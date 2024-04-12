Arsenal v Aston Villa: Pick of the stats
Here are the key facts and figures before Sunday's game between Arsenal and Aston Villa in the Premier League.
Arsenal have won five of their past six home Premier League games against Aston Villa, losing the other 3-0 in November 2020.
Villa are unbeaten in their past nine Premier League away games against London sides (W6 D3), having lost eight of their previous nine before this. It is their longest run without defeat in the capital in their league history.
The Gunners have won 10 of their past 11 Premier League games, scoring at least twice in each victory. They have conceded just four goals across these 11 games, though three of those have been at Emirates Stadium.
Villa have caught their opponents offside 142 times in the Premier League this season, which is more than 40 more than any other side - and only Manchester City (33) have been flagged offside themselves less often than Unai Emery's side (38).
Bukayo Saka has been involved in 11 goals in his past 11 league appearances, scoring nine and assisting two. One more goal would see him become the first English player to score 15 in a league campaign for Arsenal since Ian Wright in 1996-97 (23).
Ollie Watkins has been involved in 11 goals in his past 10 league games (nine goals, two assists), and seven in his past four away from home (five goals, two assists). His 18 goals this season is the second most by an Aston Villa player in a Premier League campaign, after Christian Benteke (19 in 2012-13).
