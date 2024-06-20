Arsenal very close to securing services of striker with 29 league goals last term – report

Arsenal are very close to securing the signing of Sporting Lisbon striker Viktor Gyokeres, according to Portuguese outlet Leonino.

The Sweden international has been on the radar of the Gunners for a while, with attention shifted to him after RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko decided against leaving the Bundesliga club this summer.

It was claimed last week that Arsenal are willing to pay £60 million for Gyokeres but Sporting want £85m, and while Leonino reports that there are only ‘financial details’ holding up the agreement for now, they do not provide any details.

The 26-year-old was in fine form last term in what was his debut campaign with Sporting, helping them win the league title and also winning the Bola de Prata for top scorer in the Primeira Liga with 29 goals in 33 league games.

The Portuguese top-flight champions are already preparing for his potential exit, with Panathinaikos striker Fotis Ioannidis identified as a potential replacement for the Swede.

Arsenal need a deadly number 9 to boost their chances of pipping Manchester City and others to the Premier League title next season, and Gyokeres fits the bill.

He has plenty to prove after failing to make a league appearance for Brighton & Hove Albion during the four seasons he spent on their books, spending majority of his time out on loan.

Gyokeres bagged 40 goals in all competitions across two seasons in the Championship with Coventry City before moving to Sporting last summer, but showing his quality in the Premier League will be a dream of his, and it appears Arsenal could give him that chance this summer.