Arsenal transfer news: Fans told what to expect from the January window

Getty

Arsenal already appear to have reversed their decision to invest heavily in their playing squad in the forthcoming January transfer market.

At the start of the season, after a summer of spending, club director Josh Kroenke pledged to back Unai Emery when the transfer window reopened.

“When January rolls around we are going to be proactive again,” he said, after Arsenal had spent £137m.

But now, managing director managing director Vinai Venkatesham has warned fans not to expect a glut of eye-catching new arrivals.

He told Bloomberg: “Well listen, we've just been through the transfer period in the summer.

“We were very aggressive in that transfer window, signing a number of new players that we're very excited about, predominately targeting young players that we believe can grow and develop with us over future years.

“When we look forward to January, we'll see when January comes. I'd say that we always treat the summer window as being the more strategic window.

“The January window is the one where you need to be a bit more tactical, maybe responding to an injury or another demand. But really our work is done in the summer and we're really pleased with what we did in the summer.”