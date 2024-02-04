Arsenal v Liverpool LIVE: Premier League result and final score after Leandro Trossard’s late goal

Arsenal spiced up an already intriguing Premier League title race as they beat lacklustre leaders Liverpool 3-1 to slice the gap to two points on Sunday.

Arsenal deserved the points although they would not have expected a helping hand from an awful defensive mix-up between Virgil van Dijk and Alisson which allowed Gabriel Martinelli to restore their lead in the 67th minute.

Substitute Leandro Trossard then soothed any late nerves among the Emirates faithful as he secured the victory in stoppage time with a shot through Alisson’s legs.

Bukayo Saka had given Arsenal an early lead with a cool finish in the 14th minute but a Gabriel own goal on the stroke of halftime undid all of their good work.

Heading for only their second league defeat of the season, Liverpool’s frustrations boiled over as Ibrahima Konate was sent off in the closing minutes for a second booking after a foul on Kai Havertz.

Arsenal’s win lifted them to second on 49 points to Liverpool’s 51 with both clubs having played 23 games. Champions Manchester City, who play on Monday, have 46 from 21 games.

Arsenal transform the title race with win over jaded Liverpool

18:58 , Chris Wilson

Jurgen Klopp had warned before this match that people would say it would be good for Manchester City no matter what happened, but it is obviously great for Arsenal.

This was a third huge home win against one England’s giants this season, but maybe the most stirring of all. There was something much more convincing about it than either the victories over Manchester United and Manchester City, more value to it than the cheap errors that allowed some of the goals.

It was a proper show of substance. The only downside to the ultimate 3-1 was how opening goalscorer Bukayo Saka went off injured but Arsenal won’t want to consider that right now. Mikel Arteta certainly wasn’t thinking about it as he careered around the touchline high-fiving anyone in sight in the seconds after Leandro Trossard had put the ball through Alisson’s legs.

Arsenal have transformed the title race with win over jaded Liverpool

FULL-TIME: Arsenal 3-1 Liverpool

19:16 , Chris Wilson

Now Klopp is speaking to Sky. Asked whether he saw a good performance level, he replies: “In moments, not all day.

“Arsenal deserved the three points. But found our way into the game. If we don’t concede the second, everything can be different.”

He’s asked if they missed some players for the first time this season.

“We always miss them. If it’s 1-1, if you stay in the game, then in that moment we can turn the game in our direction with changes.

“We didn’t play enough from the start. We weren’t calm enough, but we just didn’t have the finishes.

“It’s alright. A lot of things came together in one game.

“We could have played better, but a lot of things were against us. We should’ve played better, but everything in these moments went against us.”

FULL-TIME: Arsenal 3-1 Liverpool

19:12 , Chris Wilson

Virgil van Dijk is speaking to Sky Sports and has taken the responsibility for the second goal, refusing to blame Alisson or the nudge from Martinelli.

He says the Emirates “is a tough place to go. They tried to drag players out, get in wide spaces, and we did well.

“It’s our first defeat since september. Losing hurts, but we take it game by game. It hurts for me, it’s not nice to be involved in mistakes, but I’ll work hard and be back. The next opportunity is on Saturday,” he adds.

FULL-TIME: Arsenal 3-1 Liverpool

19:07 , Chris Wilson

Liverpool stay top, having missed the opportunity to extend their lead at the top to eight points.

They remain on 51 points, two above Arsenal and five above Manchester City, though City also have two games in hand on them.

The Reds’ next two games are against Burnley and Brentford, before the League Cup final against Chelsea.

The final is followed by a home FA Cup tie, before an away match against Nottingham Forest on 2 March. They host Manchester City a week later.

FULL-TIME: Arsenal 3-1 Liverpool

18:53 , Chris Wilson

Jorginho and Declan Rice spoke to Sky Sports just now, and emphasised the importance of the win.

“We knew the importance of the game today. The only focus was to win and get three points,” said Rice.

“Every game is so important, to do it in the way we did, these are the moments we live for,” he added.

Man-of-the-match Jorginho said that Arsenal “believe in ourselves. That goal didn’t change what we’d done in the first 45 minutes.

