Arsenal v Aston Villa: Sutton's predictions

[BBC]

Chris Sutton is making predictions for all 380 Premier League matches again this season, against a variety of guests.

For this weekend's games, he takes on actor and Leyton Orient fan Daniel Mays.

Sutton's prediction: 3-1

Arsenal got a bit of criticism for their performance against Bayern Munich in midweek but I didn't think they were that bad.

You can't be dismissive of Bayern with the players they've got and if Bukayo Saka had gone for goal at the end of the game rather than chucking himself into Manuel Neuer, Arsenal would have won. I don't know what Saka was thinking there.

This is another tricky game for the Gunners with former boss Unai Emery returning to Emirates Stadium. Aston Villa beat them before Christmas and they are very dangerous coming forward.

Villa have definitely got a goal in them, but I don't think they are going to outscore Arsenal. There is too much at stake now for Mikel Arteta's side, and the Premier League leaders have too much to lose.

Daniel's prediction: 3-2

This could be a thriller.

See the full list of predictions here