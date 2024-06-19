Arsenal Urged to ‘Enter the Conversation’ for PSG Star Amidst Manchester United and Barcelona Interest

Paris Saint-Germain’s Xavi Simons doesn’t have his future figured out yet as the 21-year-old will decide where to play next season after UEFA Euro 2024. Nonetheless, reports suggest that the rising star has no desire to play in the French capital next season.

While on loan at RB Leipzig, Simons left a notable mark, playing in 43 matches across all competitions, scoring 10 goals and providing 15 assists.

This production has led to many suitors, so the player will have a choice of where to continue his career, including clubs like Arsenal, Barcelona, Manchester United, and Bayern Munich.

According to a recent report from Sky Sports’ Dharmesh Sheth, Manchester United are considering Simons and Michael Olise as potential replacements for Sancho.

While speaking to CaughtOffside, Charles Watts urged Arsenal to be a serious player for Simons since he ticks all the boxes for what the Gunners are looking for to bolster their team.

“Xavi Simons is another player who seems to be constantly being linked with Arsenal,” Watts said. “I have to say, I’ve heard nothing yet to suggest that they will make a move for him, but if PSG are open to letting him out on loan again, then I really do think Arsenal should at least enter the conversation.

“Simons was excellent for Leipzig last season, and he does tick a lot of the boxes Arsenal are looking for when it comes to adding something different to their attacking options. Arsenal want to bring in someone who has the ability to open up teams out of nothing.

“There was an acceptance at the club last season that the team did have some issues, especially in really tight games, unlocking a packed defense. The Champions League exit in the second leg in Munich was one of those occasions.”