“The maturity we demonstrated was huge, it really helped us.”

FULL-TIME: Arsenal 3-1 Liverpool

18:48 , Chris Wilson

This result moves Arsenal to second in the table on 49 points, though Manchester City have two games in hand.

rsenal’s next five fixtures seem straightforward on paper, with consecutive away games against West Ham and Burnley followed by the first leg of their Champions League tie against Porto.

They then host Newcastle at home before a trip to Sheffield United.

FULL-TIME: Arsenal 3-1 Liverpool

18:41 , Chris Wilson

An intriguing game comes to an end at the Emirates, with Arsenal moving to within two points of Liverpool at the top of the league.

FULL-TIME: Arsenal 3-1 Liverpool

18:35 , Chris Wilson

An excellent night for Arsenal. Some are saying they are ‘back in’ the title race, but at five points behind were they really out of it yet?

Their performance was impressive in parts, limiting Liverpool to few clear-cut chances. Their midfield was consistently good today, as were their wingers, but huge questions remain over the number nine position. Some would say that they’re still missing a reliable goalscorer, even when Jesus is fit.

FULL-TIME: Arsenal 3-1 Liverpool

18:32 , Chris Wilson

An uncharacteristic performance from Liverpool in many ways. They lacked intensity in large parts, relied on a large slice of luck for their goal and were uncharacteristically sloppy in defence for the goals they conceded.

This drop in quality likely won’t alarm Klopp for now – he’s still got Salah and Endo returning, as well as some injuries – but it was certainly a strange game for the Reds.

FULL-TIME: Arsenal 3-1 Liverpool

18:28 , Chris Wilson

97 mins: The whistle blows for full-time! A strange match in many senses, but Arsenal deserved their win overall. Arteta looks a happy man.

18:28 , Chris Wilson

96 mins: The game is petering out now as the result seems to be confirmed.

Trossard thinks he’s one-on-one again but the whistle blows for a foul.

Arsenal 3-1 Liverpool

18:26 , Chris Wilson

94 mins: The ‘Super Mik Arteta’ chants ring around the Emirates. Arsenal are firmly in this title race – if they weren’t before – and their fans know it.

In truth it’s nothing more than they deserved. Liverpool will feel hard done by in areas, but Arsenal were certainly the better of the two sides.

Jorginho is given the man of the match award as Kai Havertz is booked. He’ll be a relieved man after squandering some good opportunities.

GOAL! Arsenal 3-1 Liverpool

18:23 , Chris Wilson

91 mins: GOAL! And Trossard has won the game!

The Belgian does brilliantly to get past Elliott on the wing and he charges into the box. He’s looking for the cutback but there’s no option, so he elects to shoot; it comes off van Dijk as he does, with the slight deflection taking it past Alisson!

18:21 , Chris Wilson

90 mins: We’ve entered seven minutes of injury time. Saliba has also been booked.

Arsenal 2-1 Liverpool

18:21 , Chris Wilson

89 mins: This is getting tense now, but Arsenal are in the ascendancy. Nunez is booked for complaining to the referee after what he feels like a foul. Just earlier, Reiss Nelson had a cross blocked while Arsenal tried to counter.

Arsenal 2-1 Liverpool

18:19 , Chris Wilson

87 mins: RED CARD! Ibrahima Konate is sent off for a second bookable offence as he blocks Havertz as the German looked to counter. An obvious second booking, no argument.

Arsenal 2-1 Liverpool

18:17 , Chris Wilson

86 mins: The game has become more physical as we enter the latter stages. Liverpool have possession again, with Arsenal having all 11 men behind the ball.

Arsenal 2-1 Liverpool

18:15 , Chris Wilson

84 mins: Liverpool go straight down the other end and Nunez does well to get free, but blasts his shot over the bar.

Thiago replaces Joe Gomez for his first appearance in nine months.

Arsenal 2-1 Liverpool

18:14 , Chris Wilson

82 mins: Jota does well to win the ball but Liverpool are forced out wide. Joe Gomez wins another corner.

