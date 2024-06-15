Arsenal target has verbal agreement to leave in 2025
Benjamin Sesko doesn’t have a formal release clause in his new contract with RB Leipzig, but the two parties have agreed a rough fee for a potential transfer next summer.
Earlier this week, Benjamin Sesko put an end to this summer’s transfer speculation by signing a contract extension with RB Leipzig, with the club confirming the new deal on Wednesday.
The striker’s new contract lasts until 2029, and removes the €65m release clause in his old deal.
BILD report that Sesko’s new deal doesn’t officially contain any release clause. The player and club simply have a verbal agreement that he can leave next summer if a club is willing to pay a large fee of up to €75m (£63.4m).
Arsenal have done a lot of the groundwork with regards to the potential signing of Sesko, so they may be in the market for him again next summer.
That will likely depend on how things go in the remainder of the current window, with the Gunners seeming unlikely to sign an alternative centre-forward as it stands.
If that changed and Arsenal made a striker signing, you’d think another move for Sesko next year would become a lot less probable. But if the club instead focus on other positions, perhaps they could revisit the Sesko deal in 2025.
21-year-old Sesko scored 18 goals and provided two assists in 42 games (22 starts) this season, averaging a goal or assist every 103 minutes. He ended the season with goals in seven consecutive Bundesliga fixtures.
The player’s focus now turns to his involvement at the Euros with Slovenia, with a game against Denmark up first on Sunday, June 16th.