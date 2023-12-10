Arsenal v Chelsea LIVE: Women’s Super League result and reaction as Gunners shake up title race

Arsenal striker Alessia Russo scored twice as her side hammered Women’s Super League leaders Chelsea 4-1 at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday in front of a league-record crowd of 59,042, blowing the title race wide open in the process.

Arsenal forward Beth Mead opened the scoring in the eighth minute, finishing off a dogged attack by keeping a cool head to cut back inside Niamh Charles and fire into the roof of the net with her weaker left foot.

The lead lasted all of five minutes as Chelsea winger Johanna Rytting Kaneryd netted a similar effort to Mead’s, shifting inside Steph Catley to create a bit of space and scoring with a low shot that flew in at the near post.

Rytting Kaneryd’s Sweden international team mate Amanda Ilestedt headed Arsenal back into the lead in the 36th minute, and Russo added a quick-fire third less than two minutes later as Chelsea’s defence floundered.

Blues coach Emma Hayes made a triple change at the break but it made little difference as they continued to struggle to find any fluency in attack. Any hope of a comeback was snuffed out when Ann-Katrin Berger conceded a penalty for a foul on Russo, who scored from the spot in the 74th minute.

Chelsea striker Sam Kerr had a chance to reduce the deficit deep into stoppage time but her header from Fran Kirby’s cross lacked power as Arsenal comfortably held on to win.

Arsenal beat Chelsea 4-1 in the Women's Super League

74’ - GOAL! Russo penalty adds to Chelsea woe (ARS 4-1 CHE)

38’ - GOAL! Russo curls a delightful finish into the corner (ARS 3-1 CHE)

36’ - GOAL! Ilestedt restores the Gunners lead (ARS 2-1 CHE)

13’ - GOAL! Rytting Kaneryd finishes well to equalise (ARS 1-1 CHE)

8’ GOAL! Mead makes space in the box and fires the Gunners ahead (ARS 1-0 CHE)

Arsenal WFC 4 - 1 Chelsea FC Women

FULL-TIME: Arsenal 4-1 Chelsea

Jonas Eidevall, Arsenal manager, speaking to BBC Two after the game: “I think it was a really strong performance, especially in the first half where I think we killed the game. This is the best we have played so far this season and we’ve shown the potential that we have. We haven’t really played at that level yet so it was really pleasing to see.”

FULL-TIME: Arsenal 4-1 Chelsea

The perfect afternoon for the Arsenal fans in attendance...

FULL-TIME: Arsenal 4-1 Chelsea

Jonas Eidevall gathers his team into a huddle in the middle of the pitch. It looked like an impassioned speech from the Swede who must be buzzing with his side’s performance.

The look on Emma Hayes’s face, meanwhile, tells a very different story. Her Chelsea side were second-best for almost the entirety of that game.

FULL-TIME: Arsenal 4-1 Chelsea

The ref calls time on this clash and it’s a resounding victory for the home side in front of a record crowd. Russo grabbed her second after the break from the spot but the damage was done in the first half after goals from Mead, Ilestedt and the aforementioned Russo.

The Gunners move level on points with Chelsea at the top of the WSL table as the Blues’ unbeaten start comes crashing to a halt. Plenty to mull over for Emma Hayes but this title race has just been blown wide open.

Arsenal 4-1 Chelsea

90+5 mins: Arsenal are hungry for more as Lacasse cuts inside from the right flank. She lets fly but doesn’t get the curl on it as it drifts well wide of the far post.

Arsenal 4-1 Chelsea

90+2 mins: A free-kick for Arsenal as we enter the second of eight minutes of added time. McCabe swings in the cross but it’s nodded wide at the back post by Blackstenius.

Arsenal 4-1 Chelsea

89 mins: More chances for Arsenal as Chelsea pour numbers forward. Foorde has the effort in the end but Buchanan gets across well to put the block in.

Arsenal 4-1 Chelsea

87 mins: A tactical foul on Cuthbert from Pelova earns the Arsenal midfielder a late yellow card.

Arsenal 4-1 Chelsea

86 mins: A huge chance for Blackstenius surges into the box. There’s no one around her but it’s a horrible finish in the end from the striker as she blazes well, well wide of the goal. She won’t want to watch that one back.

Arsenal 4-1 Chelsea

84 mins: Foord surges into the area and lays the ball off to Lacasse but the subs effort is scuffed as Chelsea escape this time.

Arsenal 4-1 Chelsea

83 minutes: A few moments ago the attendance was read out and confirmed as 59,042, marking a record for a WSL game. And what a performance the home fans have been treated to.

Arsenal 4-1 Chelsea

80 mins: Chelsea continue to come forward in search of some way back into this encounter. Arsenal look steady in defence, though, as the clock ticks into the 80th minute.

