Arsenal Have Been Tipped To Sign This Crystal Palace Playmaker: Should Arteta Bring Him On Board?

In a recent interview with Football Fancast, Ray Parlour mentioned that Arsenal have been tipped to sign Crystal Palace playmaker Michael Olise this summer. Parlour said,

“Olise is a top player. I’ve seen him many times and he is always looking to be on the ball and drive forward. He is a talented footballer and will get a big move soon.

“He is one all the top sides will be after and Palace will get a big fee for him. He would naturally fit into Arsenal’s side and benefit from the way Arsenal play and would light up the Emirates should he join, but Arsenal have Saka, Martinelli, Trossard as well so it’s going to be difficult to see where he could fit in, but for Olise, to work under Arteta can only benefit his game for sure and he would fit in well.”

Olise had a decent campaign at the London club as he put in a series of impressive displays in the final third. The 22-year-old found the back of the net on ten occasions and earned six assists in 19 matches for Crystal Palace last season across all fronts.

The French talent has been a consistent performer in the opponent’s half based on his average of 3.0 shots, 1.9 key passes, 1.3 crosses and 2.1 dribbles per game in the Premier League. He has even been accurate when distributing possession on the offensive end of the field after completing 83.1% of his attempted passes in top-flight football (stats via whoscored).

WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND – MAY 11: Michael Olise of Crystal Palace during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Crystal Palace at Molineux on May 11, 2024 in Wolverhampton, England. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Should Arsenal Bring Olise On Board This Summer?

Olise is a good dribbler with the ball at his feet and can be a hard man to stop when he is running at full swing in the opponent’s half. He has got the vision to engineer a few decent chances for his teammates in the final third and can strike the ball with power and precision from long range.

The French sensation is primarily a right-sided wide player but can also operate in the number ten position if needed. He has done well to chip in by scoring and creating his fair share of goals up top.

Olise would add more firepower to Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta’s attack. He is good enough to help the Gunners compete across all competitions in the coming years. Therefore, the North London club should focus on bringing him on board this summer.