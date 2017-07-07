Arsenal transfer news: The latest & LIVE player rumours from the Emirates Stadium

Arsenal have made an improved €45 million offer for Thomas Lemar, but Monaco are expected to reject the latest bid for the winger, reports L'Equipe.

A €40m bid from Arsenal has already been turned down by Monaco, while Lemar won’t look to force a move to the Emirates Stadium this summer.

Manchester United, Tottenham and Atletico Madrid are all keeping an eye on Lemar’s situation as Arsenal consider making a third offer for the 21-year-old.

Inter are hopeful they can kickstart their summer spending spree with the capture of Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez, according to Gazzetta dello Sport .

Manchester City remain the favourites to sigh the Chile international, but Inter believe they can tempt the Alexis away from the Premier League.

Marseille are confident they can bring Olivier Giroud back to Ligue 1 from Arsenal, according to the Telegraph .

Giroud has spent five seasons in the Premier League since moving from Montpellier in 2012, and Marseille are hoping to beat West Ham, Everton and fellow French club Lyon to the signature of the €28 million (£25m) rated forward.

Barcelona are ready to table a £26 million bid for Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin, claims Spanish publication Sport .

The La Liga giants have been considering a move to bring the full-back back to his Catalan roots for some time and are now preparing to make a formal approach.

ARSENAL IN FABINHO HUNT

Arsenal are being kept informed about any developments regarding the future of Monaco midfielder Fabinho, according to France Football .

Manchester United have been heavily linked with the versatile Brazilian, but the Gunners are also weighing up the merits of a move.

ALEXIS WANTS £400k-A-WEEK

Alexis Sanchez is demanding £400,000-a-week to stay at Arsenal, according to the Daily Mirror .

The Chilean forward has entered the final 12 months of his current contract and is locked in extension talks amid talk of interest from the likes of Manchester City and Bayern Munich.

ARSENAL TO MAKE NEW LEMAR BID

Arsenal will make an improved offer for Monaco winger Thomas Lemar once they have completed the signing of Lyon striker Alexandre Lacazette, according to the Evening Standard .

Monaco have already rejected a €35 million bid from Arsenal for Lemar, who is valued at more than double that amount by the Ligue 1 champions.

If Arsenal are unable to convince Monaco to sell Lemar then Arsene Wenger will turn to Leicester City winger Riyad Mahrez as an alternative signing.

EVERTON TO LAND ROONEY & GIROUD

Everton are set to complete a sensational double swoop as Wayne Rooney and Olivier Giroud prepare for a move to Goodison Park, according to The Sun .

Rooney has been hotly tipped to return to his former club, with Everton pledging to maintain his current wages if they can land him on a free.

And he could be joined by Giroud, who has been linked with a £20million move away from north London.

ALEXIS SET TO STAY AT ARSENAL

Alexis Sanchez plans to see out the rest of his contract at Arsenal despite speculation of a move to Manchester City, according to La Tercera .

Bayern Munich have also been linked with a move for the Chile international, but he will spend another season at the Emirates until his contract expires in the summer of 2018. Arsenal have also offered Alexis a new contract of £300,000-a-week in order to keep him in London.

ARSENAL PLOT €80M SPORTING RAID

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is considering an €80 million (£70.2m) double raid on Sporting Lisbon for Gelson Martins and William Carvalho, according to A Bola, via the Mirror .

Wenger is already close to adding Lyon striker Alexandre Lacazette to his squad , and is also keen on winger Martins, who has been linked with Liverpool and Manchester United, and midfielder Carvalho.

MARSEILLE PESSIMISTIC OVER GIROUD

Olympique Marseille are losing hope of securing the services of Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud this summer, according to a report in L'Equipe .

The Ligue 1 giants are huge admirers of the France international, but appear resigned to missing out on the 30-year-old as they consider other options in attack.

DEPOR HOPE FOR PEREZ DEAL

Deportivo La Coruna are hoping Arsenal will lower their asking price so they can sign striker Lucas Perez, according to AS .

Arsenal are willing to sell Perez, but have yet to receive any bids for the forward. Depor are keeping their fingers crossed that the lack of interest could persuade the Gunners to let Perez leave for as little as €12 million.

MAHREZ TO JOIN ARSENAL

Arsenal are set to announce the signing of Leicester City winger Riyad Mahrez in the next few days, reports Calciomercato .

Mahrez has been looking to leave Leicester this summer and had reportedly been holding out for an offer from Barcelona.

However, with no bid from Barcelona forthcoming, Mahrez is now expected to join Arsenal, having also been linked with a move to Chelsea.

ALEXIS FORBIDDEN FROM JOINING MAN CITY

Arsenal will not allow Alexis Sanchez to join Manchester City this summer, according to the Daily Mail .

The Gunners do not want to strengthen their rivals, and will instead encourage Alexis to move to a foreign club, with PSG favourites, or leave on a free next season.

However, Arsenal may be persuaded to do business with City if Sergio Aguero is included in the deal, or if they secure a £120 million deal to sign Monaco wonderkid Kylian Mbappe.

OXLADE-CHAMBERLAIN TO SIT OUT ARSENAL CONTRACT

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is prepared to wait out the final year of his contract and leave Arsenal on a free next summer, report The Times .

The England international was made a take-it-or-leave-it offer by the Gunners, amid interest from Liverpool, but he has rejected it, leading to the prospect of Arsenal losing a potentially valuable star for nothing in 2018.

EVERTON EYE £20M GIROUD

Everton are set to launch a £20m bid for Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud, report The Sun .

Both West Ham and Marseille are also interested in the France international, but the Toffees are prepared to gazump their rivals as they continue to strengthen their squad.

ARSENAL READY £125M MBAPPE BID

Arsenal are confident of signing Kylian Mbappe as they prepare a £125 million bid while Arsene Wenger has already spoken to the Monaco striker's father, according to The Mirror .

Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain are already willing to make him the most expensive player in football, but the Gunners are set to step in. Wenger has already told Mbappe's father that a move to Madrid would not be in the 18-year-old's interests, whereas he would be guaranteed to play at Arsenal.

BELLERIN WANTS BARCA MOVE

Hector Bellerin will meet with officials at Arsenal to inform them of his desire to join Barcelona, Marca reports.

Barca have long been trying to lure the right-back back to Camp Nou, but the long-term contract he recently signed with the Gunners presents a problem for the Catalan side. The 22-year-old has already spoken to the Catalan side and will now try to force a move.

ARSENAL FEAR ALEXIS FREE TRANSFER

Arsenal want to sell Alexis Sanchez this summer as they do not want him to leave on a free transfer next season, according to the Sun .

Manchester City and Bayern Munich are both interested in the Chile international, and Arsenal would cash in on Sanchez's sale to the sum of around £50 million should he leave the Emirates during this transfer window.

OZIL RENEWS EXECUTIVE BOX

Mesut Ozil has given an indication that he will remain at Arsenal after renewing his executive box at the Emirates Stadium, The Sun reports .

The Germany international's contract expires at the end of next season and is yet to clarify his future. However, the news that he will hold onto his private box in the stadium for another year suggests he will remain in north London.

ARSENAL OUT OF MBAPPE RACE

Arsenal are out of the race to sign Monaco star Kylian Mbappe and will turn their full attention to landing Alexandre Lacazette and Thomas Lemar, according to M ail Online .

The teenager was Arsene Wenger's top priority, but with interest from many of Europe's top clubs the Gunners have accepted that he may be out of their reach.