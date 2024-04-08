Advertisement

Arsenal v Bayern Munich: Pick of the stats

BBC
·1 min read

Here are the key facts and figures before Tuesday's Champions League fixture between Arsenal and Bayern Munich at Emirates Stadium.

  • Arsenal have lost their past three games against Bayern Munich 5-1, which is their joint-biggest margin of defeat in European competition. The most recent meeting in March 2017 was also the Gunners' heaviest loss in any competition at the Emirates.

  • This is the fifth Champions League campaign in which Arsenal and Bayern have met in the knockout stages, with the German side progressing each time (2004-05, 2012-13, 2013-14 and 2016-17 – all in the last 16).

  • This will be Arsenal's first game in the quarter-finals of the Champions League since 2009-10, when they lost 6-3 on aggregate to Barcelona. So far, the Gunners have only progressed from two of their seven quarter-final ties in the European Cup/Champions League.

  • Bukayo Saka has been directly involved in seven goals in seven appearances in the Champions League this season (three goals, four assists) - the most of any Arsenal player. The last player to register more goals involvements in a campaign for the club was Alexis Sanchez in 2015-16 (eight – three goals, five assists).

  • Bayern Munich's Harry Kane has scored 14 goals in 19 appearances against Arsenal - only netting more against Leicester City (20) and Everton (16). Kane has also scored the joint-most goals by a visiting player at Emirates Stadium (five), along with Diogo Jota of Liverpool and Leicester's Jamie Vardy.