Robertson’s ball in is cleared by Gabriel, but there aren’t many Arsenal player willing to counter. The Gunners are attacking with a lot more caution now, though a ball in from Odegaard does find Kiwior on the penalty spot. His header is straight at Alisson though - he had more time than he thought.

Arsenal 2-1 Liverpool

18:12 , Chris Wilson

80 mins: Neither side has had a chance for the last few minutes. Liverpool are keeping the ball now, with every Arsenal man behind the ball as they attack. MacAllister puts a wasteful ball in that flies straight into Raya’s grasp.

Arsenal 2-1 Liverpool

18:09 , Chris Wilson

78 mins: Saka has been down for some time, and he’s replaced by Reiss Nelson. Both of Arsenal’s main attacking outlets have been taken off now, something that Klopp will be acutely aware of.

Arsenal 2-1 Liverpool

18:07 , Chris Wilson

76 mins: Liverpool have scored 20 goals between minutes 76 and 90 in games this season. They’re in desperate need of one here.

Gomez wins a corner which Robertson will take. There’s been little real threat from either side this half, but Arsenal find themselves ahead.

The corner falls to MacAllister on the edge of the box. He connects with the volley well, but it rolls wide of the right-hand post.

Arsenal 2-1 Liverpool

18:04 , Chris Wilson

74 mins: Arsenal are making another change. Martinelli comes off for Trossard. Has the Brazilian managed to get the winner?

Arsenal 2-1 Liverpool

18:02 , Chris Wilson

71 mins: Liverpool haven’t lost a Premier League game with 11 men since April 2023 apparently. They memorably lost last time they were in North London, though they were hard done by in their defeat to Tottenham, losing in the last minute after being reduced to nine men.

They’re going to need some of the same resolve to get a result here.

Arsenal 2-1 Liverpool

18:00 , Chris Wilson

69 mins: That Arsenal second was strangely similar to Liverpool’s goal in some respects. Certainly a freak goal.

The Emirates is in full voice again. Arsenal threaten once more, with a Saka cross cleared.

In the meantime, Kiwior has been booked for a foul on Jota earlier.

GOAL! Arsenal 2-1 Liverpool

17:58 , Chris Wilson

66 mins: GOAL! Another almost unbelievable scenario!

A long ball from Gabriel looks easy to deal with for van Dijk, but a last-minute nudge from Martinelli pushes him into Alisson. The ‘keeper has completely missed his chance to clear it, and it falls to Martinelli to pass into an open net!

Arsenal 1-1 Liverpool

17:54 , Chris Wilson

64 mins: There are big shouts for a penalty from the home fans as Havertz charges into the box. MacAllister makes the challenge and brings down the German, but it seems like Havertz kicked into MacAllister’s leg. Never a penalty.

In fact, it’s a great challenge from the Argentine. Play resumes after a brief VAR check.

17:53 , Chris Wilson

63 mins: A Liverpool counter sees Diaz hit a shot straight at Raya. Arsenal try and counter themselves but Konate is alert to it, dispossessing Martinelli.

This is a much more even game now, with Liverpool already having had as many shots this half as they did in the first.

Arsenal 1-1 Liverpool

17:51 , Chris Wilson

61 mins: A surging run from Rice eventually plays in Saka, who cuts back inside. His shot is deflected behind for a corner.

Rice’s ball in is a dangerous one, but Havertz can only head over.

Arsenal 1-1 Liverpool

17:49 , Chris Wilson

59 mins: Joe Gomez has moved to right-back with that change. Saka is down at the moment after a Liverpool corner, having tussled with Nunez.

Arsenal 1-1 Liverpool

17:48 , Chris Wilson

57 mins: Gabriel is spun and brings down Gakpo. He’s booked for the foul.

Liverpool make their substitutions: Robertson for Alexander-Arnold, Nunez for Gakpo and Elliott for Gravenberch.

Arsenal 1-1 Liverpool

17:46 , Chris Wilson

55 mins: Konate is booked for bringing down Havertz, with the German backing into him while trying to bring down a long ball.

