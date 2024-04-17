Arsenal target Georgiy Sudakov will 'definitely' be sold as £60m talks begin, Shakhtar confirm

Shakhtar Donetsk believe £60million-rated midfielder Georgiy Sudakov will “definitely” follow Mykhailo Mudryk in leaving Ukraine for a top Premier League club this summer.

Arsenal are tipped to make a move for the 21-year-old, who is widely considered the next top talent to emerge from Ukrainian football and has also been linked with Chelsea, Manchester United, Manchester City, and Liverpool.

Shakhtar officials have been in London this week as they plan for the summer transfer window, when they expect to lose their star man Sudakov.

Shakhtar CEO Sergei Palkin, who was involved in Mudryk's move to Chelsea amid competition from Arsenal, said: "This summer window, he has a big chance to move to some big clubs.

Napoli tried and failed to sign Georgiy Sudakov in January (Getty Images)

“We have had some contacts with big clubs and some are not negotiating with us directly but are getting a feel for the summer environment.

“He will definitely move to a top European club this summer. When I was at Chelsea versus Everton on Monday, many people asked me about Sudakov."

Napoli had a £34m bid for Sudakov, who has 14 Ukraine caps, rejected in January and did not match the £43m counter offer from Shakhtar, which did not include potential add-ons.

Shakhtar are now believed to be asking for £60m, which is just shy of the initial £62.5m Chelsea paid for Mudryk in January 2023 in a deal that could rise to £88.5m with add-ons.

Palkin believes Napoli wasted a chance to pip English clubs to his signature, saying: “I told Napoli in January they could have him for €50m plus bonuses, and they offered €40m, but I said to them to close the deal now or lose this unique chance.

The most interest will come from English clubs ... he will become one of the best midfielders in Europe and the world

Shakhtar CEO Sergei Palkin

“Now, it will not be €50m. They would have no chance to do that now because we have many more clubs looking. The most interest will come from English clubs. For me, he will become one of the best midfielders in Europe and the world.

"We don’t want clubs to seek discounts because we are at war. An example was for Mudryk. We are quite strong.”

Chelsea won a bidding war against Arsenal for Mudryk, who has scored just six goals in 51 games in England to prompt criticism over his performances at Stamford Bridge.

Palkin believes Mudryk will show his worth but needs support to reach the next level.

Mykhailo Mudryk has largely struggled during his 15 months with Chelsea (Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

"Misha is a top European player - a unique player,” he said. "I believe coaches need to learn how to use him and how his teammates need to play with him. When I watch Chelsea, nearly all the attacks go down the right side, not the left.

"In our club, we realised his strengths and urged our players to use him to the maximum. A lot depends on the coaches and how they treat and teach him. He is still young.

"They need to have personal contact with him to show him his weaknesses and promote his strengths. He will deliver at the top level of European football."