Arsenal teen sensation Chido Obi, 16, scores seven to continue stunning form

Chido Obi Martin has now scored 28 goals this season, said to be an Arsenal record, with two matches remaining - Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Arsenal prodigy Chido Obi Martin scored the first seven goals in their 9-0 Under-18 Premier League win at Norwich City in the latest jaw-dropping feat by the 16-year-old sensation.

Obi Martin, who made global headlines in November when he netted 10 times in the Gunners’ U16s win over Liverpool, ran riot again to make it 24 goals in his last seven U18 appearances.

That included five goals at West Ham United two weeks ago and four and three goals against Crystal Palace and Fulham, respectively.

He has now scored 28 goals this season – said to be an Arsenal record – with two matches remaining.

His goalscoring feats have seen him called up to train with the senior squad by manager Mikel Arteta and has been tipped to sign his first professional contract when he turns 17 in November.

Obi Martin's feats at youth level have earned him a call-up to train with the senior squad - Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Obi Martin scored a hat-trick in his first start for the U18s against Southampton, while still 15, and made his U21 debut the following month.

The forward was born in Denmark and played there for local side Kjøbenhavns Boldklub before moving to England as a teenager and joining the Arsenal academy at 14.

He has since been at the centre of a tug-of-war between his country of birth and his adopted homeland, having played for both at youth level.

He played for England U16s twice in February last year but two months later represented their Danish counterparts.

The Football Association had been exploring ways of luring him back but he went on to help Denmark qualify for this summer’s European Under-17 Championship, scoring three times on the way.

He is also eligible to represent Nigeria through his father.

Denmark U17 coach Jesper Mikkelsen told Danish press in November: “Chido and his family have agreed that he would like to play for Denmark. If he chooses to do it differently at some point, it’s kind of out of our hands.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.