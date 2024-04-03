Is Arsenal v Luton on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

After securing a valuable point in their top-of-the-table stalemate with Manchester City, Arsenal are back in Premier League action knowing a win is a must against Luton.

The draw allowed Liverpool to take top spot, though Mikel Arteta will have been relatively pleased to escape the Etihad Stadium without a potentially decisive defeat.

But the Spaniard will be wary of overlooking a Luton side that have caused the top teams plenty of problems this year, even though Rob Edwards’ side slipped into the bottom three after a late defeat to Tottenham.

Arsenal required a last-gasp Declan Rice winner to leave Kenilworth Road with all three points in the reverse fixture.

When is Arsenal vs Luton?

Arsenal vs Luton is due to kick off at 7.30pm BST on Wednesday 3 April at the Emirates Stadium.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on TNT Sports 2, with coverage on the channel from 6.30pm BST. Subscribers can stream the action via discovery+.

Team news

Mikel Arteta may consider giving Bukayo Saka a rest after the fatigued winger was substituted against Manchester City. Gabriel Magalhaes and Gabriel Martinelli were both fit enough to feature in that game, leaving Arteta with few injury concerns.

Luton, by contrast, have a long list of absentees and appeared to suffer yet more fitness woes against Spurs, with Reece Burke, Alfie Doughty and Tahith Chong all seemingly substituted with injuries.

Confirmed line-ups

Arsenal XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Partey, Smith Rowe, Odegaard; Nelson, Havertz, Trossard.

Luton XI: Kaminski; Hasioka, Mengi, Kabore; Townsend, Mpanzu, Barkley, Doughty; Clark, Onyedinma; Morris.

Prediction

A comfortable Arsenal win. Arsenal 3-1 Luton.