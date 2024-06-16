Arsenal transfer targets: Premier League players the Gunners could sign

Arsenal are aiming to take the next – and most difficult – step in their development this summer as last season’s runners-up look to win the Premier League titles in 2024-25.

After consecutive second-placed Premier League finishes, Arsenal are increasing in confidence that a first league title in more than 20 years could arrive next season. Recruitment will be crucial to Mikel Arteta and his team and we’ve looked at five Premier League players the Gunners could look to sign this summer.

A centre-forward is top of the agenda for Arsenal this summer after financial restrictions impacted their ability to sign a striker in January. Kai Havertz’s form across the run-in solved the issue in the short-term but there remains a sense that Arsenal need an out-and-out forward to upgrade from contenders to champions.

Alexander Isak fits the bill and has been a brilliant addition to the Premier League since arriving at Newcastle. The Swedish striker has scored 31 goals in 44 league starts for the Magpies and last season became the first Newcastle player since Alan Shearer to score 20 league goals in a top-flight campaign.

Newcastle will demand a huge asking price for a player signed for £63m and who has improved at St James’ Park, but few forwards in Europe possess Isak’s mix of attributes and potential. The 24-year-old has been likened to Thierry Henry, a compliment that would excite Arsenal fans should he arrive at the Emirates.

An alternative, perhaps more cost-efficient, option at centre-forward. Ivan Toney is set to leave Brentford this summer with the Bees reluctantly accepting the forward’s desire for a new challenge.

Toney has entered the final season of his contract in West London and Brentford will cash in rather than run the risk of losing the 28-year-old for nothing in 2025.

Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United and Spurs are among the Premier League clubs linked with the England international, who could cost in the region of £60m. Toney has been open on his admiration for Arsenal in the past and has said he feels ready for a ‘big move’.

“It’s nice to be linked with other clubs, but I have had disappointment in the past and nothing is done until it’s done,” Toney, who is with England at Euro 2024, told talkSPORT.

“I am still a Brentford player and I have to be focused on that and doing well for Brentford for the coming season.

“If it (a big move) was to come I would be ready regardless, but like I said I have to remain focused and not let other things and other noise get the better of me.”

Arsenal are long-term admirers of Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz having made multiple attempts to bring the Brazilian to north London in recent transfer windows.

The 26-year-old is an all-action presence that looks tailor-made for an Arsenal midfield in search of athleticism, with Thomas Partey expected to depart and Jorginho a different profile of player. Luiz’s ability to cover the ground, win challenges, and additional comfort in possession appear an ideal complement to Declan Rice, in a duo that could bring box-to-box balance.

However, the Gunners look set to miss out on Luiz without an imminent approach with Juventus in advanced talks to sign the midfielder. The Italians have offered Aston Villa €20m, alongside Samuel Iling Junior and Weston McKennie, in a bid to land Luiz.

The creativity of that approach and Villa’s openness to swap deals could suit Arsenal, with The Villans having expressed past interest in Reiss Nelson and Emile Smith Rowe, both of who are likely to leave London this summer.

Competition and cover in the wide roles is also a priority for Arsenal with a lack of alternatives to Bukayo Saka down the right flank. Pedro Neto has been mooted as an option for the Gunners and the explosivity of the Wolves winger could suit Arteta’s side.

Neto recorded nine assists in just 18 league starts last season and can operate off either flank, while his speed can be a game-changing attribute. Wolves have indicated sales are required before entering the market this summer and a big bid would be considered. The issue, however, would be Neto’s injury record with the 24-year-old having started just 37 league games across the last three seasons.

Amadou Onana is another midfielder linked with Arsenal this summer and Everton’s need to make sales could see him sacrificed at Goodison Park. The Belgium international is a raw talent, but his ability to cover space at speed, intercept loose balls, and drive forward in possession are ingredients Arteta would welcome in midfield.

A see-sawing balance alongside Declan Rice, in which the duo take turns to disrupt and drive, would provide Arsenal with a physically powerful engine room. Everton would reportedly be seeking around £50m for the 22-year-old.

