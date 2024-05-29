Arsenal transfer targets: Five Alexander Isak alternatives Arteta could sign

Alexander Isak is reportedly on Arsenal’s radar but the Gunners may need to widen their striker search.

The Newcastle United attacker scored 21 Premier League goals last season and is now a man in demand.

Eddie Howe’s outfit are reluctant to sell, though, and are believed to be demanding an eye-watering £180m for the 24-year-old. With such an exorbitant fee likely to be outside of the North Londoners’ price range, which other centre-forwards could they target?

Eredivisie excellence

Kai Havertz’s form in 2024 may have changed Arsenal’s priorities in the transfer market. The Gunners’ No.29 has led the line with aplomb in recent months, chipping in with nine league goals and six assists since January. Those performances could see the club recruit a striker to be rotated with Havertz, rather than a marquee addition.

Two Eredivisie forwards that would fit the bill are Ajax’s Brian Brobbey and AZ’s Vangelis Pavlidis.

Both can operate as focal points in attack, with Brobbey, 22, registering 26 league goal contributions (18 goals and eight assists) last term.

Pavlidis’ return is even more impressive, however. No Dutch top-flight player scored more than the 25-year-old, who racked up an astounding 29 goals and four assists.

Super Sesko

Arsenal could also look to sign a talented youngster, with the aim of moulding them into a first-class frontman.

One name in the frame is RB Leipzig hotshot Benjamin Sesko, who is believed to have a £56m release clause active until the end of June.

The 20-year-old scored 14 Bundesliga goals in just 1,528 minutes last season, which averages out at a remarkable 0.82 per 90 minutes. He is exemplary in the air, too, with only Harry Kane (8) netting more headed goals than the 6ft 5in Slovenian (5).

Though he significantly outperformed his xG of 7.66, Sesko — whose agent confirmed Premier League interest at the start of May — is set to become one of Europe’s most fearsome forwards in the years ahead.

Proven pedigree

Arsenal may feel that they need to seize the moment after consecutive second-place finishes and could target a proven Premier League striker as a result.

An obvious candidate would be Brentford’s Ivan Toney, 28, who is entering the final year of his current deal with Brentford. A rumoured asking price of £30-40m has been touted, representing solid value for a player who has scored 36 goals in 83 top-tier matches for the Bees.

But Jean-Philippe Mateta is an alternative option, if Arsenal prefer a more in-form forward. The 26-year-old has just enjoyed a season to remember with Crystal Palace, contributing 16 league goals and five assists. Only Erling Haaland (18), Ollie Watkins (16) and Phil Foden (16) struck more times from open play than the Eagles’ star (14), who is sure to attract plenty of attention this summer.