Arsenal 4-1 Chelsea

75 mins: A triple change for Arsenal following that goal. It’s Russo’s last act of the day as she makes way for Blackstenius. Catley and Mead are also withdrawn with Maritz and Lacasse coming on.

There’s a change, too, for Chelsea as James slumps into the chair after she is brought. It’s not been her day at all as Fishel replaces the England international.

GOAL! Arsenal 4-1 Chelsea (Russo, 74 mins)

Russo steps up and makes no mistake! Arsenal have missed several penalties recently but the England international makes no mistake this time as she fires it low and into the bottom-left corner.

Arsenal lead by three now and that could be that.

Arsenal 3-1 Chelsea

72 mins: PENALTY! Russo collides with the keeper and falls to the deck. The referee pauses for a moment and points to the spot!

Carter got the initial interception but Berger was already on her way out and brought down the Arsenal striker.

Arsenal 3-1 Chelsea

70 mins: The game has got a bit scrappy in the last ten minutes or so, which Arsenal won’t mind one bit you suspect.

Now, James can count herself very lucky. She receives a yellow card for an off-the-ball incident but replays clearly show it was a pretty deliberate stamp on the foot of Walti.

There’s no VAR in the WSL but that’s definitely one that could have warranted more than a caution.

Arsenal 3-1 Chelsea

64 mins: Another change now for the visitors as Reiten makes her long-awaited return replacing goalscorer Rytting Kaneryd.

Arsenal 3-1 Chelsea

61 mins: And the change is made as Arsenal take no risks over Little. Maanum comes on in the captain’s place.

Arsenal 3-1 Chelsea

60 mins: Some slight concern now for Arsenal as Little goes down requiring treatment.

Arsenal 3-1 Chelsea

58 mins: Foord lays it off to Mead on the edge of the box but her first-time effort is blocked by Carter.

Arsenal 3-1 Chelsea

56 mins: And her teammate Foord joins her in the book moments later after a mistimed challenge on Rytting Kaneryd.

Arsenal 3-1 Chelsea

54 mins: The first yellow of the day is shown to McCabe after her reaction to a foul.

Arsenal 3-1 Chelsea

52 mins: With those changes, it looks like Chelsea have moved to a back three. Rytting Kaneryd and Charles appear to play at wing-back, while James has moved central alongside Kerr in attack.

Arsenal 3-1 Chelsea

49 mins: A decent effort from James, now, up the other end as James fires wide from the edge of the box.

Arsenal 3-1 Chelsea

48 mins: An early effort from Pelova but it’s straight down the throat of Berger who makes a comfortable save.

KICK-OFF: Arsenal 3-1 Chelsea

A triple change for Chelsea at the break as Perisset, Mjelde and Nusken make way for Lawrence, Buchanan and Kirby. Hayes clearly not happy with her defence after that first half.

And with those done, we are underway in the second half!

It was a poor first half for Chelsea who, at one point, went 30 minutes without a shot on goal.

Arsenal are unbeaten in their last 46 English Women’s Super League matches when leading at half-time (W46, D0) dating back to 13th October 2019 so it will be quite some ask for Emma Hayes’s side to turn this around after the break.

Arsenal will move level on points with Chelsea at the top of the table if things stay the same.

Arsenal 3-1 Chelsea

Let’s have a look at some of the goals from that first-half:

It was Arsenal who took the lead early on through Beth Mead...

Beth Mead puts Arsenal in front at the Emirates! 👏



But Chelsea hit back almost immediately after Rytting Kaneryd’s strike...

However, a quickfire double from Illestedt and then Russo put the hosts in a commanding position...

A cool finish from Alessia Russo 😮‍💨



HALF-TIME: Arsenal 3-1 Chelsea

It’s advantage Arsenal at the break:

HALF-TIME: Arsenal 3-1 Chelsea

The whistle goes and Arsenal head into the break with a deserved two-goal lead.

The home side have been far the better team in that first 45 minutes, taking the lead through Mead’s opener and re-establishing their advantage with a quickfire double from Illestedt and Russo after Rytting Kaneryd had levelled the game earlier on.

Plenty for Emma Hayes to mull over at the break.

Arsenal 3-1 Chelsea

45+5 mins: But a nice attack down the right sees the ball end up at Russo’s feet on the edge of the box. She takes a swipe at it but it’s blocked by a sea of blue defenders in front of her.

Arsenal 3-1 Chelsea

45+4 mins: Mead uses her body well to draw a foul from Charles. Arsenal appear to just be looking to wind the clock down and get into the break with their two-goal lead in tact.

Arsenal 3-1 Chelsea

45+1 mins: Into the first of five added minutes we go...