Gabriel gets his head to the free-kick, but it runs wide of the right-hand post.

Arsenal 1-1 Liverpool

17:45 , Chris Wilson

53 mins: It looks like Robertson, Elliott and Nunez will be coming on. Klopp seems to have seen enough, despite a brighter start to the second half.

Liverpool are starting to threaten a bit though. Diaz is again at the heart of it, but he can’t find anyone with his cross.

Arsenal 1-1 Liverpool

17:43 , Chris Wilson

51 mins: Havertz hasn’t had a great game today, and he’s pushed off the ball too easily by Konate as he ran into the box.

Arsenal come again though, with Jorginho finding the German well on the edge of the box. He finds Odegaard, whose deflected shot hits the side-netting.

Arsenal 1-1 Liverpool

17:41 , Chris Wilson

49 mins: Arsenal have lost the ball too easily on a couple of occasions here – this time, Saka misplaces a ball and it goes out of play.

It’ll be interesting to see if the swap of Kiwior for Zinchenko was tactical or due to injury, as it seems to have unsettled the Gunners.

Arsenal 1-1 Liverpool

17:38 , Chris Wilson

47 mins: Liverpool have probably shown more intensity in the first minutes of this half than the entirety of the first.

Diaz is released down the left but his cross is just missed. Liverpool have the ball again though, and Curtis Jones is at the centre of the action this time, coming in from the left and curling a shot past the far post.

Arsenal 1-1 Liverpool

17:36 , Chris Wilson

Kick-off! Jamie Carragher calls it “men against boys” out there in the first half on Sky Sports, while Keane says Liverpool had “no intensity in or out of possession”.

Liverpool make no changes, but Arsenal replace Zinchenko with Jakub Kiwior.

The second half is now underway.

HT: Arsenal 1-1 Liverpool

17:32 , Chris Wilson

Arsenal will definitely be the more disappointed of the two sides at half-time.

Liverpool hadn’t really threatened but go in level. Arsenal had created a couple of good opportunities since the goal, but they came to nothing – how they’re crying out for a really lethal finisher.

Liverpool are missing a little more pace and presence in attack, and they’re getting overrun in midfield. Bringing Nunez on would make sense, but Szoboszlai seems a real miss in the middle of the park.

HT: Arsenal 1-1 Liverpool

17:27 , Chris Wilson

On second look, it’s difficult to know who to blame for Liverpool’s goal. Saliba did well to shepherd Diaz away from the ball, but maybe he should have just cleared it. Perhaps Raya should have come to collect.

Diaz tries the cutback and it comes off Gabriel and rolls into the net!

Arsenal 1-1 Liverpool

17:22 , Chris Wilson

HALF-TIME: And that goal is almost the last action of the half. It finishes 1-1, with Liverpool yet to have a shot on target.

Arsenal had barely put a foot wrong, and Liverpool had struggled in attack, but the two teams go in level at the break. The Emirates was eerily silent there.

Arsenal 1-1 Liverpool

17:20 , Chris Wilson

47 mins: GOAL! Unbelievable.

Just as it looked like Liverpool were trying to close the half out, they have a goal! Gravenberch chips a ball into Diaz, and Saliba thinks he’s intercepted, but Diaz perseveres and gets a foot to it. It hits Gabriel and goes into his own net!

Arsenal 1-0 Liverpool

17:17 , Chris Wilson

45 mins: There’ll be three minutes of added time in what has been an intriguing first half.

Arsenal’s midfield has been excellent, as has Liverpool’s defence in many cases. Jorginho and Saka almost create an excellent chance, but Havertz can’t make the most of it as he shoots on the turn.

Arsenal 1-0 Liverpool

17:15 , Chris Wilson

43 mins: Liverpool launch a ball in to Diaz, and though his touch is good Saliba dispossesses him. From the counter, Ben White’s cross is dealt with well, but Arsenal still have the ball in the Liverpool half.

Arsenal 1-0 Liverpool

17:13 , Chris Wilson

42 mins: Konate deals with Martinelli well on the wing, stopping another counter. MacAllister tries to launch a counter of his own but his touch is poor, but he’s fouled by Havertz anyway.

