Arsenal target makes statement on transfer
18-year-old defender Jorrel Hato insists he’s set to stay at Ajax for another season, despite strong links with a move to Arsenal.
Ajax’s Jorrel Hato has been strongly linked with Arsenal in recent months, with many reports putting him as the club’s top defensive target ahead of the summer window.
But having signed a new contract earlier this year, it was never going to be easy to convince Hato to part ways with his current club at this stage.
Speaking to the media this week, he’s insisted he’s planning to stick around in the Netherlands for a bit longer.
“No, I’ll just play for Ajax next season,” Hato said. “I haven’t finished learning here yet. And I want to win prizes with Ajax. That was my dream when I came here.”
Charles Watts recently reported that Arsenal’s interest in Hato remains despite his new contract, and he’s the club’s top target for a left-sided defensive player.
Watts suggested he wouldn’t be surprised if the Gunners made a move this summer, but that now seems unlikely.
Ajax obviously want to keep the player around, hence their decision to hand him a new contract to 2028 in the first place.
Arsenal reportedly believe they’re the frontrunners for Hato’s signature, having scouted him for months, and they would have liked to sign him back in January.
The Athletic’s David Ornstein explained in January that Arsenal liked Hato for a winter transfer, but that the player couldn’t move before he turned 18 in March.
Hence Arsenal had to wait, giving Ajax enough time to convince the youngster to stick around.
Hato has made 46 appearances this season, racking up well over 4,000 minutes. His club finished fifth in the Eredivisie, putting them in the qualifiers for next season’s Europa League.