Arsenal 3-1 Chelsea

45 mins: Arsenal have just sat back after that third goal and how Chelsea would love a goal back before the break. Cuthbert nearly finds one as she lets fly from the edge of the box but Zimsberger is equal to it and parries it away from danger.

Arsenal 3-1 Chelsea

40 mins: James still hasn’t managed to get into the game so far and has moved over to the right temporarily. She whips in an inviting cross but McCabe rises well to clear away the danger.

GOAL! Arsenal 3-1 Chelsea (Russo, 38 mins)

Two in two minutes!

A quickfire double from the hosts as Russo puts Arsenal 3-1 ahead. Walti finds the England international down the left channel and the Arsenal striker bends her run to perfection before opening her body up and curling a beautiful finish past Berger and into the far corner.

GOAL! Arsenal 2-1 Chelsea (Ilestedt, 36 mins)

Arsenal are back ahead and it’s a first headed goal of the season for Arsenal!

Catley swings the ball in and Berger is caught in no man’s land. Ilestedt rises highest and nods into the empty net to put the hosts back in front.

Arsenal 1-1 Chelsea

33 mins: A slight stoppage as Nusken receives some treatment but the Chelsea midfielder is back up on her feet and looks okay to continue.

Arsenal 1-1 Chelsea

30 mins: The Arsenal full-backs are bombing forward at any given opportunity. Catley, this time, gets down the left but her low cross is cleared away by Carter for a corner.

Berger does well to get a punch on the cross as it comes into a crowded six-yard box.

Arsenal 1-1 Chelsea

29 mins: Some stern words from Emma Hayes towards James. The Chelsea winger has had just 12 touches so far this game - the second-fewest of any player so far this game.

Arsenal 1-1 Chelsea

23 mins: The delivery in is overhit and McCabe’s header at the back post is cleared away comfortably by the Chelsea defence.

Arsenal 1-1 Chelsea

22 mins: Perisset brings down Foord after some good work from the winger. A free-kick in a good position - just outside the box - for the home side

Arsenal 1-1 Chelsea

18 mins: Little has space on the right side but it’s superb defending at the back post from Perisset to ensure Foord can’t tap in at the back post.

Arsenal 1-1 Chelsea

16 mins: Russo fires straight at Berger but the offside flag is up straight away.

Arsenal 1-1 Chelsea

15 mins: The home crowd were stunned almost into silence after that strike. It was such a positive start from Arsenal but they now must re-group and go again.

GOAL! Arsenal 1-1 Chelsea (Rytting Kaneryd, 13 mins)

Chelsea hit back immediately!

The Blues counter-attack with great speed as Rytting Kaneryd gets the ball out on the right. She’s afforded too much space by Catley to cut in on the right-hand side and her low effort squeaks past Zinsberger at her near post.

Arsenal 1-0 Chelsea

9 mins: Arsenal can’t rest on their laurels as Zinsberger is called straight into action to make a smart save as Fleming fires a fierce effort on goal from the edge of the box.

GOAL! Arsenal 1-0 Chelsea (Mead, 8 mins)

Arsenal break the deadlock and it’s Mead with the opener!

The home side make their way into the box and the loose ball drops to Pelova. The midfielder uses her body superbly to set Mead up who shows great composure to take it around Berger before firing beyond the Chelsea players on the line and into the roof of the net.

Arsenal 0-0 Chelsea

6 mins: Determined work from Russo up against Carter almost forces her England teammate to give away the ball inside the area. Berger does well, though, to come off her line and snuff out the danger.

Arsenal 0-0 Chelsea

4 mins: The first nice-worked move from Arsenal as they play it from back to front. Little’s nice flick inside almost gives Mead a chance to pull the trigger but Charles recovers well to get the crucial interception.

Arsenal 0-0 Chelsea

A false start but Chelsea now do get us underway as the rain pours down around the players.

Arsenal vs Chelsea

And here come the players now out onto the Emirates pitch. The stands are full and we should be set for a cracker in north London!

Kick-off closing in

Around ten minutes until we get underway in this big clash and the atmosphere is building nicely at the Emirates. What has today got in store for us?

Arsenal vs Chelsea

Mead got her first WSL goals of the season before the break and added another goal while on duty with England. The winger has 11 goal involvements (8 goals, 3 assists) against Chelsea in the WSL, with only Toni Duggan (13) managing more against the Blues.

With her brace against West Ham last time out, Mead also became the second-ever player to reach 100 goal involvements in the WSL, along with Vivianne Miedema.

Could she be the difference maker here today?

Emma Hayes - 'Arsenal have outstanding qualities'

Despite her envious record against the north Londoners, Emma Hayes is under no illusion how trick today’s game will be. Arsenal have built an experienced side under Jonas Eidevall, with summer signings Russo, Cooney-Cross and Ilestedt all adding to the squad’s quality.