Arsenal 1-0 Liverpool

17:12 , Chris Wilson

41 mins: It’s Liverpool’s turn to keep the ball now. A nice exchange between Alexander-Arnold and Diaz almost creates a chance, but the ball falls to David Raya.

17:10 , Chris Wilson

39 mins: Arsenal threaten again, with a couple of shots blocked well by van Dijk. Apart from the goal, Liverpool have defended well.

Arsenal 1-0 Liverpool

17:09 , Chris Wilson

37 mins: Martinelli beats Alexander-Arnold well before he’s fouled by Konate. From the free-kick, Odegaard plays in Martinelli, who cuts back to Rice. His cross falls to Gabriel, whose tame shot is collected by Alisson.

Arsenal 1-0 Liverpool

17:06 , Chris Wilson

35 mins: Arsenal have their first half-chance since the goal as Martinelli plays in Havertz down the wing. The German’s cross is easily collected by Alisson.

Arsenal 1-0 Liverpool

17:04 , Chris Wilson

33 mins: There’s a brief delay while the referee is sorted it – looks like he’s having his watch fixed.

A tenacious effort from Gakpo near the corner flag comes to nothing, with Arsenal awarded a free-kick. The Gunners are doubling up on Liverpool’s attackers well.

Arsenal 1-0 Liverpool

17:02 , Chris Wilson

30 mins: Yellow card! A lull in activity as Liverpool look to make their mark. A long ball to Gakpo runs through to Raya.

Meanwhile, Ben White is booked for time-wasting.

Liverpool are certainly still in this, with Arsenal not threatening to run away with it so far, but they’ll need a little more quality in the final third.

Arsenal 1-0 Liverpool

16:59 , Chris Wilson

28 mins: Liverpool have their first corner of the game. They’re clearly looking to threaten from Alexander-Arnold’s crosses.

This one is sent deep though, and van Dijk’s header loops over the bar.

Arsenal 1-0 Liverpool

16:58 , Chris Wilson

26 mins: Liverpool were always going to miss Sarah, but they look like they’re missing the presence of Nunez too.

Alexander-Arnold sends in an early cross which Gakpo connects to, but he can’t get enough on it and Raya collects. That was a half-chance.

Arsenal 1-0 Liverpool

16:56 , Chris Wilson

24 mins: Yellow card! Some good play from MacAllister gives Diaz the ball on the wing, but the attack comes to nothing. From the counter, Joe Gomez tugs back Havertz, so he becomes the first player to go into the book.

16:54 , Chris Wilson

22 mins: Liverpool don’t look themselves at the moment, and Klopp doesn’t look happy. Arsenal continue to look threatening on the break, and are clearly looking for opportunities to release Saka and Martinelli down the wings.

Arsenal 1-0 Liverpool

16:52 , Chris Wilson

20 mins: Alexandre-Arnold’s error gives Havertz the ball near the box, but his lay-off to Odegaard only allows the Norwegian a shot from a difficult angle.

Arsenal continue to pressure, and look the more likely to score.

Arsenal 1-0 Liverpool

16:50 , Chris Wilson

19 mins: Liverpool have had a lot of the ball since the goal, but they haven’t threatened yet. Alexander-Arnold plays a cross straight to Raya, and Arsenal have the ball again.

Arsenal 1-0 Liverpool

16:48 , Chris Wilson

16 mins: Arsenal fans are in fine voice now. Their team are letting Liverpool have it at the back; the away side will be hoping to ride out this wave of intensity.

It’s worth remembering that Liverpool have won 19 points from losing positions this season.

GOAL! Arsenal 1-0 Liverpool

16:45 , Chris Wilson

14 mins: GOAL! Arsenal have the opener after some fantastic play.

Zinchenko comes in from the wing and lays it off to Odegaard in the middle. The Norwegian’s first time through ball releases Havertz into space, and he misses the one-on-one but it drops to Bukayo Saka, who hammers home.

16:43 , Chris Wilson

12 mins: Liverpool have their first chance as Gakpo runs at Saliba. He gets the shot away but drags it wide of the far post.

