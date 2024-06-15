Arsenal target has verbal agreement to leave in 2025

Benjamin Sesko doesn’t have a formal release clause in his new contract with RB Leipzig, but the two parties have agreed a rough fee for a potential transfer next summer.

Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko celebrates scoring the second goal during the German first division Bundesliga football match between Eintracht Frankfurt and RB Leipzig in Frankfurt am Main, western Germany on May 18, 2024. (Photo by KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images)

Earlier this week, Benjamin Sesko put an end to this summer’s transfer speculation by signing a contract extension with RB Leipzig, with the club confirming the new deal on Wednesday.

The striker’s new contract lasts until 2029, and removes the €65m release clause in his old deal.

BILD report that Sesko’s new deal doesn’t officially contain any release clause. The player and club simply have a verbal agreement that he can leave next summer if a club is willing to pay a large fee of up to €75m (£63.4m).

Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko reacts during the German first division Bundesliga football match between Eintracht Frankfurt and RB Leipzig in Frankfurt am Main, western Germany on May 18, 2024. (Photo by KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images)

Arsenal have done a lot of the groundwork with regards to the potential signing of Sesko, so they may be in the market for him again next summer.

That will likely depend on how things go in the remainder of the current window, with the Gunners seeming unlikely to sign an alternative centre-forward as it stands.

If that changed and Arsenal made a striker signing, you’d think another move for Sesko next year would become a lot less probable. But if the club instead focus on other positions, perhaps they could revisit the Sesko deal in 2025.

LEIPZIG, GERMANY: Benjamin Sesko of RB Leipzig applauds the fans following the team’s victory during the Bundesliga match between RB Leipzig and VfL Wolfsburg at Red Bull Arena on April 13, 2024. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

21-year-old Sesko scored 18 goals and provided two assists in 42 games (22 starts) this season, averaging a goal or assist every 103 minutes. He ended the season with goals in seven consecutive Bundesliga fixtures.

The player’s focus now turns to his involvement at the Euros with Slovenia, with a game against Denmark up first on Sunday, June 16th.