real sense of excitement now as Arsenal have the chance to go top and take advantage of Liverpool’s slip-up. You can really feel the nerves in the title race now, and Aston Villa will hope to spoil the party as Unai Emery returns to the Emirates.

Kick-off next!

Arsenal vs Aston Villa - pre-match thoughts from Arteta and Emery

16:22 , Jamie Braidwood

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta, speaking to Sky Sports, about his changes today: “It’s always about the opponent, how we can hurt them, dominate the game, earn the right to win it and what’s the best way to start. There will be changes for sure and we have to be prepared for that.”

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery, speaking to Sky Sports: “We are ready. We have to be focused on the match and our game plan for 90 minutes. We have to be defensively strong, have control of the game when we can and try to attack them.

“It’s a big challenge but we are excited, very motivated. We have a big opportunity to get three points. Of course, it will be difficult.”

Can Aston Villa claim Premier League double over Arsenal?

16:18 , Jamie Braidwood

Aston Villa have the chance today to complete just their third Premier League double over Arsenal. They did so in 2020-21, winning 3-0 at the Emirates, as well as in 1992-93.

John McGinn scored the only goal of the game as Aston Villa beat Arsenal 1-0 earlier this season.

(Getty Images)

Can Saka continue goalscoring form?

16:02 , Jamie Braidwood

If Bukayo Saka scores today he would become the first English player to score more than 15 goals in a Premier League season since Ian Wright in 1996.

The forward has been involved in 11 goals in his last 11 Premier League appearances,

(Getty Images)

Premier League title now in Arsenal’s hands

16:01 , Jamie Braidwood

Incredible. Crystal Palace have beaten Liverpool at Anfield.

The title is now in Arsenal’s hands with seven games to go - it was already, some may say, but the Reds now require favours from elsewhere.

Over to you, Arsenal.

(Getty Images)

Villa boost in race for fourth

15:52 , Jamie Braidwood

Arsenal and Aston Villa fans would have both celebrating yesterday as Tottenham suffered a 4-0 defeat at Newcastle.

The result, which mattered more to Villa, means Unai Emery’s side have the chance to go three points clear of Spurs in the race for fourth.

Manchester United’s draw at Bournemouth means there is now a 10-point gap between fifth and sixth.

Fifth place could be enough to qualify for next season’s Champions League, of course

Newcastle’s Alexander Isak (centre) celebrates his second goal against Tottenham (Owen Humphreys/PA) (PA Wire)

Crystal Palace still leading against Liverpool

15:41 , Jamie Braidwood

It’s SOMEHOW still 1-0 at Anfield... but to Crystal Palace.

You can follow the updates from the closing stages, here, in what are a huge 15 minutes in the title race.

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace LIVE: Latest Premier League updates

Arsenal vs Aston Villa team news

15:38 , Jamie Braidwood

Some big changes from Mikel Arteta, as Arsenal host Aston Villa and look to return to the top of the Premier League.

Jorginho drops to the bench and it looks like Kai Havertz will return to midfield, with Gabriel Jesus and Leandro Trossard both starting.

Aston Villa bring in Nicolo Zaniolo, as Moussa Diaby starts up front alongside Ollie Watkins. John McGinn and Youri Tielemans are the midfield duo, with Douglas Luiz suspended.

Arsenal vs Aston Villa confirmed line-ups!

15:31 , Jamie Braidwood

Arsenal XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard,Rice, Havertz, Saka, Jesus, Trossard

Aston Villa XI: Martinez; Konsa, Carlos, Torres, Digne; Zaniolo, Tielemans, McGinn, Rogers; Diaby, Watkins

Your Aston Villa team today! 👊 pic.twitter.com/SVhNkUZTSZ — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) April 14, 2024

Arsenal vs Aston Villa team news and line-ups

15:20 , Jamie Braidwood

We’re 10 minutes or so away from getting today’s line-ups from the Emirates.

How many changes will both managers make ahead of the second legs of their European ties in midweek? Arsenal go to Bayern Munich on Wednesday while Aston Villa go to Lille on Thursday.

Mikel Arteta on improved touchline behaviour

14:59 , Jamie Braidwood

Mikel Arteta wasn’t on the touchline when Arsenal were beaten 1-0 by Aston Villa earlier this season - because the Gunners boss was serving a one-match suspension for his behaviour on the touchline.

Arteta received three yellow cards by the turn of December - triggering a one-game ban - but has only picked up one since in the Premier League.

“It was an experience. I deserved it. I had to go upstairs because I got the yellow cards. I experienced it. I didn’t like it so hopefully it doesn’t happen again,” he said.

“The rule came up and it was very aggressive. Every time we were talking it was like ‘oh you’re going to get a yellow card’. I think now it’s a bit smoother as well. There’s a bit more understanding in both ways of what we expect from each other, that’s it.”

(Gareth Fuller/PA Wire)

Why this unprecedented Premier League title race is needed more than ever

14:29 , Jamie Braidwood

Mikel Arteta, on this occasion at least, wasn’t going to play any mind games. When asked after Arsenal’s win over Luton Town whether he would be watching the matches of Manchester City and Liverpool, he nodded happily. There was no sense of just concentrating on his own team. Arteta said he simply enjoyed watching good football, but his interest was obviously far more invested than that.

As the gatecrasher to English football’s main title rivalry, Arsenal have the most to learn. Their very presence at the top of the table, however, also gives both Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola something to learn. Neither managerial great has ever been involved in a three-team title race, across 38 combined seasons.

Both have admitted to feeling a new excitement about it, as well as a different tension. There’s a crackle, that sense of event in almost every match. You can feel that gripping tension before each game, and it’s now in three dressing rooms. As evenings stretch out and nerves tighten, there’s nothing like it.

