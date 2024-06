[Getty Images]

Wolves will get their 2024-25 season under way against Arsenal at Emirates Stadium on Saturday, 17 August.

Wanderers have lost their opening Premier League game in each of the past three season, and they have never started a league campaign with defeat in four seasons in a row in their history.

Wolves have also won just one of their past 13 away top-flight visits to Arsenal (D4 L8), which was a 2-1 win in November 2020 under Nuno Espirito Santo.