Arsenal transfer news: The latest & LIVE player rumours from the Emirates Stadium

NO OZIL TALKS SINCE FEBRUARY
Arsenal and Mesut Ozil have not held any talks regarding a new contract for the playmaker since February, according to Sport Bild .
Ozil is out of contract at the end of the season and was previously discussing a new deal worth around €9 million per season.
However, since Arsenal broke off negotiations earlier in the year due to uncertainty over manager Arsene Wenger’s future, the talks have not resumed.
ARSENAL STILL ON JANKTO TRAIL
Arsenal are continuing to follow the progress of Udinese midfielder Jakub Jankto, according to Calciomercato.com .
AC Milan and Juventus are also showing an interest in Jankto, who has previously expressed a wish to play in the Premier League.
STERLING STILL ON ARSENAL RADAR
Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling remains a top target for Premier League rivals, according to the Daily Mail.
The former Liverpool player, who is open to a London move, was reported to have been suggested by the Gunners to be part of any Alexis Sanchez transfer going the other way.
Arsenal fully expect City to return for Alexis in January and negotiations for Sterling could recommence then.
ARSENAL AGREE LEMAR MOVE
Arsenal have agreed a deal in principle to sign Monaco's Thomas Lemar in January. They will spend €100 million on the Monaco man, who will earn £250,000 per week, according to The Star .
Meanwhile, The Sunday Mirror reports that Manchester United are ready to swoop for the same player if the Gunners fail to agree terms.
DRAXLER WANTED BARCA MOVE
Paris Saint-Germain’s Julian Draxler was holding out for a move to Barcelona before the transfer deadline only to be rejected by the Catalan club, according to Mundo Deportivo .
The signing of Neymar from Barcelona cast Draxler’s PSG future into doubt and he had been linked with a move to Arsenal, but the German told his international team-mates he was hankering after a move to Camp Nou.
BARCA AIM TO WIN LOPEZ CHASE
Barcelona have made contact with Maxime Lopez’s agents in an attempt to win the race to sign the Marseille midfielder, claims Mundo Deportivo .
Lopez has also been linked with Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool and Real Madrid, but the 19-year-old is reportedly a big Barca fan and admirer of Andres Iniesta, with the Catalan club hoping that will prove a persuasive factor in their efforts to agree a deal next summer.
ARSENAL AGREE JANUARY LEMAR DEAL
Arsenal agreed a deal with Monaco for the signing of Thomas Lemar in the January transfer window, according to the Daily Star .
The France international has finalised terms with the Gunners, with the 21-year-old set to sign a five-year deal worth £250,000 per week.
The apparent agreement does not, however, depend on Alexis Sanchez leaving in the winter window, with his contract due to expire in summer 2018.
MULLER TARGETED BY PL TRIO
Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool all showed an interest in signing Bayern Munich forward Thomas Muller during the summer, according to Sport Bild .
Muller’s future at Bayern appears to be uncertain as he is no longer a guaranteed starter under Carlo Ancelotti and, along with the Premier League trio, attracted attention from Juventus in the transfer window.
MAN CITY TO BID £20M FOR ALEXIS
Manchester City could bid for Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez again in January but are unlikely to offer more than £20 million, according to The Sun .
The Etihad side remain confident that the Chilean will be reunited with his former Barcelona boss Pep Guardiola within the next 12 months, but will not pay over the odds for a player they could get on a free transfer next summer.
Should Guardiola's current striking options suffer any injury setbacks, however, City will push to sign the attacker at the turn of the year, with a bid significantly lower than their £60m summer offer.
PL TRIO CHASED MATUIDI
Arsenal, Manchester City and Manchester United all showed an interest in signing Blaise Matuidi during the summer transfer window, according to France Football, via Le 10 Sport.
But, rather than look to agree a move to the Premier League, the France international decided to join Juventus from Paris Saint-Germain.
RAFINHA SET FOR PREMIER LEAGUE MOVE
Barcelona midfielder Rafinha is gearing up for a move to the Premier League in January, reports Mundo Deportivo .
The Brazil international is recovering from a knee injury, and is keen to grab regular first-team football to strengthen his chances of going to next year's World Cup.
And, with limited opportunities at Camp Nou, a move to England could help his cause, with Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham among those reportedly interested in his services this summer.
ARSENAL PLOT CONTRACT TALKS
Arsenal are planning to hold contract talks with those whose deals are due to expire in 2019, according to The Telegraph .
Having endured struggles with Alexis Sanchez, Mesut Ozil and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, the Gunners are eager to speak with Danny Welbeck, Theo Walcott, Nacho Monreal and Petr Cech before Christmas.
MESSI VETOED OZIL'S BARCA ARRIVAL
Lionel Messi persuaded the Barcelona board not to pursue their interest in Mesut Ozil, reports Don Balon .
The Arsenal playmaker was one of a number of stars linked with Camp Nou over a turbulent summer at the club. But the Argentine reportedly was not happy at the idea of playing alongside Ozil, and made his feelings known when the opportunity arose.
Real Sociedad defender Inigo Martinez was another to apparently receive Messi's thumbs-down, while he was upset deals could not be completed for Angel Di Maria, Paulo Dybala or Philippe Coutinho.
2.8k