Arsenal target now has same agents as Kai Havertz, player can leave for £51m – report

Arsenal target now has same agents as Kai Havertz, player can leave for £51m – report

Sporting Lisbon are prepared to part ways with Arsenal target Ousmane Diomande if they receive around £51 million, according to Record (page 24).

The 20-year-old has been a long-term target for the Gunners and he was initially on their radar during his time at Norwegian club FC Midtjylland.

Sporting won the race to sign him in January last year. The Gunners made another approach in the summer, but Sporting rejected the offer.

It is now reported that Diomande has a release clause worth £68m in his contract, but the Portuguese champions are prepared to sell for £51m.

Arsenal are mentioned as one of his admirers. Diomande recently changed his agency and he is now represented by ROOF – the same as Kai Havertz.

ROOF are looking for proposals from the Premier League and Bundesliga this summer.

Arsenal may not return for Diomande this summer

The Ivorian was a top target for the Gunners in January last year. They made another effort to sign him from Sporting during the 2023 summer transfer window.

The Gunners have since cooled their pursuit of the young centre-back. In our opinion, the hierarchy may not return for Diomande unless there is a high-profile exit.

Jurrien Timber played just three games last term after a serious knee injury, but the Dutchman is expected to be fully fit to compete for places during next season.

Aside from this, the club have Takehiro Tomiyasu, Ben White and Jakub Kiwior, who can also operate as back-up behind William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes.

Kiwior looks the most likely candidate to leave. If the Pole were to leave, manager Mikel Arteta may want a like-for-like replacement – a left-footed centre-back.

Diomande’s performances were unconvincing in the back end of last season. We would certainly be surprised if Arsenal make a formal approach to sign him.