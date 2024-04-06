Arsenal: Two new title race dependables emerge as heat rises in run-in

Stepping up: Kai Havertz and Jorginho (Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Another win for Arsenal and another performance that will have their fans dreaming this could be the year they end their 20-year wait to win the Premier League.

A trip to Brighton felt like a potential banana skin for the Gunners during this busy run-in, but instead they passed it with flying colours.

Brighton barely had a sniff all game and, other than David Raya making a great save to deny Julio Enciso, they created very little.

Arsenal, in contrast, were very impressive. They could have been two or three goals to the good before Bukayo Saka’s penalty and they killed the game in the second-half thanks to Kai Havertz and Leandro Trossard.

The win means the Gunners are now back top of the League and a point clear of Liverpool, who host Manchester United on Sunday.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Saka hits impressive landmark

The debate may rage on whether Saka is world class or not, but he is certainly enjoying his best season to date.

The winger slotted home a penalty here for Arsenal’s opening goal and it took his tally of goals and assists for the season to 30.

It is the first time in Saka’s career that he has hit such a landmark and that feels telling as he continues his development.

Arteta has been clear in his belief that Saka can develop into a goalscoring forward, just like his idol Cristiano Ronaldo, and so seasons like this need to become the norm.

The winger has been backed by Arteta to “fly” during the run-in and this was a good start to what will be a busy period for him.

Saka missed the win over Luton on Wednesday with a muscle issue, but managed over an hour here.

(REUTERS)

Havertz cements his spot as Arsenal’s No9

Gabriel Jesus may be back fit, but there is no debate who Arsenal’s first-choice striker is right now.

Havertz scored Arsenal’s second here and it took his tally for the Gunners since the turn of the year to five.

The German was predominantly signed to play as a No8 for Arsenal, and he has looked good there this season, but it increasingly feels like his future with be as a striker.

Havertz is able to link the play well, with his movement off the ball causing teams problems, and he can bring others into the game.

Crucially, he is adding goals to his game and this one against Brighton was very much a poacher’s effort.

After Arsenal worked the ball well out on the right, Jorginho cut the ball back and Havertz was there in the right place, at the right time, to turn the ball home.

Not content with that, the German helped himself to an assist as he set up Leandro Trossard for Arsenal’s third.

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Jorginho underlines why Arsenal must fight to keep him

There are only a few months left to run on Jorginho’s contract at Arsenal, but the club should be doing all they can to keep him.

The Italian has become a vital cog in Arteta’s team and he underlined that with another good performance down here on the south coast.

Jorginho brings so much experience to a young Arsenal side, and that will be seen even more now in the run-in.

His run in the team has unlocked Declan Rice, who is shining further forward, but it has also given the Gunners so much more control.

Jorginho was like a conductor here, directing traffic and marshalling his team-mates through a game that could have been a potential banana skin.

He even assisted Arsenal’s second goal, cutting the ball back for Havertz during a rare foray forward.