Arsenal v Luton Town: Sutton's predictions

Chris Sutton is making predictions for every Premier League game this season against a variety of guests.

For the midweek matches on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, he takes on UB40 drummer and Birmingham City fan Jimmy Brown.

Sutton's prediction: 3-0

Arsenal needed a last-gasp Declan Rice goal to clinch a crazy 4-3 win last time these teams met, but it won't be anywhere near as close at the Emirates.

Luton will have a go, we know that, but the Gunners showed how strong they are defensively in Sunday's goalless draw with Manchester City and I am expecting them to control this game from the start.

Brown's prediction: 3-1

There is no way Arsenal are going to drop any points here.

