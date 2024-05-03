Advertisement

Arsenal v Bournemouth preview: Team news, head-to-head and stats

BBC
·2 min read

TEAM NEWS

Arsenal's Jurrien Timber, who sustained a serious knee injury on the opening weekend of the season, is nearing a return to the first team after playing twice with the under-21 side.

Manager Mikel Arteta will provide a squad fitness update later on Friday.

Bournemouth's Milos Kerkez serves the second game of a three-match ban.

Antoine Semenyo is a doubt because of a knee injury, while Luis Sinisterra and Marcus Tavernier will likely remain out.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Arsenal are unbeaten in the seven most recent Premier League meetings, winning six.

  • Bournemouth's only win in their last 15 matches against Arsenal in all competitions came at home in the league in January 2018 (D2, L12).

  • The Gunners won 4-0 in the reverse fixture at the Vitality Stadium through goals from Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Kai Havertz and Ben White.

Arsenal

  • Arsenal have won 25 top-flight games this season, one short of equalling the club's Premier League record for a single campaign.

  • Mikel Arteta's side have won 13 of their 15 Premier League fixtures in 2024.

  • The Gunners have scored a league-high 85 goals this season, only scoring more last season and in 2004-05.

  • Kai Havertz has been directly involved in 13 goals across his last 11 Premier League appearances, matching his tally for his previous 58 games.

  • William Saliba is one of two outfield players to play every Premier League minute for his club in 2023-24, alongside Wolves' Max Kilman.

Bournemouth

  • Bournemouth's tally of 48 points is a club record for a top-flight season.

  • The Cherries have matched the club's Premier League record for the most victories (13) and away wins (6) in a season.

  • However, Andoni Iraola's side have taken just one point from their nine top-flight fixtures against teams in the top five. That came in a 2-2 draw at home to Aston Villa.

  • They have scored in 13 consecutive league away matches for the first time since January to August 2005 in League One.

  • The only one of their 17 top-flight away games in which they failed to score this season came at Goodison Park against Everton in October.

  • Dominic Solanke's tally of 18 Premier League goals is the most by a Bournemouth player in a season.