Arsenal 0-0 Liverpool

16:42 , Chris Wilson

10 mins: A great chance for Arsenal! A lightning-quick counter sees Martinelli released down the left by Raya. The Brazilian gets into the box and puts in a great ball for Saka, which the winger connects with but can’t turn towards goal.

Saka will be gutted to have missed that – it was almost an open goal as Alisson had been dragged out of position.

Arsenal 0-0 Liverpool

16:40 , Chris Wilson

9 mins: Declan Rice makes a great challenge to prevent Gomez running in behind on the left. Arsenal try to counter but Havertz is offside. Liverpool look calmer now, but are still struggling to keep the ball.

16:38 , Chris Wilson

7 mins: Arsenal are winning the ball back in good areas, while Liverpool are being uncharacteristically sloppy. Liverpool win a free-kick on halfway and have the chance to keep some possession.

Arsenal 0-0 Liverpool

16:36 , Chris Wilson

5 mins: Arsenal are having the better of the opening exchanges, and are starting to keep possession better. They’re yet to fashion a clear chance though.

Arsenal 0-0 Liverpool

16:34 , Chris Wilson

3 min: There’s a real sense of occasion as this game begins, with both sets of fans in full voice.

It’s been a slightly hectic opening, with either side managing to keep the ball well.

Arsenal have their first half-chance as Jorginho clips one over to Saka, whose cross is cleared for a throw.

Arsenal 0-0 Liverpool

16:32 , Chris Wilson

1 min: Jota is almost played in within a minute after a long ball over the top, but it just runs away from him.

Arsenal 0-0 Liverpool

16:31 , Chris Wilson

KICK-OFF! Liverpool get us underway in the 200th league meeting between these two teams.

Arsenal v Liverpool

16:28 , Chris Wilson

The teams are in the tunnel, and the atmosphere is building at the Emirates. Both teams are looking for a statement win; Arsenal to cement their title credentials, Liverpool to start to open up a gap on their rivals.

There’s great noise in what looks like a sold-out stadium as the teams come out.

Arsenal v Liverpool

16:26 , Chris Wilson

Some final photos of the Arsenal warm-up as we approach kick-off.

Arsenal v Liverpool

16:23 , Chris Wilson

Speaking to Sky Sports, Mikel Arteta confirms that Gabriel Jesus’ absence is related to his injury, but adds that he thinks that it is a “short-term” issue.

Regarding the two sides, he says that they “know what to expect from each other. We really want to enjoy this game,” he adds.

Jurgen Klopp explained his decision to bench Darwin Nunez as something to do with intensity.

“Darwin from the bench is a good thing to have, he can have a real impact. For this game, it makes sense,” he added.

Arsenal v Liverpool

16:20 , Chris Wilson

Some pre-match photos from the Liverpool warm-up.

Arsenal v Liverpool

16:15 , Chris Wilson

In today’s earlier Premier League games, Manchester United ended with a comfortable 3-0 win at home to West Ham, while Wolves recorded an impressive 4-2 win against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, with Matheus Cunha scoring a hat-trick.

Elsewhere, Bournemouth drew 1-1 at home to Nottingham Forest, with Kluivert and Hudson-Odio getting the goals.

Arsenal v Liverpool

16:08 , Chris Wilson

The home side have managed to stay in the title fight despite some wobbly form over Christmas.

The Gunners secured an admirable point at Anfield on 23 December before consecutive losses to West Ham and Fulham. Their most recent two games have been impressive wins though; a 5-0 at home to Crystal Palace and a 2-1 away win versus Nottingham Forest.

Fans will be wary that a loss today would put them eight points behind Liverpool, with Manchester City having two games in hand by the end of the day.

Arsenal v Liverpool

16:00 , Chris Wilson

A reminder that the away side currently sit top of the Premier League on 51 points, five ahead of both Manchester City in second and today’s opponents in third.

A win could see them stretch that lead to eight points ahead of City’s game against Brentford on Monday night. The champions currently have a game in hand on both Arsenal and Liverpool.

