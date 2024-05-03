Arsenal v Bournemouth preview: Team news, head-to-head and stats

TEAM NEWS

Arsenal's Jurrien Timber, who sustained a serious knee injury on the opening weekend of the season, is nearing a return to the first team after playing twice with the under-21 side.

Manager Mikel Arteta will provide a squad fitness update later on Friday.

Bournemouth's Milos Kerkez serves the second game of a three-match ban.

Antoine Semenyo is a doubt because of a knee injury, while Luis Sinisterra and Marcus Tavernier will likely remain out.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Arsenal are unbeaten in the seven most recent Premier League meetings, winning six.

Bournemouth's only win in their last 15 matches against Arsenal in all competitions came at home in the league in January 2018 (D2, L12).

The Gunners won 4-0 in the reverse fixture at the Vitality Stadium through goals from Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Kai Havertz and Ben White.

Arsenal

Arsenal have won 25 top-flight games this season, one short of equalling the club's Premier League record for a single campaign.

Mikel Arteta's side have won 13 of their 15 Premier League fixtures in 2024.

The Gunners have scored a league-high 85 goals this season, only scoring more last season and in 2004-05.

Kai Havertz has been directly involved in 13 goals across his last 11 Premier League appearances, matching his tally for his previous 58 games.

William Saliba is one of two outfield players to play every Premier League minute for his club in 2023-24, alongside Wolves' Max Kilman.

Bournemouth