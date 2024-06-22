Arsenal Unlikely to Pursue PSG Target; Manchester City a Potential Suitor, Expert Says

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’s camp last week put out remarks that made it known that the player wants to play elsewhere next season. Moreover, Paris Saint-Germain are one club keen on the player, but what other club is out there to secure the player?

Transfer window specialist Fabrizio Romano reported that aside from PSG, Premier League clubs are also monitoring the situation, considering that Liverpool is on the player’s radar, as his agent stated a few weeks ago.

Chief editor of Football Transfers and columnist for PSG Talk Extra Time Robin Bairner said on the latest episode of PSG Talk that he’s ruling out Arsenal being a serious suitor for Kvaratskhelia. However, he does reveal one club that could push for the Georgian international.

“You look at Arsenal, they probably want somebody who’s maybe a little bit more versatile,” Bairner said. “Besides, they’ve also got other priorities, particularly as a center-forward. We know they want a goal-scoring center-forward, perhaps like [Victor] Osimhen, which kind of leaves Manchester City as the one club that could realistically pursue Kvaratskhelia.

“He’s already been linked with Manchester City. Obviously, City do have options in the wing, Jack Grealish and Jérémy Doku, but they could equally sell one of these guys pretty easily. We’ve seen Pep Guardiola take players in and move them on very quickly. I’m thinking of Kalvin Phillips, for example.”

Kvaratskhelia made 45 total appearances this past 2023-24 season, scoring 11 goals and registering nine assists. The winger also played a major role in Napoli’s 2023 Serie A title win.