Arsenal target Ukraine winger - Wednesday's gossip

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta wants to sign Ukraine winger Viktor Tsygankov, Chelsea look to beat the Gunners to the signing of Benjamin Sesko and West Ham chase Aleix Garcia.

Arsenal are looking at Girona's 26-year-old Ukraine winger Viktor Tsygankov, who is also wanted by AC Milan. (Sport - in Spanish)

Chelsea are confident they can rival Arsenal in the race to sign 21-year-old Slovenia forward Benjamin Sesko from RB Leipzig. (Standard)

Manchester United are interested in signing Everton and England defender Jarrad Branthwaite, 21, as they look to strengthen their defensive options. Juventus and Brazil defender Gleison Bremer, 27, and Nice and France defender Jean-Clair Todibo, 24, are also targets. (Football Insider)

West Ham are attempting to derail Bayer Leverkusen’s attempt to sign Girona's Spain midfielder Aleix Garcia, 26. (Guardian)

The Hammers also want to sign Vitoria Guimaraes and Portugal winger Jota Silva, 24. (Teamtalk)

Tottenham are open to Djed Spence, 23, joining Genoa permanently after the English defender's successful loan spell with the Italian club. (Fabrizio Romano)

League One club Birmingham City have held talks with former Chelsea and Everton boss Frank Lampard about becoming their new manager. Lampard has also spoken to Championship club Burnley about their vacancy following the departure of Vincent Kompany to Bayern Munich. (Football Insider)

Former Newcastle and West Ham boss Alan Pardew, 62, says he would be interested in the Burnley job. (Talksport)

Fulham's English defender Tosin Adarabioyo, 26, has undergone a medical ahead of a move to Chelsea. (Mail)

Roma's 30-year-old Argentina forward Paulo Dybala is open to a Premier League move this summer. (Sky Sports)

Manchester United are set for talks with England winger Jadon Sancho, 24, before deciding on his future. Sancho helped Borussia Dortmund reach the Champions League final after joining them on loan following a falling-out with United boss Erik ten Hag. (ESPN)

Former Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, 51, is wanted by Turkish club Besiktas. Solskjaer has not managed since leaving United in November 2021. (Mirror)

Real Madrid's Champions League-winning captain Nacho, 34, will meet the club to discuss his future. The Spain defender's contract expires this summer. (The Athletic - subscription required)