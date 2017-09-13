Arsenal transfer news: The latest & LIVE player rumours from the Emirates Stadium

NO OZIL TALKS SINCE FEBRUARY













View photos Mesut Ozil Arsenal More

Arsenal and Mesut Ozil have not held any talks regarding a new contract for the playmaker since February, according to Sport Bild .

Ozil is out of contract at the end of the season and was previously discussing a new deal worth around €9 million per season.

However, since Arsenal broke off negotiations earlier in the year due to uncertainty over manager Arsene Wenger’s future, the talks have not resumed.





ARSENAL STILL ON JANKTO TRAIL













View photos Jakub Jankto Udinese Serie A More

Arsenal are continuing to follow the progress of Udinese midfielder Jakub Jankto, according to Calciomercato.com .

AC Milan and Juventus are also showing an interest in Jankto, who has previously expressed a wish to play in the Premier League.





STERLING STILL ON ARSENAL RADAR













View photos Raheem Sterling, Man City More

Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling remains a top target for Premier League rivals, according to the Daily Mail.

The former Liverpool player, who is open to a London move, was reported to have been suggested by the Gunners to be part of any Alexis Sanchez transfer going the other way.

Arsenal fully expect City to return for Alexis in January and negotiations for Sterling could recommence then.





ARSENAL AGREE LEMAR MOVE













View photos Thomas Lemar Monaco More

Read More