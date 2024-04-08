Arsenal v Bayern Munich: Pick of the stats
Here are the key facts and figures before Tuesday's Champions League fixture between Arsenal and Bayern Munich at Emirates Stadium.
Arsenal have lost their past three games against Bayern Munich 5-1, which is their joint-biggest margin of defeat in European competition. The most recent meeting in March 2017 was also the Gunners' heaviest loss in any competition at the Emirates.
This is the fifth Champions League campaign in which Arsenal and Bayern have met in the knockout stages, with the German side progressing each time (2004-05, 2012-13, 2013-14 and 2016-17 – all in the last 16).
This will be Arsenal's first game in the quarter-finals of the Champions League since 2009-10, when they lost 6-3 on aggregate to Barcelona. So far, the Gunners have only progressed from two of their seven quarter-final ties in the European Cup/Champions League.
Bukayo Saka has been directly involved in seven goals in seven appearances in the Champions League this season (three goals, four assists) - the most of any Arsenal player. The last player to register more goals involvements in a campaign for the club was Alexis Sanchez in 2015-16 (eight – three goals, five assists).
Bayern Munich's Harry Kane has scored 14 goals in 19 appearances against Arsenal - only netting more against Leicester City (20) and Everton (16). Kane has also scored the joint-most goals by a visiting player at Emirates Stadium (five), along with Diogo Jota of Liverpool and Leicester's Jamie Vardy.