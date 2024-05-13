Arsenal targeting Barcelona forward Caldentey

Mariona Caldentey helped Spain win the Women's World Cup in 2023 [Getty Images]

Arsenal are eyeing a move for Barcelona forward Mariona Caldentey when her contract expires at the end of the season.

Caldentey, 28, won the World Cup with Spain in 2023 and is a two-time Women's Champions League winner with Barca.

Contract talks have stalled with the Spanish champions and it is understood Arsenal's interest has increased in recent weeks.

There is unlikely to be any developments until after Barcelona's appearance in the Women's Champions League final, when they face Lyon on 25 May.

On Monday, Arsenal confirmed Netherlands striker Vivianne Miedema will leave the club having not been offered a new contract, with rivals Manchester City set to make a move for her.

Caldentey would be seen as a strong replacement for Miedema and it could be a busy summer for Arsenal who are also preparing to make an offer for Aston Villa goalkeeper Daphne van Domselaar.

It is also believed Arsenal spoke with representatives of England forward Fran Kirby this week but will not be pursuing her as a free agent when her Chelsea contract expires in June.