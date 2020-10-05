Arsenal transfer news LIVE: Thomas Partey, Houssem Aouar, Jorginho plus Premier League updates

Arsenal have until 11pm tonight on transfer deadline day to sign a new midfielder to bolster Mikel Arteta’s squad, and the clock is ticking. Arteta has overseen a huge improvement in the team over recent months, winning the FA Cup and starting strongly in the Premier League, but knows money is tight and he may not get the likes of Thomas Partey, Houssem Aouar or Jorginho to take his squad to the next level.

Partey is the most likely option today as Arsenal have some leverage with Atletico Madrid, given Atletico are hoping to seal a loan deal for the out of favour Gunners midfielder Lucas Torreira. However, Atletico are demanding Partey’s release clause of £45m must be activated before any transfer for the 27-year-old Ghanaian international can be sanctioned, and that has put off the Arsenal hierarchy who want to sell players before they buy.

Negotiations for Aouar appear at breaking point and it is unclear whether Arsenal will go back in today for one final attempt to pick off one of the most sought-after midfielders in Europe. Lyon want £54m to close the deal and the Gunners are again in a position where they need to raise some money through player sales before they can consider meeting such an asking price, which could leave Arteta frustrated come the end of the day. Chelsea’s Jorginho is another option, but Arsenal are waiting to see if the Blues can capture West Ham’s Declan Rice first, which would see them free up space in the squad to sell Jorginho to the Gunners. Follow all the latest news, rumours and gossip below: