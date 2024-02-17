Arsenal thrash Burnley as Aston Villa move above Spurs in top-four battle

Kai Havertz is congratulated for scoring Arsenal's fifth goal - Reuters/Phil Noble

Arsenal delivered another away day thrashing to move to within two points of league leaders Liverpool with struggling Burnley the latest team to be filleted by Mikel Arteta’s ascendant side.

A 5-0 victory at Turf Moor was Arsenal’s fifth in succession since returning from January’s winter break, a run which has seen them score 21 goals and establish the league’s best goal difference.

Martin Odegaard, a Bukayo Saka double, Leandro Trossard and Kai Havertz were the scorers as Arteta’s team continued to share the goals around.

Elsewhere, Tottenham stumbled in the race for Champions League football with a home defeat to Wolves while West Ham fans turned their ire on David Moyes after Kalvin Phillips saw red in a miserable loss at Nottingham Forest.

Matt Ritchie salvaged a point for Newcastle against his former club Bournemouth, while Ollie Watkins fired Aston Villa to victory at Fulham.

Saturday’s 3pm kicks-offs as they happened:

05:38 PM GMT

Ollie Watkins speaking to BBC

I thought we were going to score three or four. That wasn’t the case. Fulham responded really well and put us under pressure. It could have been a 2-2 game at the end there. It’s a massive three points, especially after a home defeat to Manchester United. It was nice to get on the score sheet early doors. You always have your wits about you and I just aimed hard and low and saw what happens.

Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins celebrates scoring their side's second goal of the game during the Premier League match

05:36 PM GMT

Mikel Arteta on Arsenal's momentum

Individually and collectively, the purpose they are playing with, the form the players are in, even at 3-0 4-0 they want more. The way they track back at 96 minutes tells you how they are feeling. It’s about maintaining momentum now. We are generating competition within the squad. They are a joy to work with, the way they train every day and apply themselves, and how they want to improve. They want more - that’s the good thing.

Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal, embraces his players Declan Rice following the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Arsenal FC

05:33 PM GMT

Nuno on Forest's vital win

I think we played a very good game. Defensively we were very aggressive, really close to the West Ham players. We played good, we created chances, we scored, I think we controlled the game really well.

Nottingham Forest manager Nuno Espirito Santo celebrates after the match

05:31 PM GMT

Burnley's Josh Brownhill speaking on BBC

Overall it wasn’t good enough at all. We can work as hard as we want but the quality wasn’t there. Some of the goals weren’t acceptable. We’ve shown we can compete against some of the top teams and today it didn’t feel like we did. The majority of the goals we could have done better. Switching off when they had a throw-in, getting out to the ball at the edge of the box, I could go through them all. It looked too easy for them. There is no doubt Arsenal are a top team but today it goes down to us.

Arsenal's Leandro Trossard celebrates scoring their side's fourth goal of the game during the Premier League match

05:28 PM GMT

Matt Ritchie on his first goal since 2020

It’s tough for any player that is not playing. I’m 34 not 25 now but I’m still full of love for the game. This is a fantastic group. When you haven’t played and haven’t scored, you miss that feeling. There is nowher in the world that you can replace that goalscoring feeling.

Newcastle United's Matt Ritchie (left) celebrates scoring their side's second goal of the game during the Premier League match

05:26 PM GMT

Postecoglou speaking to BBC

Again, we weren’t great first half. We controlled the game enough but we weren’t threatening enough. Chasing the game is always difficult, against a team that is so good on the counter-attack, and we were made to pay for it. Both goals are disappointing from our point of view. We paid the price for not being as concentrated or disciplined in our football. It wasn’t through the lack of effort. We had them camped in their half and then they break and score the goal. You can’t keep coming from behind and doing that every week. We need to be better in the first half. We have had injuries all year and certainly performed better than that.

Micky van de Ven of Tottenham Hotspur reacts with teammates after the team's defeat during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Wolverhampton Wanderers

05:19 PM GMT

No Cunha, no problem: What a job Gary O'Neil is doing

Wolverhampton Wanderers' English head coach Gary O'Neil celebrates at the end of the English Premier League football match between Tottenham Hotspur and Wolverhampton Wanderers

05:15 PM GMT

Arsenal singing in the rain at Burnley

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, Gabriel and Cedric Soares celebrate after the match

05:07 PM GMT

West Ham fans unfurl Moyes out flag

id="02d371db-c7fc-4d43-8f06-9b4c76713e75" src="https://cf-particle-html.eip.telegraph.co.uk/02d371db-c7fc-4d43-8f06-9b4c76713e75.html?direct=true&id=02d371db-c7fc-4d43-8f06-9b4c76713e75" class="tmg-particle embed wrp-02d371db-c7fc-4d43-8f06-9b4c76713e75 " title="John Percy at the City Ground" data-business-type="editorial" loading="eager" scrolling="no" frameborder="0" allow="web-share" style="width: 100%; min-width: 100%; border: none; position: static; display: block; padding: 0px; margin: 0px;">

Towards the end of another chastening afternoon for West Ham, a “Moyes Out” flag was unfurled in the away end where the majority of supporters had already long departed.

These are increasingly perilous times for David Moyes, whose future remains under serious pressure after their winless start to the year continued.

It was another excruciating experience, with loan signing Kalvin Phillips sent off for two cautions within two minutes and 56 seconds, as West Ham became the first team since Nov 5 to fail to score against Nottingham Forest in the Premier League.

The longer West Ham’s wait for a victory goes on this year, the more uncertain Moyes’ future will become.

A crucial and deserved win for Nuno Espirito Santo, however.

05:02 PM GMT

Full-time results

Burnley 0 Arsenal 5

Fulham 1 Aston Villa 2

Newcastle 2 Bournemouth 2

Nottingham Forest 2 West Ham 0

Tottenham 1 Wolves 2

04:59 PM GMT

GOAL! Forest seal the points against West Ham

Callum Hudson-Odoi has scored their second against 10-man West Ham and this win will pull them five points from the relegation zone.

04:57 PM GMT

FT: Spurs 1 Wolves 2

Tottenham stumble in the race for Champions League football, and Wolves have done the league double over them. There is only so long you can keep winning while conceding goals in bunches.

Wolves hold on to win! That’s a brilliant away performance and it’s now back-to-back victories on the road against Chelsea and Tottenham.

With that victory, Wolves have done the double on Tottenham this season. What a job Gary O’Neil is doing.

04:53 PM GMT

Will there be more late drama at Spurs?

Into five minutes of added time at Tottenham. Hosts pushing but Wolves still dangerous on the counter attack.

04:52 PM GMT

GOAL! Matt Ritchie scores against his former club (Newcastle 2 Bournemouth 2)

I have to be honest and say I had forgotten he played for Newcastle. But he may well have spared them from defeat against Bournemouth. His first Newcastle goal since July 2020. Ritchie had only been on the pitch for 52 seconds after coming on as a sub.

Newcastle United's Matt Ritchie celebrates scoring their side's second goal of the game during the Premier League match

04:48 PM GMT

Villa hanging on a touch (Fulham 1 Villa 2)

Buoyed by their goal - and the evidence it delivered of Villa’s defensive issues - Fulham are right back in this. They have been pushing forward, creating chances, full of bustle and effort. Villa’s lead looks suddenly vulnerable.

04:47 PM GMT

Tough times for West Ham and Moyes (Nottingham Forest 1 West Ham 0)

Forest’s fans have been chanting “you’re getting sacked in the morning” to beleaguered West Ham manager David Moyes - and some of the travelling fans appeared to join in.

These are increasingly alarming times for Moyes, whose team have just over 10 minutes to save this one.

04:39 PM GMT

Spurs roll the dice (Spurs 1 Wolves 2)

Postecoglou has sent for the cavalry - Werner, Johnson and Bentancur all on and Tottenham have given up a man in midfield as they search for an equaliser.

Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou

04:38 PM GMT

GOAL! Havertz gets in on the act (Burnley 0 Arsenal 5)

Could Arsenal win consecutive Premier League away games 6-0? There is 10 minutes plus stoppage time to find another goal after Kai Havertz adds their fifth with a stylish finish.

Kai Havertz of Arsenal scores his team's fifth goal during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Arsenal FC

04:37 PM GMT

RED CARD! Kalvin Phillips shown a second yellow (Nottingham Forest 0 West Ham 1)

The nightmare continues for Kalvin Phillips.

Signed on loan by West Ham to revive his career, he has just been sent off at Nottingham Forest.

Two bookable offences within four minutes, with the second a foul on Morgan Gibbs-White, have seen him dismissed here.

This comes after his error in the recent draw with Bournemouth.

Kalvin Phillips of West Ham United receives a red card from referee Michael salisbury

04:36 PM GMT

Arsenal celebrations causing problems again...

One Burnley fan isn’t happy with the Arsenal analysts celebrating goals from their position at the end of the press box. There is previous with this, with analysts clashing at Villa Park when Arsenal were there last season.

04:35 PM GMT

A notable observer at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Oliver Glasner, soon to be Crystal Palace manager, is in the Spurs crowd, with his assistant. Tottenham play Palace in two weeks....

04:31 PM GMT

GOAL! Bournemouth back in front at Newcastle (Newcastle 1 Bournemouth 2)

Goals galore in the second half around the grounds and Newcastle find themselves behind again. Antoine Semenyo with the goal for Bournemouth.

Just moments after Gordon had missed another wonderful chance when one on one with Neto, poor Dan Burn is exposed once again one on one as Antoine Semenyo who is allowed to advance and smash a shot into the far corner. Burn looked petrified as soon as he got the ball.

AFC Bournemouth's Antoine Semenyo scores their second goa

04:29 PM GMT

GOAL! Muniz scores again at Craven Cottage (Fulham 1 Aston Villa 2)

Fulham pull one back. And it was oddly easy. Antonee Robinson played the ball forward, It didn’t seem that incisive a ball, nut somehow Emiliano Martinez allowed Rodrigo Muniz in front of him to scoop it into the net. Fulham now roused.

Fulham's Rodrigo Muniz scores their first goal

04:27 PM GMT

GOAL! Arsenal racking up the goals again

“LEO LEO!” sing the Arsenal fans.Trossard makes it 4-0 with a side-footed finish into the corner. Kiwior’s cross sets up the chance and after Havertz’s effort is blocked, Trossard scores.

Leandro Trossard of Arsenal scores his team's fourth goal during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Arsenal FC

04:25 PM GMT

GOAL! Wolves have regained the lead at Spurs (Spurs 1 Wolves 2)

Joao Gomes has scored his second goal of the game, with Spurs caught out as they piled on the pressure.

That’s a brilliant goal by Wolves and it came from a Tottenham corner. Gomes took the ball near his own area and released the lightening-quick Neto. Emerson kept up with him, but he checked back and found Gomes, who scored. Spurs need to respond again.

Tottenham's goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario dives but fails to save the goal from Wolverhampton Wanderers' Joao Gomes

04:21 PM GMT

GOAL! Ollie Watkins at the double (Fulham 0 Villa 2)

A superb run and shot from Ollie Watkins gives Villa a two goal lead. He drifted behind the Fulham defence perfectly and thumped the ball beyond Bernd Leno. Given Fulham have barely have barely been able to muster a shot so far, you suspect that is the three points going back to the Midlands.

Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins (left) scores his side's second goal despite the attention of

04:20 PM GMT

Nasty moment for a promising young player

Aaron Ramsey receiving oxygen on the pitch after suffering a knee injury. He was challenged by Odegaard and stayed down. There has been a lengthy delay.

Burnley's Aaron Ramsey receives treatment for an injury during the Premier League match at Turf Moor

04:18 PM GMT

GOAL! Gordon with a quick reply from the penalty spot (Newcastle 1 Bournemouth 1)

Adam Smith penalised for a shirt pull in the box and Gordon steps up to score the penalty despite the goalkeeper going the right way.

We have had a ridiculously long VAR check at St James’ Park after Adam Smith stupidly grabs Fabian Schar’s shirt and drags him back inside the area. The incident came from a free kick and Anthoiny Gordon has just converted to haul Newcastle level.

Newcastle United's Anthony Gordon scores their side's first goal of the game from the penalty spot

04:11 PM GMT

GOAL! Solanke silences St James' Park (Newcastle 0 Bournemouth 1)

Dominic Solanke has been linked with a move to Newcastle and now he has scored against them. What a season he is having.

Good chance for Almiron at the start of the second half. Lovely through ball from Sean Longstaff but the Paraguay international, having cut inside and made the angle for the shot, lifts it just over the bar....

And the a huge clanger from goalkeeper Dubravka who loses his footing before making a routine clearance and gifts Solanke the goal.

AFC Bournemouth's Dominic Solanke scores their first goal

04:08 PM GMT

GOAL! Spurs score 35 seconds into the second half (Spurs 1 Wolves 1)

Is another Tottenham turnaround in the offing? It looks that way after Dejan Kulusevski’s equaliser.

id='6cb42170-a615-4a91-9441-25bb312716bd' src='https://cf-particle-html.eip.telegraph.co.uk/6cb42170-a615-4a91-9441-25bb312716bd.html?direct=true&id=6cb42170-a615-4a91-9441-25bb312716bd' class='tmg-particle embed wrp-6cb42170-a615-4a91-9441-25bb312716bd ' title='Matt Law at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium' data-business-type='editorial' loading='eager' scrolling='no' frameborder='0' allow='web-share' style='width: 100%; min-width: 100%; border: none; position: static; display: block; padding: 0px; margin: 0px;'>

35 seconds into the second half and Spurs are level. Kulusevski manages to wriggle past Dawson and stab the ball into the net from a tight angle. Wolves will be fuming with themselves.

Tottenham look like a team who have had a half-time rollocking and the crowd have responded. Wolves now under pressure.

Tottenham Hotspur's Swedish midfielder #21 Dejan Kulusevski celebrates

04:06 PM GMT

GOAL! Game over as Arsenal continue to rack up the goals (Burnley 0 Arsenal 3)

Saka scored from the penalty spot in the first half, and now has two after a terrific finish from open play.

One minute and 25 seconds into the second half and it is 3-0. Odegaard is the architect again, playing the ball inside Hannes Delcroix for Saka to run at goal. His shot is blasted into the top corner. This has been game over for a while, and the third goal confirms it.

Arsenal's Bukayo Saka celebrates scoring their third goal

04:05 PM GMT

Play is restarting around the grounds

A blow for Burnley who have lost Amdouni at the break.

04:00 PM GMT

Villa looking comfortable on the road

After a couple of unhappy reverses at home recently, Aston Villa are looking very comfortable on the road here at Craven Cottage. They lead through Ollie Watkins’s sharp finish.

Though a measure of their superiority is marked in the fact they had two other efforts rightly ruled out for offside. With their front three of Watkins, Jacob Ramsey and Leon Bailey a constant threat, they have been by far the more plausible candidate for the points.

Fulham, by contrast, beyond Tim Ream heading in a free-kick only to find he too was offside, have made little in the way of response.

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery

03:56 PM GMT

Half-time scores

Burnley 0 Arsenal 2

Fulham 0 Aston Villa 1

Newcastle 0 Bournemouth 0

Nottingham Forest 1 West Ham 0

Spurs 0 Wolves 1

03:53 PM GMT

Arsenal in control at a flat Turf Moor

Hammering down with rain at Turf Moor, with the crowd going flat after that second Arsenal goal. It will be difficult to see them losing or drawing from this position. They are back in Champions League action this week so Mikel Arteta could have one eye on Porto, as this match is as good as over.

03:53 PM GMT

Spurs in need of another second-half comeback

Wolves go in at half-time one-goal up and it might have been two. Sarabia curled a shot inches wide after Gomes had headed the visitors ahead. Work for Tottenham head coach Ange Postecoglou to do.

03:52 PM GMT

GOAL! Forest score right on the stroke of half time

David Moyes’ problems mount as Taiwo Awoniyi scores for Forest with just seconds of the half remaining.

Forest have made the breakthrough in added time, with another goal from Taiwo Awoniyi.

The £17.5m signing makes such a huge difference to Forest, after recently returning from injury, and this was a fine finish.

Only a few minutes before, there was some gallows humour from West Ham fans who were mocking Forest for not scoring against their team. Now that has changed, and it’s another difficult afternoon ahead for David Moyes.

Nottingham Forest's Taiwo Awoniyi celebrates scoring their first goal

03:46 PM GMT

Linesman has been busy at Craven Cottage (Fulham 0 Villa 1)

Villa have had another goal ruled out for offside. This time from Alex Moreno from a corner. A lengthy VAR check established the assistant referee - without the benefit of drawn in lines - had got it right in the first place.

Aston Villa's Alex Moreno scores a goal that was later disallowed

03:44 PM GMT

GOAL! Wolves strike at Spurs (Spurs 0 Wolves 1)

Joao Gomes has scored the visitors who have absorbed Tottenham’s pressure so far. Template of the ideal away performance.

Tottenham go behind for the third successive home Premier League game. Sarabia’s inswinging corner was headed into the net by Gomes, who was unmarked. The good news for Spurs is that on both other occasions, against Brentford and Brighton, they came back to win.

Joao Gomes scores a header for Wolves at Spurs - Getty Images/Ben Stansall

03:42 PM GMT

GOAL! Arsenal double their lead through Saka penalty (Burnley 0 Arsenal 2)

There was not much contact as Trossard was fouled, but there was enough for a penalty. Arsenal now in a commanding position as they look to move back to within two points of Liverpool.

Lorenz Assignon protests but that looked a penalty when he brought down Leandro Trossard. Jarred Gillett points to the spot. Bukayo Saka steps up and scores, despite James Trafford guessing the right way. 2-0.

Arsenal deployed the new trend of seemingly changing their penalty taker at the last minute. As VAR made checks, Odegaard stood over the penalty spot and held the ball. But it is a tactic to make sure Burnley players do not try to put off Saka with verbals while he waits.

Arsenal's English midfielder #07 Bukayo Saka scores their second goal from the penalty spot during the English Premier League football match between Burnley and Arsenal

03:40 PM GMT

Spurs finding it difficult (Spurs 0 Wolves 0)

Tottenham have been struggling to create chances, but Kulusevski just wasted an opportunity by stabbing Maddisons cut-back wide.

03:39 PM GMT

Arsenal are yet to take the game away from Burnley (Burnley 0 Arsenal 1)

Arsenal still look most likely to score, helped by Burnley failing to clear the ball and inviting attacks. But the hosts have been in promising positions, with Wilson Odobert having a cross-shot saved.

Arsenal's French defender #02 William Saliba (L) vies with Burnley's Ivorian striker #23 David Datro Fofana

03:36 PM GMT

Pereira bounces off McGinn (Fulham 0 Villa 1)

A yellow card for John McGinn for bouncing Andreas Pereira off the substantial weapon that is his outsized backside is followed by Watkins having his ankle stamped on by Diop. No messing around here.

03:33 PM GMT

Forest applying pressure (Forest 0 West Ham 0)

Alphonse Areola, the West Ham goalkeeper, has now produced two fine saves to keep his team level.

Anthony Elanga was denied after four minutes and just now the Frenchman has frustrated Morgan Gibbs-White from close range.

Forest need to be more clinical if they are to secure a crucial win.

03:30 PM GMT

Villa go close to a second (Fulham 0 Villa 1)

Leon Bailey has just hit the bar from a quick, incisive Villa break. Bailey, Ramsey and Watkins look dangerous every time they venture forward.

03:24 PM GMT

GOAL! Vila find the breakthrough through Watkins (Fulham 0 Villa 1)

Smart finish from the Villa goalkeeper across Bernd Leno and Villa have their noses in front. Important game for Unai Emery after a sticky spell.

Villa take the lead. Just after Fulham’s have an effort ruled out for offside, when Tim Ream bounds on to Tom Cairney’s astutely delivered freekick to head home, from the freekick the ball goes straight upfield. Willian gets his feet caught up attempting to clear on the edge of the box, the ball breaks to Watkins, who calmly turns past Isso Diop to put the ball in the corner of Bernd Leno’s goal. Smart finish.

Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins scores their first goal

03:22 PM GMT

Solanke misses chance for Bournemouth (Newcastle 0 Bournemouth 0)

Having said this could be an audition for Dominic Solake ahead of a potential summer move to Newcastle the centre forward has just fluffed his lines. Set up nicely by Justin Kluivert, his first time shot was too close to Martin Dubravka who got down well to make the save. It has been a really god game so far, the action flying from one end of the pitch to the other. Newcastle could also have taken the lead a second ago but Dan Burn got in the way of Bruno as he prepared to pull the trigger and now Miguel Almiron has just missed after Burn once again got in the way inside the box.

03:22 PM GMT

Wolves' pressing causing problems (Spurs 0 Wolves 0)

Rayan Ait-Nouri has now tested Vicario with a curling shot. Wolves have been winning the ball back well in high areas to put pressure on Spurs.

Tottenham Hotspur's Argentinian defender #17 Cristian Romero (L) and Wolverhampton Wanderers' South Korean striker #11 Hwang Hee-chan

03:21 PM GMT

Another goal chalked off at Craven Cottage...

This time it is Fulham caught offside, with Tim Ream flagged. It is a tight call, though, Var will be checking...

Check complete, no goal and the game remains scoreless.

03:18 PM GMT

Half-hearted penalty shout at Fulham (Fulham 0 Villa 0)

Neatly choreographed dive by Bobby De Cordova Reid as he comes under pressure from Pau Torres in the Villa area is immediately dismissed as theatrics by the referee Lewis Smith. Torres is not impressed by the performance. Could get lively between those two.

03:11 PM GMT

Potentially a pivotal afternoon for Forest and West Ham

Big afternoon for David Moyes with West Ham looking for their first win in 2024, less than a week after that 6-0 thrashing by Arsenal.

Moyes’s future is the elephant in the room for the Hammers, with so much uncertainty still hanging over his contract situation.

Every point is precious for Forest, too, as they attempt to avoid relegation with the threat of a possible points deduction later in the season.

In other news, the TV in front of Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis has been replaced after the Greek billionaire kicked a hole in the screen following a mistake by goalkeeper Matt Turner in the recent home defeat by Arsenal.

Referee Thomas Bramall picks up the 2023/24 Nike Flight match ball from the More than a game ball plinth prior to the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and West Ham United

03:11 PM GMT

Early chance for Wolves at Spurs

This game is huge in South Korea with both Son and Hwang playing. Hwang just missed a great chance to open the scoring for Wolves, volleying over after Vicario had saved from Semedo.

Wolverhampton Wanderers' South Korean striker Hwang Hee-chan

03:05 PM GMT

GOAL! Odegaard gives Arsenal the lead (Burnley 0 Arsenal 1)

That did not take long. Martin Odegaard has fired Arsenal into the lead inside four minutes at Turf Moor.

Vincent Kompany has headed to the stands to serve his ban for picking up yellow cards this season, with Craig Bellamy the main presence in the technical area for Burnley. Arsenal fans have travelled in good spirits after last week’s 6-0 win at West Ham. Three minutes and 57 seconds into the game and they were ahead. Martin Odegaard with a low volley from the edge of the area.

Arsenal's Martin Odegaard scores their first goal

03:02 PM GMT

Villa had the ball in the net at Fulham...

Ollie Watkins has just put the ball in the Fulham net. Unfortunately, to much mockery from the home fans, he was so far offside he was practically in Hammersmith.

03:00 PM GMT

KICK OFF!

We are under way in the five Saturday 3pm kick-offs.

02:59 PM GMT

Teams now out of the tunnel at all the grounds

In front of the ghostly still half empty though apparently long finished riverside stand at Craven Cottage, the two teams line up.

Aston Villa, despite a couple of reverses latterly, still have one of the most potent front sixes in the Premier League. Defence is their issue at the moment. Fulham, meanwhile, have shown some smart form recently.

There should be goals in this.

Cue a goalless draw....

02:58 PM GMT

Wolves pose a threat despite Cunha injury

Wolves are yet to lose away from home this year and their last trip to London yielded an impressive victory against Chelsea. Tottenham will need to be wary and are without both first-choice full-backs.

