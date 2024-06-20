Arsenal Tempts Newcastle with Player-Plus-Cash Offer to Lure PSG Target

The situation regarding Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimarães’ future should become more certain within a few days. Reports suggest that his £100 million release clause expires on June 24th.

In recent months, Paris Saint-Germain has been associated with the Brazilian player. Yet, there’s uncertainty regarding whether the club remains genuinely interested.

However, transfer window expert Fabrizio Romano reports that PSG and several Premier League clubs are still keen on Guimarães. Yet, they face a hurdle: negotiating with Newcastle, as triggering his release clause is seen as financially challenging for these clubs.

As a result, Football Transfers reports that Arsenal could look to make a player-plus-cash offer for Guimarães. It’s likely the Gunners hope that adding a player that the Magpies find enticing might allow them to discuss a potential agreement.

Last season, Guimarães made 50 appearances for the Magpies across all competitions. The 26-year-old recorded seven goals and 10 assists, which is why he’s generating interest from other European clubs.