Klopp’s men have played well since the German’s announcement that he will be leaving at the end of the season. They most recently won 4-1 at home to Chelsea, just a week after booking their place in the League Cup final against the same side.

Arsenal v Liverpool

15:51 , Chris Wilson

Arsenal v Liverpool team news

15:45 , Chris Wilson

The away side make three changes from the team that beat Chelsea 4-1 in midweek. The Reds welcome back Trent Alexander-Arnold from injury - he replaces Conor Bradley, after the news that the youngster’s father had passed away on Saturday.

Dominik Szoboszlai misses out on the squad, while the pre-match injury worries over Darwin Nunez have perhaps proved correct – he’s on the bench this afternoon. Ryan Gravenberch and Cody Gakpo both start in their places.

Arsenal v Liverpool team news

15:40 , Chris Wilson

So Arsenal are indeed without Gabriel Jesus, with the Brazilian clearly ruled out after being a doubt due to a knee injury.

Emile Smith-Rowe also drops out o the side that beat Nottingham Forest in midweek; the duo are replaced by Kai Havertz and Jorginho respectively.

Arsenal v Liverpool

15:36 , Chris Wilson

LIVERPOOL SUBS: Adrian, Kelleher, Thiago, Nunez, Elliott, Robertson, Clark, McConnell, Quansah.

Liverpool starting line-up

15:35 , Chris Wilson

LIVERPOOL (4-3-3): Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, van Dijk, Gomez; Gravenberch, MacAllister, Jones; Jota, Gakpo, Diaz.

Arsenal v Liverpool

15:34 , Chris Wilson

ARSENAL SUBS: Ramsdale, Smith Rowe, Nketiah, Kiwior, Soares, Trossard, Nelson, Elneny, Walters.

Arsenal starting line-up

15:33 , Chris Wilson

ARSENAL (4-3-3): Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Rice, Jorginho; Saka, Martinelli, Havertz

Liverpool starting line-up v Arsenal

15:30 , Chris Wilson

And here’s how the visitors line up.

Here’s how we line up to take on Arsenal 👊🟣 #ARSLIV — Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 4, 2024

Arsenal starting line-up v Liverpool

15:30 , Chris Wilson

🔴 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 ⚪️



🧱 Gabriel at the back

⚖️ Jorginho in the middle

⚡️ Havertz leads the line



Let’s give it all we’ve got, Gunners 👊 pic.twitter.com/vr103ld8Sg — Arsenal (@Arsenal) February 4, 2024

Arsenal made it a three-way title fight – but they still end up chasing Liverpool

15:20 , Chris Wilson

It’s a game that’s already building up quite enticingly but Sunday at Arsenal could end up being looked back on as something of a landmark.

It could well be the first direct title-race encounter that doesn’t involve Manchester City in seven years. That isn’t to say Pep Guardiola’s side won’t be involved but more how a potential multiple-front title race is developing. That touches on what this whole match is enlivened by. It is about potential. Both Arsenal and Liverpool look two of the most exciting young teams in Europe, and at least best-placed to step into any opening left by City.

That is, if an opening is left by City, of course. The entire season still feels dependent on whether the champions just put up a run that renders everything else irrelevant.

Arsenal made it a three-way title fight – but still end up chasing Liverpool

Arsenal v Liverpool

15:10 , Chris Wilson

Predictions

Liverpool have played with style following the announcement that Klopp will leave at the end of the season, beating Chelsea 4-1 last time out.

A draw at Anfield was a good result for Arsenal in December, but worrying losses followed at West Ham and Fulham before convincing wins against Crystal Palace and then Nottingham Forest midweek.

Predicted Arsenal XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Rice, Smith-Rowe; Saka, Martinelli, Jesus

Predicted Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Gomez; Szoboszlai, MacAllister, Jones; Jota, Nunez, Diaz

The reverse fixture was at times an open affair, though both teams were evenly matched throughout. Expect the same again, with a lively game full of chances at both ends, but both teams likely providing a match for each other. We’ve predicted a draw: Arsenal 1-1 Liverpool.

