Arsenal transfer news: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang urged to join a club with ‘higher ambitions’ by Gabon FA

Getty

The president of Gabon’s FA, Jean-Pierre Mounguengui, has urged Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to leave Arsenal for a club with “higher ambitions”.

Aubameyang has little over a year remaining on his current contract at Arsenal and talks are understood to have stalled over an extension.

Despite his prolific form in north London, scoring 61 goals in 97 appearances for Arsenal, Aubameyang is yet to win a trophy at the club, whose prospects of Champions League football remain slim.

“I don’t want to say that Arsenal aren’t ambitious, but Arsenal don’t have ambitions as high as some other clubs as far as Europe is concerned,’ Mounguengui told ESPN.

“So if Pierre could secure a contract with a more ambitious club, he’d definitely find his place there.

Aubameyang has been prolific at Arsenal despite the team’s lack of success (Getty)

“On an individual level, we all consider him to be among the best players in the world, but the advice I give to him is to continue to work and to attract the attention of the biggest clubs and the most ambitious clubs.”

Aubameyang has persistently been linked with a move to Barcelona, who were desperately attempting to sign a new striker in the January transfer window. However, the Spanish champions have now turned their attention to Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez.

“Aubameyang is a world-class player, but for him, or anyone else in Europe who hasn’t won a major honour, football is a collective sport,” Mounguengui continued.

“Right now, he’s at Arsenal, and he’s won nothing here, so it’s a collective failing.”