Is Arsenal v Liverpool on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Luis Diaz scored the second goal in Liverpool’s 2-0 FA Cup win at the Emirates in January (Getty Images)

Premier League leaders Liverpool travel to Arsenal in Sunday’s late kick-off.

Liverpool have played with style following the announcement that Klopp will leave at the end of the season, beating Chelsea 4-1 last time out.

The Reds will be wary of the need for a win in London, as they currently lead Arsenal and Manchester City by five points.

A draw at Anfield was a good result for Arsenal in December, but worrying losses followed at West Ham and Fulham before convincing wins against Crystal Palace and then Nottingham Forest midweek.

Here’s everything you need to know for the match and here are the latest Arsenal v Liverpool odds and tips.

When is Arsenal vs Liverpool?

The match kicks off at 4:30pm GMT on Sunday 4 February, 2024 at the Emirates.

Where can I watch it?

This fixture will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event, with coverage beginning at 16:00 GMT. Sky Sports customers can also live stream the game on Sky Go.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

What is the team news?

Arsenal full-back Takehiro Tomiyasu is unavailable due to being on international duty with Japan, while Thomas Partey has still not recovered from his long-term injury. Gabriel Jesus is fit after a minor knee issue.

Darwin Nunez is a doubt for the away side after Klopp revealed the striker left Anfield in a protective boot after the win against Chelsea.

First-choice full-backs Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson are both in contention to make a return, though both Joe Gomez and Conor Bradley have been playing well in their absence.

Mohamed Salah remains injured, while summer signing Wataru Endo is on international duty with Japan.

Predicted lineups

Arsenal XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Rice, Smith-Rowe; Saka, Martinelli, Jesus

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Gomez; Szoboszlai, MacAllister, Jones; Jota, Nunez, Diaz

Odds

Arsenal 13/10

Draw 13/5

Liverpool 2/1

Prediction

The reverse fixture was at times an open affair, though both teams were evenly matched throughout. Expect the same again, with a lively game full of chances at both ends, but both teams likely providing a match for each other. Arsenal 1-1 Liverpool.