Is Arsenal v Liverpool on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

15:00 , Chris Wilson

Premier League leaders Liverpool travel to Arsenal in Sunday’s late kick-off.

Liverpool have played with style following the announcement that Klopp will leave at the end of the season, beating Chelsea 4-1 last time out.

The Reds will be wary of the need for a win in London, as they currently lead Arsenal and Manchester City by five points.

A draw at Anfield was a good result for Arsenal in December, but worrying losses followed at West Ham and Fulham before convincing wins against Crystal Palace and then Nottingham Forest midweek.

Is Arsenal v Liverpool on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch

Arsenal v Liverpool: Arsenal must beware Diogo Jota

14:55 , Jack Rathborn

There will come a point – perhaps this summer, perhaps next, perhaps further into the future – when Liverpool’s next manager will face the problem of finding a successor for one of their greatest ever players. Replacing Mohamed Salah may be the impossible task. In the last month, however, Diogo Jota has shown he can deputise adeptly for the Egyptian as he has first been at the Africa Cup of Nations and then injured.

Darwin Nunez can be entertainingly erratic, but Jota is more clinical. He is Liverpool’s most reliable scorer in Salah’s absence; indeed he actually has a higher chance conversion rate than the talisman. He has taken on Salah’s mantle in another respect: Harvey Elliott, Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo have all had their minutes on the right flank in recent weeks. Jota, though, has exerted the most impact.

His favourite opponents have tended to be Arsenal. He faces them on Sunday and, in 10 meetings with the Gunners in a Liverpool shirt, Jota has seven goals and two assists. He has been more prolific at the Emirates Stadium, scoring five times there, including a Carabao Cup semi-final brace two years ago.

Arsenal must beware Diogo Jota – a player with a habit of hurting them

Arsenal v Liverpool team news

14:45 , Chris Wilson

Darwin Nunez is a doubt for Liverpool’s trip to Arsenal on Sunday as Jurgen Klopp praised him for playing through the pain barrier in Wednesday’s 4-1 win over Chelsea.

Klopp revealed that the Uruguayan striker left Anfield in a protective boot after an evening when he hit the woodwork four times, including from a penalty, but set up Luis Diaz’s late goal.

Elsewhere in the side, first-choice full-backs Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson are both in contention to make a return, though both Joe Gomez and Conor Bradley have been playing well in their absence.

Mohamed Salah remains injured, while summer signing Wataru Endo is on international duty with Japan.

For Arsenal, Takehiro Tomiyasu is unavailable due to being on international duty with Japan, while Thomas Partey has still not recovered from his long-term injury. Gabriel Jesus is fit after a minor knee issue.

Darwin Nunez a doubt for Liverpool’s trip to Arsenal after playing through injury

Arsenal v Liverpool

14:35 , Chris Wilson

Head-to-head

Recent games between the two sides have seen mixed results, with an FA Cup meeting in January ending in a 2-0 away win for the Reds.

A evenly matched contest in the league in December ended in a draw at Anfield, as did the last league meeting before that – a 2-2 draw in April 2023.

Arsenal have only won two of their last 17 league games against Liverpool, with both coming at the Emirates in July 2020 and October 2022. Matches between the two sides in the Premier League have produced a record 186 goals, so fans may be right to expect an entertaining game.

The Emirates played host to a stunning opening Premier League game in 2016, when Liverpool won 4-3 thanks to Sadio Mane. Perhaps the most memorable game between the two was a 4-4 draw at Anfield in 2009, when Andrey Arshavin scored four to dent the Reds’ title hopes.

Arsenal v Liverpool

14:25 , Chris Wilson

Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of Arsenal vs Liverpool at the Emirates.

The game kicks off at 4:30pm GMT, with Jurgen Klopp’s side looking to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League to eight points.

Mikel Arteta’s team will hope to close the gap to just two points, with both sides wary of the threat of Manchester City, who are currently lurking in second on level points with Arsenal, but with a game in hand.

The Reds have been in fine form of late, beating Chelsea 4-1 in midweek and reaching the Carabao Cup final the week before. The Gunners faltered a little around Christmas, but beat Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest convincingly in their last two games.