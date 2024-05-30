Arsenal target Feyenoord left-back Quilindschy Hartman

Quilindschy Hartman celebrates with fans after Feyenoord win the 2023 Eredivisie title - Getty Images/Rico Brouwer

Arsenal are ready to enter the race for Feyenoord left-back Quilindschy Hartman when the Dutchman returns from injury next season.

Hartman, 22, has spoken of previous interest from Chelsea but it is understood that he has also been admired by Arsenal scouts and is seen as a player who could make the jump to English football.

He is currently recovering from a serious knee injury suffered in March which ruled him out of the European Championship and will see his rehabilitation run into the next Eredivisie season.

But he is highly regarded in the Premier League and Arsenal will be among the clubs closely watching his comeback, with Mikel Arteta looking at strengthening his defence long-term away from his summer priority of landing a forward.

Ajax teenager Jorrel Hato, 18, is regarded by Arsenal as an exciting prospect who can play at left-back or centre-back, although he has also signed a new contract recently. Hartman, meanwhile, has played primarily as a full-back since breaking into the Feyenoord team over the last two seasons.

Under Arne Slot, who has moved to Liverpool, Hartman won the Eredivisie title last season and his form earned him a Netherlands call-up. He was competing for a Euro 2024 place until injury struck.

His first cap came last October when he scored on debut against France, with clubs already looking at him. Hartman, speaking to ESPN, revealed recently that Chelsea “really wanted me” before his injury.

“It already started in the winter break. They came to Feyenoord, but at that moment I didn’t really want it myself,” he said. “I had just broken through, just started playing everything and made it to the Dutch national team. The European Championship also arrived.”

Hartman, who has two seasons left on his contract, suggested Feyenoord were open to a summer move but his injury has put the brakes on a Premier League switch.

Arteta had Oleksandr Zinchenko and Jakub Kiwior sharing left-back duties last season, with Takehiro Tomiyasu also playing in that position rather than Arteta having one first-choice player.