“I think they’ve got more depth than ever. It’s a team that’s been together, a lot of them, for a period of time, so they’ve got a lot of experience, but they’ve also got a lot of new players who are adding qualities to their team,” Hayes said ahead of the match

“They’ve scored the most goals in 90-plus minutes in the league. They’ve fought their way to be in the position they are but they have outstanding qualities. They’ve recruited and signed a lot of players and they’ve got players who are good enough to play for any team in the world.”

Arsenal vs Chelsea

Speaking of the task at hand, it’s a tough one for today’s hosts. Arsenal have won just one of their last nine WSL games against Chelsea (D3 L5), beating them 3-2 at the Emirates Stadium in September 2021.

Can they upset the odds here today?

Lia Walti - 'Pressure is part of our job'

As they seek to claim their first WSL title since 2019, Arsenal know they must be near perfect to usurp defending champions Chelsea. That notion is not lost on instrumental midfielder Walti who knows that fixtures like today’s can end up making all the difference.

“The entire season is still very young, but we all know these games can make the difference in the end,” she said ahead of the game. We have done well with results against Manchester City and Manchester United - but it’s going to be an even bigger game against Chelsea.

“To be in the middle of [the title race] is a lot of pressure. But pressure is part of our job. It can also be really nice. If you end up winning these games, it feels even better than if it wasn’t so tight.

“In the past it was maybe fun because you knew you were probably going to win trophies, but I think it means so much more if you win trophies right now because you know how good the competition is.”

International break heartache

For members of the England squad, this will be their first match back since their heartbreaking night in Glasgow. Despite winning 6-0 against Scotland, Sarina Wiegman’s side fell agonisingly short of finishing top of the group after Netherlands scored twice in injury time to pip them to first place.

That result ended any hopes of Team GB being represented at next summer’s Olympics.

Read Jamie Braidwood’s analysis of the evening and the silver lining behind their dramatic exit:

How Lionesses went from glory to Olympics heartbreak – and why it could benefit them

Before the international break

It’s been a while since the last WSL encounters, so a quick reminder of where we left off.

Arsenal maintained the pressure on Chelsea at the top of the table with a convincing 3-0 win over West Ham, with Beth Mead scoring her first goals since her return from ACL injury.

They sit on 19 points, three behind Chelsea who are yet to lose this season. Last time out, Lauren James scored twice as they stretched their winning run to six games in the league with a 5-2 victory over Leicester.

Chelsea team news

The visitors, meanwhile, also make two changes. Kirby and Ingle drop to the bench as Fleming and Nusken come into the side.

Chelsea XI: Berger; Perisset, Mjelde, Carter, Charles; Nusken, Cuthbert; Rytting Kaneryd, Fleming, James; Kerr.

Arsenal team news

Two changes for Arsenal from their last game before the international break. Little and Walti come back into the side as Maanun and Cooney-Cross drop to the bench. It also looks like Russo will play through the middle.

Arsenal XI: Zinsberger; McCabe, Ilestedt, Wubben-Moy, Catley; Pelova, Walti; Mead, Little, Foord, Russo.

Arsenal vs Chelsea - team news

The teams are in:

Arsenal: Zinsberger; McCabe, Ilestedt, Wubben-Moy, Catley; Pelova, Walti; Mead, Little, Foord, Russo.

Chelsea: Berger; Perisset, Mjelde, Carter, Charles; Nusken, Cuthbert; Rytting Kaneryd, Fleming, James; Kerr.

Arsenal vs Chelsea - team news

We’ve got about five minutes until team news hits but here is what we know for now:

For Arsenal, Lina Hurtig is a doubt after pulling out of Sweden’s international camp while Leah Williamson and Laura Wienroither are long-term absentees.

Meanwhile, Chelsea’s Millie Bright remains out with a knee injury but Melanie Leupolz and Guro Reiten are available again.

Arsenal vs Chelsea - key things to know

When is Arsenal vs Chelsea?

The WSL clash will kick off at 12:30pm GMT on Sunday 10 December at the Emirates Stadium.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on BBC Two, with coverage starting from 12:15pm. It will also be shown live on BBC iPlayer.

Arsenal vs Chelsea

Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of the Women’s Super League. There’s a huge game taking place this afternoon as Arsenal host Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners are hoping to close the gap on the league leaders and know that collecting three points today would be enough to draw them level on points with the reigning champions.

Meanwhile, Emma Hayes will see this match as an opportunity to move further ahead of the team’s closest rivals and to secure a firmer grip on the top of the table. This is the Chelsea boss’ last season managing in the WSL and she will want to sign off with another title.

We’ll have all the updates, team news and match action throughout the day so stick with us as we build up to kick off at 12.30pm.