Wolves players at Spurs

02:56 PM GMT

Arsenal's snazzy training tops made in collaboration with Ian Wright

Martin Odegaard of Arsenal warms up prior to the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Arsenal FC

02:53 PM GMT

Injury gods take with one hand and give with the other for Newcastle

Harvey Barnes starts a game for Newcastle for the first time since September which at least eases some of the frustration that Callum Wilson picked up yet another injury this week.

Wilson’s inability to stay fit this season dramatically increases the likelihood that Newcastle will look to sign a replacement in the summer, so this could feel like an audition for Bournemouth’s centre forward Dominic Solanke. He starts up front for the visitors.

Harvey Barnes of Newcastle United warms up prior to the Premier League match between Newcastle United and AFC Bournemouth

02:47 PM GMT

Pressure applied to City and Arsenal

Mohamed Salah scored his first goal since returning from injury as Liverpool ran out comfortable 4-1 winners at Brentford. It was not all good news for Jurgen Klopp though, who saw Diogo Jota and Curtis Jones go down with injuries in the first half. You can follow the reaction to that game here.

Mohamed Salah of Liverpool celebrates after scoring the third goal during the Premier League match between Brentford FC and Liverpool FC

02:41 PM GMT

Kalvin Phillips gets a chance from the start for West Ham

Kalvin Phillips of West Ham United looks on prior to the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and West Ham United

02:28 PM GMT

Broja's absence explained

Fulham fans hoping to get a glimpse of their January loan signing from Chelsea, Armando Broja are once again unlucky. The forward is ill.

Willian of Fulham warms up with teammates prior to the Premier League match between Fulham FC and Aston Villa

02:24 PM GMT

Free bets

Having a bet on today’s matches? First take a look at these free bets and betting offers.

02:24 PM GMT

Fulham and Villa teams

Fulham: Leno, Castagne, Diop, Ream, Robinson, Joao Palhinha, Cairney, De Cordova-Reid, Andreas Pereira, Willian, Rodrigo Muniz

Subs: Rodak, Bassey, Adarabioyo, Reed, Wilson, Traore, Ballo-Toure, Iwobi, Lukic

Aston Villa: Martinez, Cash, Torres, Lenglet, Alex Moreno, Tielemans, Douglas Luiz, Bailey, McGinn, Ramsey, Watkins

Subs: Gauci, Digne, Chambers, Diaby, Zaniolo, Olsen, Rogers, Kesler-Hayden, Iroegbunam

02:22 PM GMT

Newcastle and Bournemouth teams

Newcastle XI: Dubravka, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno Guimaraes, Miley, Gordon, Almiron, Barnes

Subs: Dummett, Lascelles, Ritchie, Krafth, Karius, Hall, Livramento, Jacob Murphy, White

Bournemouth XI: Neto, Smith, Zabarnyi, Senesi, Kelly, Christie, Cook, Semenyo, Kluivert, Tavernier, Solanke

Subs: Kerkez, Mepham, Ouattara, Randolph, Scott, Unal, Travers, Kinsey-Wellings.

02:22 PM GMT

Spurs and Wolves teams

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Vicario, Emerson, Romero, van de Ven, Davies, Bissouma, Sarr, Kulusevski, Maddison, Son, Richarlison

Subs: Skipp, Hojbjerg, Dragusin, Gil Salvatierra, Werner, Lo Celso, Johnson, Bentancur, Austin

Wolves XI: Jose Sa, Kilman, Dawson, Gomes, Nelson Semedo, Mario Lemina, Joao Gomes, Ait Nouri, Sarabia, Hwang, Pedro Neto

Subs: Doherty, Santiago Bueno, Traore, Hugo Bueno, Doyle, Bentley, Bellegarde, Chirewa, Fraser.

02:21 PM GMT

Forest and West Ham teams

Nottingham Forest XI: Sels, Williams, Felipe, Murillo, Tavares, Danilo, Dominguez, Elanga, Gibbs-White, Laryea, Awoniyi

Subs: Turner, Kouyate, Toffolo, Niakhate, Reyna, Yates, Origi, Omobamidele, Duarte Ribeiro

West Ham XI: Areola, Coufal, Aguerd, Zouma, Emerson Palmieri, Kudus, Alvarez, Phillips, Bowen, Ward-Prowse, Antonio

Subs: Fabianski, Johnson, Cresswell, Mavropanos, Cornet, Ings, Ogbonna, Soucek, Mubama.

