Arsenal v Chelsea LIVE: Women’s Super League team news and line-ups from crucial top of the table clash

Arsenal host Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium in what is a massive clash between the two London clubs in the Women’s Super League title race.

Chelsea, the reigning champions, are three points clear at the top of the table with the Gunners trailing behind in third place ahead of the first meeting between the teams this season.

This is Blues boss, Emma Hayes’, final season in charge of Chelsea and her team are in imperious form. They are unbeaten through the opening eight games, winning seven and drawing once.

Arsenal, however, have only slipped up once this year - a 1-0 loss to Liverpool back in October - and have won six WSL games in a row. They are the in-form side right now and could challenge Chelsea today.

Arsenal vs Chelsea live

Arsenal host Chelsea in the WSL with kick off at 12.30pm

Chelsea are top of the league after their unbeaten start

The Gunners sit third but will draw level on points with the Blues if they win

Arsenal vs Chelsea - team news

11:34 , Ben Fleming

The teams are in:

Arsenal: Zinsberger; McCabe, Ilestedt, Wubben-Moy, Catley; Pelova, Walti; Mead, Little, Foord, Russo.

🔴 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 ⚪️



🔙 Little returns

🪄 Meado on the wing

⭐️ Russo leads the line



— Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) December 10, 2023

Chelsea: Berger; Perisset, Mjelde, Carter, Charles; Nusken, Cuthbert; Kaneryd, Fleming, James; Kerr.

11:25 , Ben Fleming

We’ve got about five minutes until team news hits but here is what we know for now:

For Arsenal, Lina Hurtig is a doubt after pulling out of Sweden’s international camp while Leah Williamson and Laura Wienroither are long-term absentees.

Meanwhile, Chelsea’s Millie Bright remains out with a knee injury but Melanie Leupolz and Guro Reiten are available again.

Arsenal vs Chelsea - key things to know

11:20 , Ben Fleming

When is Arsenal vs Chelsea?

The WSL clash will kick off at 12:30pm GMT on Sunday 10 December at the Emirates Stadium.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on BBC Two, with coverage starting from 12:15pm. It will also be shown live on BBC iPlayer.

10:15 , Mike Jones

Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of the Women’s Super League. There’s a huge game taking place this afternoon as Arsenal host Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners are hoping to close the gap on the league leaders and know that collecting three points today would be enough to draw them level on points with the reigning champions.

Meanwhile, Emma Hayes will see this match as an opportunity to move further ahead of the team’s closest rivals and to secure a firmer grip on the top of the table. This is the Chelsea boss’ last season managing in the WSL and she will want to sign off with another title.

We’ll have all the updates, team news and match action throughout the day so stick with us as we build up to kick off at 12.30pm.