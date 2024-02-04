Arsenal v Liverpool LIVE: Premier League team news and line-ups as Darwin Nunez faces fitness test

Premier League leaders Liverpool travel to face Arsenal at the Emirates in Sunday’s late kick-off, looking to stretch the gap over the Gunners to eight points.

The Reds beat Chelsea 4-1 in emphatic fashion in midweek, in their first game since Jurgen Klopp announced he would leave the club at the end of the season. Meanwhile, Arsenal beat Nottingham Forest 2-1 at the City Ground. The Gunners sit in third place on 46 points, with Liverpool on 51. The last meeting between the two in the Premier League ended in a 1-1 draw at Anfield in December, before a January FA Cup tie saw the Reds grab a 2-0 away win.

Follow all the build-up and action below, and check out the latest odds and tips for the match at the Emirates here.

Arsenal v Liverpool

Kick-off at the Emirates at 4:30pm GMT

Predicted Arsenal XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Rice, Smith-Rowe; Saka, Martinelli, Jesus

Predicted Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Gomez; Szoboszlai, MacAllister, Jones; Jota, Nunez, Diaz