02:19 PM GMT

Burnley and Arsenal teams

Burnley XI: Trafford; Assignon, O’Shea, Esteve, Delcroix; Ramsey, Berge, Brownhill, Odobert; Fofana, Amdouni

Subs: Muric, Taylor, Cork, Gudmundsson, Rodriguez, Benson, Vitinho, Cullen, Bruun Larsen

Arsenal XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Kiwior; Odegaard, Rice, Havertz; Saka, Trossard, Martinelli

Subs: Ramsdale, Smith Rowe, Nketiah, Cedric, Jorginho, Nelson, Elneny, Bandeira, Lannin-Sweet

02:16 PM GMT

Nottingham Forest appoint Mark Clattenburg

Breaking news from Forest: Mark Clattenburg, the former Premier League referee, has been appointed by Nottingham Forest as their new referees’ analyst.

Clattenburg has most recently been the lead referee in BBC TV show Gladiators but is now in place at Forest in a key position.

The 48 year old was in attendance at the City Ground for Forest’s home match against West Ham on Saturday, and was with the club’s owner Evangelos Marinakis before kick-off.

Tony Scholes, the Premier League’s chief football officer, was also present at the match.

Forest have been frustrated over a number of decisions by officials and Var this season, and the appointment of Clattenburg is regarded as a move to improve understanding and relationships.

Clattenburg was a leading official in the Premier League for 13 years before his departure in 2017.

His most notable role since leaving English football was as the Saudi Arabia’s Head of Refereeing. He has also held positions as a professional referee in China and in August 2022 was appointed as president of the Egyptian Referees Committee.

Mark Clattenburg reacts the Premier League match between West Bromwich Albion and Leicester City a

02:14 PM GMT

Postecoglou says Son's table tennis row showed his leadership qualities

Ange Postecoglou says the bizarre incident that left Son Heung-min with a dislocated finger has reinforced his belief the South Korean is the ideal man to captain Tottenham.

Son returned from Asia Cup duty with the unusual injury, which resulted from a game of table tennis played in the South Korea camp between matches.

It emerged the striker reacted angrily to younger players bolting down meals to make more time for games instead of team bonding. A scuffle saw Son hurt, with team-mate Lee Kang-in later issuing both an apology and a denial that he had punched his captain.

It was an amusing tale as well as an odd one, with Son going on to play in the tournament with the digit strapped up. For Tottenham manager Postecoglou, however, it was simply an example of how a captain ought to behave behind the scenes.

“What I know of the story is Sonny showing leadership,” he said. “Leadership is not about being popular and trying to make everybody happy, it’s about when you see something that you don’t feel is right then you stand up for it.

“He doesn’t like standards slipping and I’ve seen him do that around here. If something is not right he will say it.”

That Son should have been at the centre of such an incident was all the more surprising given that the 31-year-old is one of the least controversial characters in the game. Postecoglou argued that there was no correlation, however.

“Sometimes people are mistaken about Sonny because he’s such a positive guy who whenever you see him is smiling - but he wants to win,” he said.

“Sonny by nature is a nice guy. He is very polite and very respectful but that doesn’t mean he can’t be a real winner and a guy who has high standards.

“There is a real discipline you need top last this long, especially in the Premier League, and that drive to have high standards transfers to leadership.”

Son returned to England earlier than he had been hoping when South Korea suffered an unexpected 2-0 loss to Jordan in the semi-finals, a result that saw Jurgen Klinsmann sacked as national team coach.

The forward came on as a second half substitute in last week’s 2-1 win at home to Brighton and is expected to reclaim his place in the starting line-up when Wolves are the visitors to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The last few days have also seen Postecoglou’s name suggested as a possible contender to succeed Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool at the end of the season. The Australian made it clear that he had no time for speculation.

“If it’s just people throwing up names then who cares? Like, seriously?” he said.

“At the end of the day, if I’m doing a good job then hopefully people will acknowledge that in one form or another — whatever that form is.

“But so-called ‘chat’? That’s of no interest to me.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.