A three-way race between Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City and a classic title run-in comes as the Premier League faces a crisis off the pitch, writes Miguel Delaney

Why this unprecedented Premier League title race is needed more than ever

Crystal Palace lead at Liverpool!

14:27 , Jamie Braidwood

Wow - a twist in the title race? Crystal Palace have made a brilliant start at Anfield and Eberechi Eze has fired the Eagels ahead in front of the Kop, as Liverpool once again concede the opening goal.

You can follow updates from Anfield, here

(REUTERS)

Premier League title race: Who has the best fixtures – Liverpool, Man City or Arsenal?

14:01 , Jamie Braidwood

We’re underway at Anfield! Can Liverpool return to the top of the Premier League table and put the pressure on Arsenal? Manchester City did what was required yesterday - and of the three teams in the title race, it is perhaps the Gunners who have the hardest run of fixtures...

You can check them all out, here

(Independent)

Mikel Arteta praises ‘unbelievable’ Unai Emery ahead of Arsenal return

13:29 , Jamie Braidwood

Mikel Arteta praised Unai Emery as the former Gunners boss prepares to take his Champions League chasing Aston Villa side back to the Emirates.

"Unai's had such a big impact at the club in terms of performances and consistency. It is unbelievable what he is doing in European competition and I'm impressed,” he said.

"He's unbelievable and he's done it in so many different countries and he's been incredibly successful.

"He's close to my home town and I have huge admiration for him and I wish him the best after Sunday. What he's doing is really impressive."

(Getty Images)

Unai Emery on ‘different’ Arsenal challenge

12:59 , Jamie Braidwood

Aston Villa won the reverse fixture 1-0 earlier this season, as Unai Emery’s side defeated the Gunners and Manchester City in the space of four days at Villa Park.

Emery - though - believes his team’s visit to the Emirates will be a very different challenge.

“It is a different context, different circumstances and not really something other than respecting them,” he said.

“It’s different, the game we played at home in December to the match we are going to play on Sunday.

“There are a lot of the same players fighting but different because we are playing in a different context, they are fighting for the Premier League and we are fighting them trying to keep our fifth position and fighting with Tottenham.”

Arteta ‘super excited’ as Arsenal enter crucial run

12:31 , Jamie Braidwood

Here we go again. How can Arsenal respond to the challenge of playing after Manchester City and Liverpool this weekend?

Mikel Arteta has urged his side to give even more as his side look to lift their first league title since 2004.

“We can be in the semi-finals of the Champions League and top of the Premier League so every game is going to define what our future looks like,” he said.

"They are super excited about what we are doing, the way the team is performing, winning matches, they want more.

"We know the task and challenge ahead of us and how good we have to be to win but we will try.”

(REUTERS)

Arsenal vs Aston Villa betting tips: Premier League odds, predictions and free bets

12:20 , Jamie Braidwood

With both of their Premier League title rivals playing ahead of them this weekend, Arsenal could drop from first place into third before kick-off against Aston Villa on Sunday afternoon (4.30pm, Sky Sports Main Event).

The Gunners moved to the Premier League summit following their 3-0 win over Brighton last week, edging ahead of Liverpool on goal difference following the Reds’ draw against Manchester United.

Manchester City are lurking just one point behind and will have first crack at piling the pressure on their rivals in their clash against Luton on Saturday.

Mikel Arteta’s men played out a 2-2 draw in the week in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final clash with Bayern Munich. Mistakes cost the Gunners as Serge Gnabry and Harry Kane fired Bayern ahead after Bukayo Saka’s opener before Leandro Trossard levelled the tie.

Arsenal vs Aston Villa betting tips: Premier League odds, predictions and free bets

Arsenal vs Aston Villa - early team news

12:18 , Jamie Braidwood

Predicted line ups

Arsenal XI: Raya: White, Saliba, Gabriel, Kiwior; Jorginho, Odegaard, Rice; Saka, Havertz, Jesus

Aston Villa XI: Martinez; Konsa, Carlos, Torres, Digne; Bailey, Tielemans, Iroegbunam, Rogers; McGinn; Watkins

How can I watch Arsenal vs Aston Villa?

12:17 , Jamie Braidwood

When is it?

Arsenal vs Aston Villa kicks off at 4.30pm BST on Sunday 14 April 2024 at the Emirates.

How can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sport Main Event with coverage beginning at 4pm. Subscribers can stream via the SkyGo app and website.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Arsenal vs Aston Villa - early team news

12:16 , Jamie Braidwood

Mikel Arteta said his side had some fitness issues following the 2-2 draw against Bayern Munich, but was hopeful Jurrien Timber would be the only member of his squad who is unavailable.

Villa will be without the suspended Douglas Luiz, who picked up his 10th booking of the season and will miss the next two games. Clement Lenglet missed the game against Lille with a “small” injury and joined Matty Cash, Tyrone Mings, Emi Buendia, Boubacar Kamara and Jacob Ramsey on the absence list.

Good afternoon

12:14 , Jamie Braidwood

Arsenal will hope to maintain their position at the top of the Premier League table when they host Aston Villa at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

The Gunners’ overtook Liverpool thanks to a 3-0 win over Brighton away from home but only have the buffer of a superior goal difference meaning they cannot afford to drop points. The Reds play Crystal Palace earlier in the day and could jump ahead of Mikel Arteta’s team who will be focused on their own gameplan against a tricky Aston Villa side.

Villa come into the match locked in a tight battle for fourth place with Tottenham. Spurs moved ahead of Unai Emery’s midlands side after they drew with Brentford but have a tougher run into the end of the season. If Villa can take points away from the Gunners this afternoon they will be well placed to challenge for the Champions League over the remaining fixtures.

Here’s everything you need to know about the match

Is Arsenal vs Aston Villa on TV? How to watch Premier League fixture